A trip to Piscataway, New Jersey on a Friday night for the Huskers sounded like the proper ending for the 2020 regular season. Nebraska was 2-5, clinched a last-place finish in the Big Ten West and was rewarded with a cross-divisional match against a rejuvenated Rutgers.
The mistakes that have plagued Nebraska’s season showed up again on Friday night. Unlike most games that have the Husker trademark of penalties, turnovers and general miscellaneous sloppiness, the Huskers overcame their trademarks to win 28-21.
Here are three takeaways from how Nebraska overcame itself to pull out the win:
The Highs and Lows of Adrian Martinez
Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez statline may be one of the best in his Nebraska career, with one big caveat. Martinez went 24-of-28 with 255 yards and averaged over nine yards an attempt, while on the ground he ran for a career-high 157 yards on 23 carries.
Martinez had over 400 yards of offense, but his great offensive performance was mixed with turnovers. Martinez had four turnovers, throwing two interceptions off questionable throws and losing two fumbles. Both Martinez fumbles occurred in the first quarter, yet Rutgers was only able to convert off of those golden opportunities with a single field goal, keeping the Huskers in the game.
Martinez’s two interceptions came on questionable throws, the first a one-handed snag by junior defensive back Christian Izien in the endzone. After Izien’s second-quarter interception, Rutgers drove 80 yards to take a 14-7 lead.
Nebraska’s first second half drive went 90 yards, ending with a 41-yard Martinez touchdown run to tie the game up at 14. Martinez got the ball again down 21-14 and overthrew an open sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson that was picked by Izien.
A quarterback with four turnovers usually means a one-way ticket to the bench. Instead, head coach Scott Frost kept Martinez in and the bet paid off.
Nebraska’s next three drives was exactly why Martinez stayed in. Martinez threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Robinson on third-and-11 to tie the game up at 21 and scored the game-winning touchdown off a quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter. The third drive, Nebraska ran off the last 7:35 to secure a 28-21 win.
Martinez’s four turnovers almost cost Nebraska the game, but his 412 total yards was one of the main reasons why Nebraska emerged victorious on Friday night.
Nebraska’s offense comes alive in the second half
Nebraska scored only one touchdown in the first half and that touchdown came with some of the more cringeworthy play calling of the season. A pop pass to redshirt freshman wide receiver Chris Hickman, his first reception of the season, went nowhere right after senior running back Dedrick Mills’ 43-yard scamper to Rutgers’ 2-yard line.
Mills did not get another touch after his long run and Nebraska scored on a fourth and goal pitch option play where Martinez pitched to sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Robinson for a one yard touchdown run. It took Nebraska four plays to score from what was essentially Rutgers’ goalline.
The Huskers’ 14-7 halftime deficit was a major cause for concern when it came to Nebraska’s second-half prospects. Entering Friday’s game,Nebraska’s offense had scored just 39 points in seven second halves this season, a glaring reason for Nebraska’s losses. Against Rutgers, Nebraska scored 21 points and had 365 yards of offense.
The second half highlighted the ability Huskers fans were expecting from the offense this season. Martinez cleaned up most of his mistakes while Mills ran wild.
Mills ran for a career-high 196 yards on 25 carries, nearly doubling his 2020 totals, with the senior heating up in the second half. Mills’ had 118 rushing yards on 15 carries while Martinez had 131 rushing yards on 13 carries in the game’s final 30 minutes.
Martinez’s 41-yard touchdown run finished off Nebraska’s first second half drive and, despite an interception on the next drive, Martinez bounced back with a touchdown pass to Robinson that tied the game up at 21-21 late in the third quarter.
The tying touchdown drive was the second 90-plus yard drive of the third quarter for Nebraska, a 96-yarder to tie the game. On Nebraska’s three second-half touchdown drives, the Huskers drove 90, 96 and 92 yards to retake the lead.
Nebraska’s best showcase for its potential was the offense running the last 7:35 off the game to outlast Rutgers for its third win. Nebraska’s final drive started at its own nine and, despite Rutgers knowing Nebraska would run, the Huskers ground game was not stopped.
Nebraska ran 20 times in the fourth quarter for 121 yards, sealing Nebraska’s third win by having its best second half offensive performance of the season.
Blackshirts had their best game despite Huskers’ offensive, special teams struggles
The Scarlet Knights finished with 252 total offensive yards, went 2-for-13 on third downs and gave up 14 points. Rutgers senior quarterback Noah Vardel did not play against his former team, but the Blackshirts also played with two disadvantages.
The Husker special teams had its worst second half performance of the season, giving up a 98-yard touchdown kick return to junior wide receiver Aron Cruickshank and giving up two second half kick returns that went to Rutgers’ 49-yard line and Rutgers’ 44-yard line.
Another second half drive started at Nebraska’s 45-yard line after Martinez’s fourth turnover. Despite all these hindrances, the Blackshirts pitched a second half shutout and gave up only 59 yards. The Scarlet Knights could not move the ball despite having much better field position.
Despite the three Nebraska first half turnovers, the Huskers gave up only 11 first half points on those turnovers. This production, if worse, could’ve put the Huskers in a far more dire situation. The touchdown drive was when Rutgers started at its own 20 yard line following Martinez’s endzone interception, and was the low point for the Husker defense in the second quarter.
After the touchdown, Nebraska gave up nothing. The Husker defense was disruptive despite missing sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer as the Huskers had three sacks and eight tackles for loss.
The Blackshirts created havoc for Rutgers’ offense, and were able to keep Nebraska in the game long enough for the likes of Mills and Martinez to overcome their first half labors.