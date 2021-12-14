Nebraska men’s basketball’s tumultuous third season under head coach Fred Hoiberg took yet another turn toward the unexpected on Tuesday afternoon.
In a response toward “recent public speculation” surrounding the Nebraska men’s basketball team, Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts addressed concerns of a potential NCAA investigation into the program.
“Our compliance staff has been in communication with the NCAA today and was told there is no active or pending investigation into our men’s basketball program,” Alberts said in a statement. “Coach Hoiberg and I have talked, and he has assured me his program is compliant with NCAA rules.”
Online discourse, popular on message boards and websites like Twitter, largely circulated around assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih, who recently took a leave of absence from the program.
Bobby McGowens, father of Nebraska junior guard Trey McGowens and freshman guard Bryce McGowens, appeared to address the circulating rumors with a tweet of his own an hour before Alberts’ statement.
Tuesday’s news comes as an untimely distraction for a Nebraska team on a four-game losing streak, the two most recent coming by a combined 66 points. The Huskers host Kansas State on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.