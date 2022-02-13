Nebraska men’s basketball had seen this movie before.
Add Sunday’s game in Iowa City to the Huskers' ever-growing list of embarrassing defeats — Michigan, Auburn, Rutgers, Purdue, Northwestern and now Iowa. To call the game an unmitigated disaster would be an understatement. Nebraska had just gained some momentum with Wednesday’s win over Minnesota, but Nebraska again must reset.
Those who worried that the game would interfere with their Super Bowl Sunday plans had little to fear. The game was over by 2 p.m. as Iowa led 53-25 at the half and won the game 98-75. Sophomore forward Keegan Murray shined once again with an outstanding 37-point performance.
One step forward, 30 million steps back.
Here are three takeaways from Nebraska’s road beatdown:
Nebraska is its own worst enemy
The game got out of control when Nebraska started turning the ball over. The Huskers turned the ball over one time in the first five minutes of the game and the score was tied 9-9. In the next seven minutes, Nebraska turned it over seven times. Three of those turnovers sparked a 12-0 Iowa run, and with 7:59 to play in the first half Iowa led 33-19.
Adding insult to injury, the Hawkeyes were everything Nebraska was supposed to be. Iowa was a transition giant in the first half. Husker turnovers and poor shot selection fueled highlight Hawkeye plays, beautiful ball movement and wide open 3-pointers.
Iowa outscored Nebraska 16-0 in fast break points during the first half which grew the Hawkeye’s 12-0 run to a 33-6 one. The Huskers had 12 turnovers to nine made shots in the first half. Those trends continued for the rest of the game. Iowa outscored Nebraska 21-8 in fast break points while the Huskers turned the ball over 15 times.
In Wednesday’s win over hapless Minnesota, Nebraska forced 18 turnovers.
All of the failures stem from the turnover bug and mental toughness. As soon as the Huskers were challenged things spun out of control. The disciplined shot selection and defensive drive disappeared in a flurry of turnovers and rushed mistakes. Iowa capitalized on each Nebraska miscue, finishing with 24 points off turnovers.
In a surprising turn of events, rebounding took a back seat to an even greater issue. It still had plenty of impact on the game. Iowa beat the Huskers on the offensive glass by four leading to 14 second-chance points.
Nebraska was supposed to be the team that left the Big Ten in the dust with blinding transition offense and 3-point shooting. Nothing could be further from the truth this season. The Huskers have been brutally stagnant in half-court offense and only rarely have they got out in transition as they did with Minnesota.
On Sunday, Nebraska suffered death by a thousand self-inflicted paper cuts.
Bryce McGowens and the NBA
Nebraska freshman guard Bryce McGowens’ potential NBA prospects are the primary storyline in yet another lost season for the Huskers.
Whether or not McGownens will indeed declare for the NBA Draft following the season has been the central debate surrounding the former five-star recruit. There are angles abound. It’s a decision that ultimately he will make regardless of the outside noise, but it is still worth analyzing.
Sticking around with a Nebraska team that at one point lost 10 consecutive games and two of its last 13 seems like a waste of time. Running the risk of serious injury in another season of college basketball doesn’t fall in the positive column either. Name, Image and Likeness deals aside, the idea of making a professional salary has to be intriguing.
Some NBA mock drafts do not have McGowens going late in the first round and the most recent prognostication from CBS doesn’t have him in the first round at all. Even still, former Husker guard Dalano Banton is on an active roster with the Toronto Raptors. McGowens is performing much better than Banton did in his Husker tenure and could still easily earn a playing role with a franchise.
Then there are the reasons to stay.
McGowens has one internal reason: A desire to play with his brother, junior guard Trey McGowens. Trey McGowens expressed in media availability this week that his brother had taken his absence due to injury really hard. Byrce McGowens even plays better with Trey McGowens in the lineup, averaging 20.2 points per game.
Byrce McGowens could earn a full season to play with his brother.
The other reasons are all external. Plenty of freshmen in the Big Ten have seen major jumps in their sophomore seasons. One of those players is Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey, who is averaging 17.7 points per game after only 11.1 points per game in his freshman campaign.
The other example was across the court from the Huskers on Sunday.
Murray scored a career-high and had 24 points in the first half. That first-half scoring effort eclipses Bryce McGowens’ 20.3 scoring average in the last six games. Granted, Murray had last year’s Gatorade Player of the Year to learn from in Iowa’s Luka Garza but the difference between each year is easy to see.
It will be a difficult decision to make for Bryce McGowens and it is fast approaching.
Effort is key
The loss to Iowa is Nebraska’s seventh this season by 20 points or more. The Huskers have an uncanny talent to turn the second half into an open-gym style shoot around. Which games will be tightly contested and which will be blowouts seems entirely random. Four of the previous five games had been separated by single digits.
It’s all about effort.
Nebraska had a clear sense of urgency and effort on Wednesday. That desperation just wasn’t around any longer by Sunday. Unfortunately, it colors any good that Nebraska accomplishes.
No matter the amount of awards Bryce McGowens wins the Huskers are simply evaluated by their horrendous record.
Nebraska won the second half 50-45 but it was made meaningless by the 28-point halftime deficit. Certainly there was more effort on the Husker’s part in the second half, but the Hawkeyes played with little intensity. Even Nebraska’s one positive is left in doubt because of the initial lack of effort.
The Huskers have proved through close games that they can compete with the middle and sometimes even the upper echelon of the Big Ten. Yet, that same energy is not brought to the floor each night. A team that forced 18 turnovers and allowed only 65 points four days prior forced half that number and allowed 98 points against the Hawkeyes.
Until Nebraska men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg and company can find a way to remain focused and prepared each and every game, beatings such as Sunday’s will continue.