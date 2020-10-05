Nebraska men’s basketball landed its second piece of good news in the last five days on Monday when Pitt transfer junior guard Trey McGowens was granted immediate eligibility for the 2020-2021 Nebraska basketball season.
“We are excited that Trey received a waiver from the NCAA, and we want to thank the work of our compliance staff in helping him become eligible for this season," Hoiberg said in a press release. "Trey has the experience and skill set to be a difference maker for us this year."
McGowens showed a fair amount of production during his time with Pitt, averaging 11.6 points and 1.9 steals per game on a 23.1% usage rate. With a defensive box plus-minus of 2.8 during his time at Pitt, the veteran guard will be able to add backbone to Nebraska’s perimeter defense.
McGowens struggled from beyond the arc with the Panthers, with a 3-point shooting percentage of only 31.7 percent. McGowen’s skillset may be used for perimeter defense and improving spacing off-the-ball.
This comes a few days after head coach Fred Hoiberg landed the biggest recruit of his tenure thus far in, 2021 6-foot-9 center Wilhelm Breidenbach.