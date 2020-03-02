The month of February ended with conference championships and tournaments in certain sports, some of which had freshmen delivering big performances. The DN Freshman Athlete of the Week is track and field runner Brent Wetovick.
The track and field team competed in the Big Ten Indoor Championship. The team finished the meet with three Big Ten titles, with Wetovick earning one of them. Over the course of two days, Wetovick competed in the 600-meter run for the Huskers. In the preliminaries, Wetovick finished with a time of 1:17.44, earning the top seed going into finals. Wetovick then went on to win his third 600-meter title of the season with a time of 1:16.81. Wetovick’s time also placed him fourth in school history in the event.
With this title, Wetovick has now won eight titles on the season. Beside his three 600-meter titles, Wetovick’s other five titles are two 800-meter dashes, two 4x400-meter relays and a distance medley relay. Along with his time in the Big Ten Championship, Wetovick has the second best time for the Huskers in the 800-meter run on the season with a time of 1:52.27. The indoor season will conclude at the NCAA Indoor Championship on March 13 and 14 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The first honorable mention is rifle’s Macey Way. The rifle team competed in the Great America Rifle Conference Championship. Way finished with an individual score of 1,175, while the team finished fourth with a score of 4,683. In smallbore, Way fired a 584, which was the team’s highest score and put her into finals for the event. Way would then finish in third with a score of 442.1. Nebraska junior Emily Cheramie won the smallbore title with a score of 460.2. In air rifle, Way finished with a score of 591, which was the third-best score for the team. Cheramie and sophomore Elena Flake both finished with a score of 592. Along with her performance at the GARC Championship, Way also earned second team all-conference in the air rifle, along with Flake. The team will conclude their season at the NCAA Championships in Lexington, Kentucky, on March 13 and 14.
The second honorable mention is women’s tennis player Kristina Novak. The team competed in two dual meets, one against conference foe Rutgers and the other against Wichita State. Novak competed in both meets. Against Rutgers, Novak won No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles. Novak won her match in three sets, defeating her opponent 6-2 in set one, lost 7-6 in set two and 10-2 in set three. In her doubles match, Novak and senior Hayley Haakenstad won their match 6-4. Against Wichita State, Novak lost her No. 2 singles match, but bounced back with Haakenstad in the No. 1 doubles match as they were ahead 5-2 when the match went unfinished.