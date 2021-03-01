With Nebraska athletics now back in full swing, The Daily Nebraskan will be crowning a freshman athlete of the week as of Feb. 28. The athlete of the week will be determined based on the athlete’s performance from Monday to Sunday.
This week’s winner is track and field jumper Lishanna Ilves.
The Nebraska track and field team is coming off an impressive performance at the Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships with four individual champions, Ilves being one of them. With a leap of 20-feet, 9 1/4 inches (6.33 meters), Ilves became the first Husker woman to win the Big Ten long jump gold medal since Tierra Williams in 2016. Ilves’ jump also tied Williams’ personal-best at seventh in school history for the event indoors. Ilves’ win also qualifies her for the NCAA Indoor Nationals, ranking 16th overall according to TFRRS.
This achievement for Ilves reflects the season she’s had thus far. Ilves has now won four individual titles on the year, kicking off her Husker career with the seeded jump of 20-feet, 9 inches (6.32 meters) in late January. After two more titles throughout the first two weeks of February, Ilves went into the indoor Big Ten championship with the top spot, which led to her Big Ten title.
Ilves will be joined by fellow Big Ten champions, senior jumper Ieva Turke, junior jumper Papay Glaywulu and junior thrower Burger Lambrechts. Jr, at the NCAA Track and Field Indoor Nationals. The meet will be held from March 11 to March 13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
First honorable mention: Ella Stein
The Nebraska swimming and diving team competed in the Big Ten Championships this past week, finishing in seventh place as a team. Stein competed in four events across three of the five days at the meet. On day one, she participated alongside senior Autumn Haebig and fellow freshmen Caitlin Cairns and Lexi Kucera in the 200 meter medley, where the group placed seventh.
On the second day, Stein finished 52nd in the 200 meter individual medley prelims with a personal best time of 2:05.11. She was also a part of the 400 meter medley relay team with junior Madesyn Ronquillio, senior Izzie Murray and Kucera where they finished eighth. On the final day, after qualifying for finals, Stein placed 15th in the 200 meter breaststroke with a personal best time of 2:15.20.
Stein has had a stellar season with five top-five finishes, including two individual titles and her performance at the Big Ten championship. The season is close to over for Stein and the team. The last major competition for swimming and diving is NCAA Nationals between March 17 and March 20.
Second honorable mention: Eduardo Andre
Nebraska men’s basketball has struggled all season. Recently, things have slowly been getting better, as they’ve picked up two conference wins within two weeks. The second of these two wins came on Feb. 27 in a 78-74 win over Minnesota. Andre in the game had seven points, two dunks in the first half and six rebounds, which in the end, helped the Huskers edge out the Golden Gophers.
This game was a part of a 16 points, 10 rebound week performance for the England native. Andre’s February action has seen him slowly getting more time on the court, which in turn has helped him increase his scoring in games.