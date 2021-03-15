Two Huskers completed a strange NCAA cross country season at the national championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Monday.
Junior George Kusche of the men’s team and senior Erika Freyhof of the women’s team were chosen as at-large qualifiers for the NCAA Championships through their performances at the Big Ten Cross Country Championships on January 30. Despite receiving its highest-ever regional ranking and finishing a school-record fifth at the Big Ten Championships, the entire men’s team did not qualify.
When the NCAA pushed the cross country championships four months back from its usual date in mid-to-late November to March 15, confusion ensued. With the NCAA stating the season would begin in late January, in the middle of the indoor track and field season, it was unclear how many athletes would compete in cross country.
Several conferences, including the ACC, SEC and Big 12, still held their conference championship races in the fall, but the Big Ten did not race in 2020. The winter cross country championships meant athletes would have to decide between indoor track and cross country or try to juggle both while running varying distances.
For men’s cross country, the distance is 8,000 meters for the regular season and 10,000 for the championships while women run 6,000 meters throughout the whole season. These races are considerably longer than 5,000 meters, the longest distance run in the indoor season, especially for the men. Additionally, some middle distance specialists who also compete in cross country are training for distances like the 800 meters and mile as they prepare for a 6,000 (3.7 mile) or 10,000 meter (6.2 mile) cross country race.
This was the case for Kusche, who ran the mile at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships this past weekend. Kusche advanced out of the preliminary round on Friday with a 3:58.2 mile, taking the last finals qualifying spot.
He then struggled in the finals on Saturday, finishing last in the 10-man field with a time of 4:03.2. A top-eight finish, which Kusche was widely projected to have, would have given him his third All-American honor.
Kusche had less than 48 hours between races as he traveled from the indoor track championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday to the cross country championships on Monday. He struggled on the course after that quick turnaround, finishing 229th.
Still, Kusche entered Stillwater as a strong candidate to win All-American honors (top 40 at the national championship) coming off winning Nebraska’s first ever individual Big Ten cross country championship a month-and-a-half ago. Instead, he finished ninth-to-last of the 237 men who finished the race, including finishing behind 25 Big Ten runners.
Kusche’s time of 34:03 is by far his worst ever mark at the 10K distance as a collegian. This also marked the second straight year Kusche struggled at the cross country national championships after he slipped to a 165th-place performance at the 2019 national championships as a sophomore, just weeks after finishing runner-up at the Big Ten Championships.
His best finish came in his first of three appearances, finishing 55th as a freshman in 2018. He is the first Husker male since 1990 to compete in three cross country national championships.
Kusche was among the mix at the 1K mark, coming through at 34th, just five seconds behind the leader and two seconds behind the top 10. He fell to 48th at the 2,000-meter mark, but his most significant drop-off was from that time to the 3K, which he crossed in 129th. He reached 200th by the 4K and 226th by the halfway point with not much further to fall back from there.
Freyhof didn’t win the Big Ten championship like Kusche did, but her sixth-place finish was the best-ever for a Husker woman in the conference championship and was enough to get her to the national championship. Freyhof proved she belonged in Stillwater, finishing 86th.
That finish put her in the top one-third of the race and was the best finish of any Husker woman at the national championships since 2008.
Contrary to Kusche, Freyhof moved up from the 1K to 3K mark, from 137th to 92nd, then more or less held her place before crossing the finish line in the top 90.
Despite recent relative disappointments at the indoor track and cross country national championships, Kusche has a good chance at an All-American finish in the 1500 meters this outdoor track season, where he’s the nation’s fourth-fastest returner from 2019, with a personal best of 3:39. Reaching his goal of qualifying for the Olympics this year will take a big jump, as he needs to hit 3:35.0.
Both Kusche and Freyhof will look to carry their momentum from the cross country and indoor track seasons into the upcoming outdoor track season.