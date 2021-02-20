As it would appear, once again, nobody can escape themselves. At least, it’s that way in the case of Nebraska basketball.
Despite only one win since returning back from the break, there’s one reality few were willing to admit about the post-Covid Huskers — they were smashing expectations. The uncomfortable truth is that a single victory and other close finishes were far beyond anything people hoped for going into the restart.
Yet, against Purdue, head coach Fred Hoiberg’s team displayed the key trend that the outfit seemed to have fled beforehand. Once again, there was a second-half collapse. And once again, it was a quick one.
Here’s three takeaways from Nebraska’s 75-58 loss:
Nebraska takes a step back inside
Much of the blame for Nebraska’s loss goes to the offense. The Huskers shot only 37.1% from inside the arc and 32.1% beyond it.
The 3-point completion rate is around average for the Huskers (though still bad), but it was the 2-point production which took a noticeable hit against Purdue. The Huskers are one of the worst teams in the country in terms of 2-point completion, ranking 316th in the nation according to Kenpom, yet that 316th in the nation comes out to an average of 44.8% shooting for Nebraska.
Purdue, meanwhile, is only a decent team when it comes to defending layups and midrangers, sitting at 149th in the nation at opposition 2-point field goal percentage.
Another oddity is the amount of 2-pointers Nebraska ended up attempting. It’s a general trend this season for the Huskers that, when frustrated inside, they tend to start hoisting ill-advised 3-pointers. Thus resulting in ratios sometimes consisting of more 3-pointers than 2-pointers. However, against Purdue, 3-pointers made up 44% of Nebraska’s shots, only a little above average for the team.
While it’s dubious whether or not it's preferable to miss a bunch of 3-pointers or 2-pointers, it’s notable that a broadly consistent statistical trend was broken against the Boilermakers, and such happened for little discernible reason.
Nebraska appears far from the 54% shooting outing against Penn State on Feb. 14 or even the 44% against Michigan State on Feb. 6. The game against Purdue was a post-break low for the Huskers in this category.
On top of that, when Nebraska was lucky enough to be bailed out with a free throw, it didn’t exactly take that chance very well.
Truly heinous free throw shooting
Nebraska averages a mere 62.3% free throw completion percentage on the season, good for 334th in the nation. This is only marginally better than last year, where the Huskers were near-bottom at free throw completion percentage in the entirety of NCAA basketball.
Some of this is corrected by the fact that Nebraska is taking a lot more free throws than last year. Its free throw rate last year was 268th in the nation, while this year it’s 125th in the nation. If a team is taking more free throws, there’s a broadly correlative negative relationship between volume and completion rate, so this would imply Nebraska would shoot a bit better if on last year’s volume.
The Huskers, against Purdue, shot 35.7% from the charity stripe, which could be respectable on a high free throw rate. However, Nebraska’s free throw rate against the Boilermakers was only 22.2%, which is not only lower than its average in the 2020-2021 season, but also the 2019-2020 season.
Individually, the person who fared the worst from the free-throw line was sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo. Ouedraogo’s struggles from the charity stripe are well-documented, so this makes enough sense. A less defensible case is that of junior guard Teddy Allen. While he is Nebraska’s talisman and top scorer, going 0-of-2 from the line and barely drawing any fouls in the first place results in a poor performance.
This is an almost tired factoid at this point, but Allen was a stupendous free throw shooter coming out of Western Nebraska Community College, hitting an 89% completion percentage in his final season. This has dropped precipitously to 68.4% on the season. While that’s odd enough, Allen’s inability to draw fouls whatsoever against Purdue is even stranger.
His free throw rate so far this season is at about 31.1%, and Allen is a top-250 ranked player in fouls drawn per 40 minutes. Allen relies on fouls to buoy his 2-point field goal percentage, because such shots are not counted, but without that causeway he only went 3-of-7 on 2-pointers, a place he’s usually more comfortable in.
Two Huskers had decent games, at least
Despite a poor performance all around, two Nebraska players stand out.
First, junior guard Shamiel Stevenson continued his slight upwards trajectory. Despite being a near non-factor for much of Nebraska’s season, Stevenson has shown some of the ability which brought him to Nebraska in the first place. While 10 points and five rebounds on 66% shooting isn’t a majestic statline by any means, putting up 10 points and five rebounds, it’s enough to declare that he’s gotten better over the course of the season.
Stevenson had a similar statline against Maryland just a few days ago, and assuming he can continue this solid production, he’ll probably still have a place in the lineup next season.
The more notable player is Husker senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson. Despite cementing his place in the starting lineup last season as an efficient cutter and floor-spacer, his production has utterly collapsed this year.
For one, Thorbjarnarson is barely ever used. His usage rate is under 12% on the season, only barely beating out the likes of senior forward Trevor Lakes and freshman guard Elijah Wood. This doesn’t appear to be the worst of decisions by Hoiberg either, considering the guard is only shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc so far this season.
Yet, for perhaps a night only, Thorbjarnarson was able to turn back the clock a bit. In fact, he might’ve had one of his better performances overall in Nebraska colors against Purdue. Over 21 minutes, he scored nine points on three makes from beyond the arc. On top of that, he grabbed four assists, the most of any player on the team, and four defensive rebounds.
For players above 20 minutes played in the game, Thorbjarnarson ranked second in offensive rating at 134, only beaten out by Purdue junior guard Sasha Stefanovic’s grand outbreak of 3-pointers late in the second half. Thorbjarnarson’s performance was nostalgic, a good reminder of a reliable enough player.