Nebraska was riding high entering Thursday night’s trip to Iowa, coming off two straight wins.
Alas, that momentum was grounded on Thursday night in a 102-64 shellacking at No. 5 Iowa. With a barrage of Hawkeye 3-pointers, the Huskers were unable to overcome their regular woes. Iowa pulled away quickly in the game, and never trailed.
Thus all was restored to normal. The Hawkeyes remain one of the nation’s best teams, and Nebraska, despite stringing a couple wins together last week, is perhaps the Big Ten’s worst entering next week’s tournament.
Here’s what stood out from Thursday’s loss:
Iowa is a picture of what Hoiberg wants his Nebraska team look like
Since Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg took over the Huskers in 2019, he has made it clear that he wants to employ the same style he utilized when he coached Iowa State to four straight NCAA Tournaments in 2012-15. He has relied on transfers to completely overhaul his Nebraska teams, just as he did at Iowa State to a lesser extent. But, despite this, the on-court play has been far less productive.
During his five-year span with the Cyclones, Hoiberg’s teams were in the top 25 of Kenpom’s offensive efficiency four out of five times and reached the top 10 twice. During that time, the Cyclones also never cracked the top 50 of the defensive efficiency rankings. His current Nebraska team, ranked 35th in defensive efficiency, is his highest-rated team ever on that side of the floor.
Hoiberg has recruited the same type of players to Nebraska as he did to Iowa State, big guards and smaller big men fit for analogous five-out lineups. Additionally, Hoiberg likes to play with tempo — the Huskers are first in the Big Ten in pace and 31st nationally. Hoiberg’s Iowa State teams ranked in the top 35 nationally in tempo in four of his five years.
Iowa does everything Hoiberg’s teams do and have done, but better. The Hawkeyes, in fact, only shoot one more 3-pointer per game than the Huskers. Nonetheless, they lead the Big Ten in made 3-pointers per game (10) and percentage (40.1%) while Nebraska sits at 11th in that category. The Hawkeyes also lead the Big Ten and all major conferences in scoring at 85.3 points per game. Meanwhile the Huskers, also 11th in overall field goal percentage, sit at 12th in the Big Ten in scoring (69.8 points per game).
All this adds up to the second-best offensive efficiency in the country for Iowa, compared to the 192nd-ranked Nebraska. Yes, the Huskers have the edge in defensive efficiency (the Hawkeyes rank 56th), but Nebraska still sits at 95th in overall efficiency compared to 4th for Iowa. The Hawkeyes’ defensive shortcomings could very well lead to an early NCAA Tournament exit if they aren’t hitting shots, but at least they’ll be there in the first place.
Huskers set several season-highs in conference play
They were a couple positives for Nebraska, at least statistically, which were non-correlative to the game’s outcome. Junior forward Lat Mayen recorded the first double-double in Big Ten play of any Husker this season, finishing with 14 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. Mayen’s rebounding total was not only a career high, but the most by any Husker against a Division I opponent this season.
Coming off a 25-point performance last game, Mayen connected on four of his eight 3-pointers tonight, although three came in the second half when the outcome of the game was all-but decided. Senior guard Kobe Webster also reached a career-high in Big Ten play with 17 points, 14 of which came in the second half, as he connected on 5-of-8 3-pointers total.
The Huskers, also, set a season high of a less savory sort against Iowa. They turned the ball over 20 times in the game, compared to just eight for their opponents. That’s Nebraska’s most turnovers in Big Ten play and tied for their worst turnover margin (-12) this season. Consequently, the Huskers failed to score a single point off turnovers while Iowa managed 19.
Nebraska has now clinched the last-place spot in the Big Ten
With Northwestern’s win over Maryland on Wednesday and Nebraska’s loss tonight, the Huskers have secured their spot at the very bottom of the Big Ten. The loss to the Hawkeyes was an intensified glimpse at the Huskers’ season as a whole. It was a disastrous marriage of their two biggest issues, shooting and turnovers. Another first in Big Ten play was Nebraska shooting below 34% from the field and accumulating over 17 turnovers.
The Huskers have struggled throughout this season, in the second season of a rebuild under Hoiberg where tangible progress has not reflected in the record. The Big Ten is the consensus best conference in college basketball this season, capable of sending double digit teams to the NCAA Tournament. Needless to say, it is not a hospitable place for a team with a new coach and little continuity trying to establish some type of footprint. At few points this season, however, has Nebraska looked as hopeless as it did against Iowa. The 38-point loss marked the Huskers’ largest defeat in Big Ten play this season, narrowly topping a 36-point loss at Ohio State in December
Nebraska currently sits at 3-15 in Big Ten play, a microcosm of playing in the nation’s best conference and having the nation’s third most difficult schedule, although its status in the top 100 of the Kenpom adjusted efficiency rankings sees it above fifteen teams from power six conferences.
The Huskers’ game on Sunday at Northwestern (5-13 in the Big Ten) will provide an opportunity to get some of their swagger back before the Big Ten Tournament which starts next Wednesday, March 10. Nebraska received a reality check in Iowa City, and perhaps the Huskers will emerge better from it.