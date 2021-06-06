A tough night on the mound made the Huskers’ path to the Super Regionals a little rockier after a 5-1 loss to Arkansas on Saturday night.
The Razorbacks started fast with a leadoff home run from senior infielder Matt Goodheart for a 1-0 lead in favor of the home team. Nebraska senior pitcher Chance Hroch settled in after that in the first inning to escape with no further damage and steady the ship, at least for the time being.
Walks haunted Hroch in the second inning, however, as he put runners on first and second base after a single and walk. A one-out RBI single from senior outfielder Braydon Webb extended the lead to 2-0 and put Nebraska in trouble.
Hroch loaded the bases on another walk, but got two fly balls to end the inning. Unfortunately for the Huskers, the first of said two fly balls scored a run, making it 3-0. Hroch then retired the next five batters he faced before runners reached first and third on a fielding error and single.
Nebraska walked 10 Razorback batters in a disappointing night on the mound. It was a different attitude in the opposite dugout as Arkansas pitching excelled while limiting Nebraska’s on-base opportunities.
“I know for sure the difference in the game was the 10 walks,” Bolt said postgame. “We had some high-leverage guys for us who weren’t able to finish it off on the mound but we hung in there.”
Razorback junior pitcher Patrick Wicklander dominated the Husker offense through his five innings of work, striking out seven batters. The ace for the SEC champions, Wicklander had overpowering stuff all night long with a lively fastball that fooled Husker hitters.
Through the first five frames, Nebraska had three near-home run balls go foul with Wicklander bouncing back each time. Hard-hit balls with nothing to show was the theme early for the Big Ten Champions.
“The first two times through the order, I had six or seven balls marked as squared up and we just weren’t able to string together multiple at bats,” Bolt said. “We were competitive, but we needed to put a couple at bats together.”
As Wicklander neared 100 pitches, senior outfielder Joe Acker led off the sixth frame with a single to force Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn to go to the bullpen. He brought in Kevin Kopps, the SEC Pitcher of the Year, who got two quick outs.
However, senior infielder Luke Roskam delivered a two-out RBI single to bring in Acker and narrow the Razorback lead to 3-1. It was the first at bat with a Husker in scoring position all night, giving Nebraska a much-needed boost offensively.
“Bringing it to 3-1 was a big momentum switch for us and they just came out the next inning and took it right back,” Roskam said postgame. “We just have to get back to what we’re good at, playing good defense and throwing strikes.”
Following the breakthrough from Nebraska, the Razorbacks began to wear down the Huskers, forcing them to beat themselves. A throwing error and walk from junior pitcher Emmett Olson put two runners on base with two out, with junior pitcher Jake Bunz then being called in from the bullpen in the sixth.
He struggled, walking the three batters he faced, with the second to Arkansas junior outfielder Christian Franklin bringing in a run. A wild pitch from Bunz scored another as Arkansas built its lead back up to 5-1 before Nebraska senior pitcher Max Schreiber escaped the bases-loaded jam.
Junior infielder Cam Chick carried the offensive momentum into the seventh, beginning the proceedings with a double. Kopps responded with two strikeouts and a groundout to hold the Arkansas lead at four towards the back end of the game.
Two more free bases were issued in the bottom half, a frame that required junior pitcher Tyler Martin to work Nebraska out of a jam to keep the score at 5-1. Kopps continued to get the better of Husker hitters, as he recorded the final two outs of the seventh inning after a Hallmark single.
Martin took care of business in the bottom of the eighth inning, requiring Kopps to trot back out for the four-inning save. He shut the door on a comeback attempt and retired the side in order to secure the 5-1 victory.
Nebraska matched the Razorbacks' hit total at five, with the double-digit walks giving Arkansas opportunity to load up the basepaths. The Huskers’ struggling pitch game was underlied by a full 10 walks in the contest, tied for Nebraska’s most on the season.
The Huskers will take on NJIT Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. in an elimination game, with the winner advancing to play Arkansas at 8:00 p.m.