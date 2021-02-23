That, more or less, is what Nebraska basketball is supposed to look like under head coach Fred Hoiberg.
In Nebraska’s Tuesday-night battle with Penn State, Hoiberg’s team played with tempo, shot the 3-pointer well and recorded an assist on over half of its made field goal attempts. In truth, Tuesday’s performance looked more like Nebraska’s run of form immediately before the COVID-19 pause, or even in some performances last year.
The numbers back that up, too. Nebraska shot a scintillating 53.6% from the field and 48% from 3-point range, both of which are season-bests against Division I opponents. The Huskers generated 13 fast break points, 1.107 points per possession and had 75 possessions overall. When Nebraska is clicking, Tuesday night is what it’s supposed to look like.
Returning to such a quick tempo doesn’t come without its challenges, however. And despite some individual heroism from junior guard Teddy Allen, the Huskers’ surprising return to old form came with an unsurprising result, an 86-83 loss to Penn State.
Here are three takeaways from the defeat:
Nebraska’s late-game execution, while improved, still needs some work
I promise, we’ll get to Allen’s incredible night, but one of the more impressive storylines from Tuesday night’s game was the Huskers’ impressive resolve to battle back from down 81-74 with 53 seconds remaining.
Following two free throws from junior guard Myreon Jones to give Penn State the aforementioned advantage, the Nittany Lions committed a head scratching foul away from the basket. It put Nebraska junior guard Trey McGowens at the line for a one-and-one, and the 65% free throw shooter made both to cut Penn State’s lead to five.
Nebraska put together a nice trap on the ensuing Penn State inbounds, forcing junior guard Iziah Brockington to make a bad pass towards his own basket, which led to a Nebraska possession. Senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson drew a blocking foul on the Huskers’ next possession, and he knocked down both of his free throws to make it a 81-78 game.
With 44 seconds remaining and Nebraska down just three, the Huskers could’ve just played Penn State straight up and hopefully forced a missed field goal or turnover. Instead, McGowens fouled Jones, which caused a visceral reaction from Hoiberg on the sideline.
Jones made just one of two free throws to give Penn State an 82-78 lead. McGowens made up for his foul on the Huskers’ next possession, opting to get to the basket instead of hoisting up a 3-pointer, where he was fouled and converted the and-one.
Following four Penn State free throws and a Nebraska layup sandwiched in-between, the Huskers had the opportunity to once again shock the Nittany Lions with a late bucket. Down 89-86, a 3-pointer would’ve just caused overtime instead of winning the game like in the team’s last meeting, but the Huskers had an unlikely chance to tie nonetheless.
Hoiberg drew up a brilliant play, using Allen as a decoy to free McGowens for a wide-open 3-pointer, which he was unable to convert. The Nittany Lions dribbled out the clock from there and avoided what would’ve been a damning sweep by the Huskers.
The point of recapping these events isn’t to relive a painful memory for Husker players and fans. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. Nebraska has looked quite disjointed, even comically poor at times, in late-game scenarios this season. Giving up a late offensive rebound to Indiana and flubbing the final shot of regulation against Illinois spring to mind.
I half-expected McGowens foul to be another blemish on that list, but Nebraska’s impressive trapping and decision-making to get to the basket as opposed to jacking triples is an impressive indicator of the work Hoiberg has done with this squad.
Nebraska appears to have come a long way since those blunders, but the final minute wasn’t perfect. McGowens’ late foul ended up not costing Nebraska too much in the long run, but decisions like that will need to be ironed out as this team continues to learn how to win in the Big Ten.
The Huskers’ comeback efforts deserve to be lauded, though. To have an opportunity to tie a game Nebraska trailed by three possessions less than a minute prior speaks volumes about Nebraska’s fight at this juncture in the season.
Allen’s virtuoso performance highlights impressive offensive showing
Let’s not mince words here. Teddy Allen’s performance on Tuesday night was not only one of the best individual performances in college basketball this season, but one of the best offensive showings in Nebraska history.
Allen had 28 points in the first half alone, the most in a single half in program history. Nebraska had 38 points as a team after the game’s first 20 minutes. He did it in incredibly efficient fashion too, knocking down 11-of-14 shots from the field, including three 3-pointers.
Even as Penn State made more of a concerted effort to slow Allen down in the second half, the Western Nebraska Community College transfer still wasn’t phased. He had 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting in the second half, and also had four assists. Allen channeled his inner Steve Nash on some of his craftier feeds in the second half, wrapping passes around defenders and one-handing passes to open teammates to keep Nebraska afloat.
“That was the most impressive part about it, just his all-around play,” Hoiberg said of Allen’s performance postgame. “He went out and made the right play… When you score 41 and have six assists, that’s a really hard thing to do in a college game… He was really complete out there, it was fun to see him get going.”
Allen finished with 41 points, the second-highest point total in program history, along with six assists and eight rebounds. His 41 points puts him in a tie for the third-highest single-game point total in Division I this season, which lists him among the ranks of some of the country’s great scorers in Iowa’s Luka Garza and Oral Roberts’ Max Abmas.
Due to Allen scoring nearly half of Nebraska’s offensive points, other solid offensive performances were few and far between, but a few in particular stand out. The first is McGowens, who finished with 17 points, with 14 coming in the second half.
The Nittany Lions attempted to take a stronghold on the contest in the second half, building a 10-point lead with 12:39 remaining. Allen made two critical buckets to cut into Penn State’s advantage, but the Nittany Lions stretched their lead back to 61-53. It was McGowens who led the Husker response, drilling a long 3-pointer to kickstart Nebraska’s rally.
McGowens hit the game-tying 3-pointer with 6:40 remaining, and his efforts down the stretch helped keep Nebraska alive. Also impressive was junior forward Derrick Walker, who finished with nine points on 4-of-4 shooting.
Self-inflicted wounds, poor defense ultimately to blame
Back to my earlier point about the struggles of playing with pace, Nebraska finished Tuesday night’s game with 18 turnovers.
For as well and Allen and McGowens fared offensively, each finished with four turnovers. Senior guard Kobe Webster had three turnovers and sophomore guard Dalano Banton, who played just 13 minutes against the Nittany Lions, also turned the ball over thrice.
Another contributing factor to the Huskers’ demise was a poor rebounding effort. Nittany Lion senior forward John Harrar in particular had his way in the paint, finishing with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Time after time, it seemed Harrar kept Penn State possessions alive which led to crucial baskets. Penn State finished with 42 rebounds on the evening to Nebraska’s 29.
In addition, Nebraska had several defensive lapses which led to easy Penn State baskets. A few followed potentially momentum-swinging Nebraska buckets, which in-turn flipped momentum back to Penn State.
“It wasn’t good enough,” Hoiberg said of his team’s defensive performance. “... The toughness plays, the 50-50 balls, [Penn State] got most of them, pretty much all of them in the first half. In the last 10 minutes I thought the urgency was so much better, we just couldn’t secure the ball and get the rebound.”
Despite the result, there’s plenty to be optimistic about with regards to Nebraska’s performance. Hoiberg’s group will look to build on that momentum when Nebraska visits Illinois on Thursday night.