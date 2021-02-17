It’s never easy to beat a team on consecutive nights, but it’s a feat made easier if your opponent is playing its seventh game in 12 days.
Such was the advantage for Maryland on Wednesday night, as it battered a beleaguered Nebraska squad en-route to a 79-71 triumph that was nowhere near as close as the final score suggested. Yet, much like last night’s battle between the two squads, the final result was in doubt for over half of the contest.
Late in the first half, the Terrapins went on a junior guard Eric Ayala-infused run to enter the break up 40-33. However, Husker sophomore guard Dalano Banton, who started the night a 25% 3-point shooter, drilled two 3-pointers early in the second half to cut Maryland’s advantage to 42-39 with 18:07 remaining. As has been the case in the Huskers’ last four conference games, including Wednesday night’s affair, there was reason to believe Nebraska could compete down the stretch.
Over the next three-and-a-half minutes, that optimism turned into distraught. Maryland went on a soul-crushing 13-0 run that knocked the wind out of Nebraska’s sails entirely. Over the game’s final 14 minutes, Maryland had an answer each time the Huskers attempted to cut Maryland’s lead to single-digits.
A 3-pointer from senior forward Trevor Lakes with 39 seconds remaining cut Maryland’s lead to 78-69, the closest Nebraska got to Maryland since Banton’s 3-pointer early in the second half. By that time, the contest was all-but decided as Maryland cruised to a much-needed season sweep of the Huskers.
Here are three takeaways from the loss:
Teddy Allen puts in a shift
If it weren’t for junior guard Teddy Allen, Nebraska would’ve been embarrassed on Wednesday night.
In a game where head coach Fred Hoiberg’s team played as hard as they could given the circumstances, Allen took his play to another level. Despite losing by the end, he had one of his best performances in a Nebraska uniform, finishing with a game-high 25 points on an above-efficient 8-of-12 shooting.
Included in Allen’s performance was a 4-of-6 deluge from long range and 5-of-5 from the free throw line.
The last four minutes of Wednesday night’s contest was quintessential Allen, refusing to quit despite the outcome being decided. With Nebraska trailing 76-55 with less than four minutes remaining, Allen scored 11 straight points to cut Maryland’s lead back to 10.
As usual, Allen made tough shots all night, but one of his most impressive buckets came in his 11-point outburst. He made a contested 3-pointer right in the face of Maryland junior guard Aaron Wiggins as Wiggins fouled him, and Allen converted the four-point play to make it a 76-64 Maryland lead.
Nebraska could’ve easily been left for dead in the second half, but Allen’s efforts to carry the Huskers’ lifeless corpse to the finish line deserves to be commended.
Familiar foes, fatigue burn Nebraska on defensive end
A defensive performance like this was, in truth, long overdue for Hoiberg’s squad.
While a much-improved unit from a season ago, Nebraska had been punching well-above its weight in recent heroic defensive efforts against Michigan State, Wisconsin, Penn State and even in last night’s game against the Terrapins. The Huskers’ tired legs weren’t able to keep up on Wednesday night, and what resulted was one of Nebraska’s worst defensive performances since returning from its COVID-19 pause.
Maryland scored 79 points and shot 47.5% from the field — the highest shooting percentage the Huskers have conceded since the Illinois game. The Terrapins shot a blistering 39.4% from 3-point range, the second-highest mark from long range an opponent has shot on Nebraska this season. Only on Dec. 11, when Creighton shot 46.7% from 3-point range against Nebraska, did the Huskers concede a higher mark.
Nebraska also forced just four Maryland turnovers one night after forcing 17. The Huskers competed inside, with similar rebounding numbers and total points in the paint, but Nebraska ultimately faltered in being unable to contain Wiggins and Ayala for the second consecutive night.
The Huskers will be glad to be far, far away from Maryland’s dynamic guard duo after Wednesday night. In two games, Wiggins and Ayala combined for 81 points, utterly dominating the Huskers’ backcourt. On Wednesday, Ayala had a team-high 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting while Wiggins had 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting.
Both Wiggins and Ayala had a hand in Maryland’s 13-0 run following Banton’s early 3-pointer in the second half, while both also made play after play to keep Nebraska well out of striking distance.
Strangely enough, we did learn something about Nebraska over the last few days
On the surface, two near-double digit losses won’t provide a whole lot of substance with regards to the nature of a team.
However, Nebraska showed flashes of positive play on Tuesday and Wednesday against an NCAA Tournament-caliber team. The fact that both games were competitive into the second half, given the legs Nebraska was playing on, speaks volumes about Hoiberg and his staff’s ability to get the team ready.
It would’ve been more than understandable if Nebraska’s fatigue began to show against Penn State on Sunday. After all, Nebraska was coming off of a grueling overtime game late on Friday night and had an early-afternoon tipoff in a different time zone just over 36 hours later. Instead, Nebraska came away with a monumental victory.
Few expected anything out of Nebraska against a stout, experienced squad like the Terrapins, but Nebraska found success in spurts. If not for a bevy of missed opportunities on Tuesday night, the Huskers could’ve made the game much closer than the 14-point final spread suggested.
The overarching theme here is that, no matter what adversity Nebraska was faced with, the team didn’t shut down. Sure, some stretches consisted of less-than-appealing basketball, but it was competitive nevertheless.
The Huskers have earned a well-deserved rest before they host Purdue on Saturday, beginning another frenetic stretch to close the season.