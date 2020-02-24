This week in Husker athletics was crowded with tournaments, invites and even a conference championship. The DN Freshman Athlete of the Week is track and field sprinter and jumper Darby Thomas.
On Friday, Feb. 21, the track and field team concluded its regular indoor season at home in the Nebraska Tune-Up. As a team, the Huskers finished the meet with 13 titles, two of which were claimed by Thomas. These are Thomas’s third and fourth titles of the season, all of which have been claimed out of two meets. Thomas won her titles in the 60-meter dash and the long jump. Starting her day out in the long jump, Thomas won the title off her first attempt. Her jump of 19 feet and 2 3/4 inches put her ahead of fellow teammates freshman LaQwasia Stepney and sophomore Zionn Pearson. In the 60-meter dash, Thomas won the event by .12 seconds, edging out teammate Taylor Johnson.
On the season, Thomas is number one on the team in the 60-meter dash with her best time of 7.53 seconds from the Adidas Classic. In the long jump, Thomas is number two on the team with a best jump of 19 feet and 5 1/4 inches, which was also at the Adidas Classic. With the Big Ten Indoor Championships just a week away, Thomas will be a key factor in the team’s performance.
First honorable mention is women’s tennis player Isabel Adrover Gallego. Over the weekend, the women’s tennis team competed at home against Colorado State and Iowa State. The team won both matches, with Adrover Gallego competing in both. Against Colorado State, Adrover Gallego won No. 2 singles in three sets. Adrover Gallego won the first set 7-5, lost the second set 7-5 but bounced back in the third set to win 10-4. In the No. 1 doubles match, Adrover Gallego and senior Claire Reifeis won 6-1. The next day against Iowa State, Adrover Gallego fell in the No. 3 singles in three sets, but bounced back in No. 2 doubles. With Reifeis once again, the duo was ahead 4-3, but the match went unfinished. So far this spring, Adrover Gallego is 5-1 in singles and 5-0 in doubles.
Second honorable mention is Hana Musser of the rifle team. On Saturday, Feb. 22, No. 4 Nebraska competed against No. 9 Murray State in the NCAA Qualifier. It was a historic day for the Huskers as they not only won the match but set a new school record by shooting a new team-high score of 4,707. This is also the first time in school history the team broke 4,700. Musser was a big contributor to this historic score as she finished the day with a combined total of 1,175, which was the fourth-best score in the match. In smallbore, Musser shot a 582 which put her in fourth on the day. In air rifle, Musser finished the event in third with a final score of 593. Musser’s final score is her second-highest score on the season with her highest being a 1,179, which she got two weeks prior against conference foe Akron.