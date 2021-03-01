The odds were certainly not in the Nebraska men’s basketball team’s favor entering Monday night’s game against Rutgers.
Nebraska was coming off of an emphatic 78-74 Senior Day victory over Minnesota, but the Scarlet Knights represented a serious step up in quality. Rutgers is a projected NCAA Tournament team and the No. 27 team in the country, according to Kenpom.
To tilt matters further in Rutgers’ favor, the Huskers’ leading scorer, junior guard Teddy Allen, announced his departure from the program Monday morning. Filling his void wouldn’t be impossible, as Allen played just 10 minutes in the win against Minnesota on Saturday, but it would take a resolute effort to take down a team like the Scarlet Knights.
Resolute doesn’t even begin to describe the effort head coach Fred Hoiberg’s team put forth on Monday night.
Nebraska’s 72-51 victory over Rutgers was a masterclass in game planning and execution. The Huskers threw Rutgers out of rhythm early, and the Scarlet Knights couldn’t respond once forced out of its comfort zone.
Monday night’s performance was far and away the most impressive of the Hoiberg era. Let’s take a look at how Nebraska pulled it off with three takeaways from the Huskers’ largest margin of victory in Big Ten play since 2016:
Rutgers removed from the paint
The Scarlet Knights pride themselves on dominating the paint on both ends of the floor.
Offensively, Rutgers shoots 52.2% on 2-pointers, good for No. 78 in the country according to Kenpom. 59.4% of the Scarlet Knights’ points come from inside the arc, the 13th-highest distribution in the country, further indicating head coach Steve Pikiell squad’s dependence on getting inside.
On the other side, Scarlet Knight junior center Myles Johnson and freshman center Cliff Omoruyi typically frustrate opposing offenses with their presence in the paint. Rutgers’ opponents only manage a 48.2% effective field goal percentage and a 47.1% 2-point percentage, both of which are top-95 metrics in the country. Additionally, Rutgers’ defense ranks among the best units in the country in terms of steal percentage and blocked shot percentage.
However, the Huskers frustrated the Scarlet Knights at their own game on Monday, while dominating categories Rutgers typically thrives in.
It’s impossible to keep Johnson and Omoruyi quiet, but Nebraska came about as close as possible. Johnson had just two points and four rebounds, and three of his four blocked shots came in the first few minutes of the contest. Omoruyi had five points and eight boards, but a majority of those came with the game well out of reach.
Still, the Scarlet Knights had 32 points in the paint. Where Nebraska found success defensively was defending the outside shot, an area in which Rutgers struggles. The Scarlet Knights’ 31.3% 3-point percentage as a team ranks No. 282 in the country.
Rutgers converted just 3-of-23 attempts from 3-point range, which ultimately led to its demise. Nebraska forced Rutgers to win the game from outside of the paint, and Rutgers failed to do so. Perhaps the biggest indictment on the Scarlet Knights’ offensive performance was the fact that their guard trio of seniors Jacob Young and Geo Baker and junior Ron Harper Jr. shot a combined 0-of-14 from 3-point range.
Harper Jr. and Young at least somewhat held up Rutgers’ faulty offense, combining for 22 points, but no Scarlet Knight scorer outside of them had six points. As a team, Rutgers shot 38.6% from the field and 13% from behind the arc.
The final nail in Rutgers’ coffin was Nebraska’s 38-32 advantage on points in the paint and 38-28 advantage on the boards. All in all, Monday night’s performance saw Nebraska execute perfectly on both ends of the floor, and it resulted in a dominant victory.
A Thorir Thorbjarnarson appreciation post
As a whole, Nebraska’s offensive output was once again really, really good on Monday night.
The Huskers once again had 19 assists, tied for a team high in conference play this season. Junior forwards Lat Mayen and Derrick Walker were both terrific, outputting career nights. The former was aided by 20 first-half points en route to a game-high 25 on 9-of-11 shooting, and the latter finished with 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Junior guard Trey McGowens once again reached double figures, finishing with 12 points and five assists.
The Huskers finished with a blistering 1.125 points per possession and turned in another ideal Hoiberg offensive performance. However, I’d like to show some love for a Nebraska mainstay that didn’t score much, but had a notable impact on the Huskers’ offensive output.
Senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson is not normally known for his scoring prowess, and that was once again true against the Scarlet Knights. He finished with two points and went 0-of-4 from the 3-point line, an unfortunate end to what could’ve been the Iceland native’s last game in Pinnacle Bank Arena.
However, Thorbjarnarson was monumental in getting Mayen and Walker cooking early and the Huskers out to an early lead. He assisted on Nebraska’s first three baskets, two Mayen 3-pointers and one Walker layup, to help Nebraska get out to an 8-3 lead in a game it never trailed. Thorbjarnarson picked up his fourth assist of the game’s first five minutes on Mayen’s third 3-pointer of the first half.
Thorbjarnarson’s two first-half steals also both led to Husker buckets, one an and-one layup by sophomore guard Dalano Banton on a beautiful feed from McGowens and the other a Mayen layup to give the Huskers a 23-11 lead with 12:14 left in the first half.
Another underrated element of Thorbjarnarson’s offensive outing was his three offensive rebounds. Following a missed 3-pointer of his with 5:04 remaining in the first half, Thorbjarnarson corralled the rebound, which led to a Walker layup on an assist from senior guard Kobe Webster. The basket gave Nebraska a 37-25 advantage over the Scarlet Knights, which is the closest the score was for the remainder of the contest.
While Thorbjarnarson's scoring performance won’t warrant any accolades, he has provided a spark to the Huskers on their two-game winning streak.
Nebraska appears to be playing its best basketball of the season at a great time to do so
With four consecutive losses following what was thought to be a momentum-flipping victory over Penn State, it appeared the Huskers’ macabre litany of games was catching up to them.
However, late-season victories over Rutgers and Minnesota have completely changed that narrative, especially considering the last two games have seen Hoiberg’s squad play some of their best basketball of the season. McGowens and Walker look to be mainstays in Nebraska’s starting five for the foreseeable future, while the development of freshman center Eduardo Andre continues to be something to monitor.
The Huskers can clearly compete with the middle tier of the conference, and they have the record to prove it. Nebraska has surpassed last season’s Big Ten win total, and has done so while looking more competitive in conference play than in Hoiberg’s first season.
Nebraska could also avoid finishing in the basement in the Big Ten. If Northwestern loses to Maryland on Wednesday, it could set up a winner-take-all of sorts matchup between the Huskers and Wildcats on Sunday, assuming Nebraska falls at No. 5 Iowa on Thursday. Winning another conference game or two would do wonders for the team’s confidence going forward, and the team has a couple of great opportunities to do so over the next two weeks.
“We just want to continue to take positive steps,” Hoiberg said postgame. “That is what this is all about. [We want to] continue to get guys opportunities.”