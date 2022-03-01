The last full week of February was another exciting one for Husker athletics, with the freshman class continuing to strive. However, for this week’s winner, not only have they continued to build upon their success, they also claimed an individual conference title in the meantime.
This week’s winner is women’s track and field high jumper Jenna Rogers.
The Nebraska track and field team competed at the Big Ten Indoor Championships from Feb. 25-26. The men’s team finished third while the women’s team finished seventh. Overall, the Huskers won six gold medals, four from the men and two from the women.
Freshman Jenna Rogers was one of those six Huskers, as she grabbed the gold medal in the women’s high jump.
Rogers won the title by clearing 5 feet, 11 1/4 inches (1.81 meters) without scratching once.The Rutherford, New Jersey native skipped the first two heights of 5 feet, 5 inches (1.65 meters) and 5 feet, 7 inches (1.70 meters).
Rogers started her trek in the event at 5 feet, 8 3/4 inches (1.75 meters), where she competed against seven other high jumpers. After clearing the bar on her first attempt, Rogers went on to clear 5 feet, 10 inches (1.78 meters) on her first attempt to advance to the final three. Then Rogers once again cleared the bar on her first jump, and because she was the only jumper to clear it, she won the title.
This conference title encapsulates the season Rogers has had. Along with the three individual titles Rogers earned throughout the indoor season, she’s currently ranked No. 10 in the country with a jump of 6 feet, 3/4 inches (1.85 meters).
First honorable mention: men’s basketball guard Bryce McGowens
The Nebraska men’s basketball team competed in three games across the week. The Huskers lost to Northwestern 77-65, fell to Iowa 88-78 and then took down Penn State 93-70.
Freshman guard Bryce McGowens wrapped up another week with another stellar performance. McGowens finished the week tallying up 53 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block.
In the loss against Northwestern, McGowens led the team with 15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and a block. Then in the loss to Iowa, McGowens finished the game with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists.
McGowens then had his best performance in the win over Penn State, as he led the team with his 10th 20-point game of the season, racking up 25 points. The Pendleton, South Carolina native also finished the game with six rebounds, a steal and an assist.
On the season, McGowens continues to lead the team in scoring, averaging 16.9 points per game.
Second honorable mention: women’s basketball center Alexis Markowski
The Nebraska women’s basketball team played its final two games of the regular season. The Huskers took down Wisconsin 80-70 and defeated Northwestern 73-59.
Freshman center Alexis Markowski rounded out her first collegiate regular season with a solid couple of games, finishing the week with 27 points, 21 rebounds, three assists and three rebounds.
In the win over Wisconsin, the hometown native finished the game with 11 points, nine rebounds, two assists and a block.
Then in the regular season finale, Markowski finished the game with 16 points and 12 rebounds to make it her sixth double-double of the season. She also finished the game with two blocks and an assist.
In the regular season, Markowski finished as the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 13 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.