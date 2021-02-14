It finally happened. Nebraska ended its 26-game losing streak in Big Ten play, a stretch that dated back to January 2020, with a 62-61 win at Penn State. Not only did the Huskers finally pick up a win, they did it on the road against an NCAA Tournament-caliber team. Sunday’s feat was even more impressive given it was also Nebraska’s fifth game in nine days.
With the win, the Huskers improved to 1-9 in Big Ten play and 5-12 overall. The win will qualify as a Quad 1 win by the NCAA’s standards, the hardest game of four categories, and on the road against a team that entered the game ranked 31st in the NCAA’s NET metric and 30th on kenpom.com’s adjusted efficiency rankings. For reference, over 70 of the 167 teams ranked ahead of the Huskers in the NET rankings are still winless in Quad 1 games.
Here are three takeaways from the win:
Webster, Allen step up
Given the low-scoring nature of the game, nobody really popped off the box score for the Huskers. However, that doesn’t mean there weren’t some great performances, especially in terms of two-way play. Junior guard Trey McGowens and sophomore guard Dalano Banton combined for just 17 points, but also offered 10 assists and five steals between the two of them. Junior forward Derrick Walker also contributed winning plays on both ends of the court, including a game-sealing strip of Penn State junior guard Izaiah Brockington with Nebraska leading 62-61 in the final seconds.
But it was junior guard Teddy Allen and senior guard Kobe Webster who stepped up in particular. Allen finished below his average of 16.7 points per game for the season with 14 points, but shot an efficient 6-of-11 from the field, and grabbed six rebounds. Most importantly, Allen made the game-winning shot, driving toward the hoop and flipping in an impossible layup to put the Huskers up with 11 seconds remaining. This also ended an eight-and-a-half minute Husker scoring drought and 11-0 Penn State run.
Webster, who led the Huskers in the first half as they traded leads with the Nittany Lions, tallied a Big Ten career high, finishing with 13 points. It was a very encouraging performance for the sixth man who went scoreless and played a season low 11 minutes on Friday night against Illinois.
Huskers overcome turnovers with best shooting performance in over a month
While Nebraska finished with double-digit turnovers for the fifth straight game, the Huskers were able to overcome their sloppiness with their shooting. The Huskers shot 48.2% from the field, their best performance since Jan. 2 against Michigan State, and went a respectable 36.8% on 3-pointers. Penn State meanwhile shot a Husker-esque 32.3% from the field due in part to their own shortcomings, but also Nebraska’s impressive defense.
Aside from turnovers, the Huskers had the components of a competent, winning team. Not only did they shoot well, they also had 19 assists, tied for their second-highest total this season and highest in Big Ten play.
Nebraska is playing its best basketball of the season at the most unlikely time
Nebraska has now had its two most impressive performances of the season while playing twice in three days and five times in nine days. On Friday, the Huskers went to overtime with No. 6 Illinois, one of the hottest teams in the country boasting a first-team All American candidate in junior guard Ayo Dosunmu. Nebraska did not wait long to rebound from the heartbreaker with its first Big Ten win of the season. The Huskers also led No. 21 Wisconsin on Wednesday for much of the first half and was somewhat competitive in the second half at Minnesota and Michigan State.
It’s curious that Nebraska is playing its best basketball now, coming off a prolonged COVID-19 stoppage, with so many games crammed into a short span. The Huskers are far and away the fastest tempo team in the Big Ten, a style of play that one would think should benefit from rest and more time between games.
The argument could be made, however, that this is less strange than it may look. After all, the Huskers should be improving at this point in the season. There is little continuity from last year and players are getting more and more comfortable with one another with each game. Still, this team must be exhausted, yet it came out and played hungry and picked up a very impressive road win.
The immediate future won’t be much more forgiving to the Huskers. They’ll have only a day off for travel before playing at Maryland on back-to-back nights.