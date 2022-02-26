Reporting to Pinnacle Bank Arena for the last time this season, head coach Fred Hoiberg’s 2021-2022 Nebraska men’s basketball team lost, again, in much the same fashion as all the times before.
The perverse sameness that infected the team throughout the year, that seemed to follow it no matter how it played, presented itself again against a team that hadn’t beaten the Huskers at home since 2015.
Here’s three takeaways from the game:
McGowens brothers link well
Heading into the season, a significant draw for Nebraska basketball was the on-court chemistry of junior guard Trey McGowens and his brother, freshman guard Bryce McGowens.
Trey, the veteran of the program, and Bryce, the endlessly skilled first-year, in interplay between the two was going to be dynamic. An early season array of nice passes, an alley-oop on opening night, it was going to be a show.
Unfortunately for the Huskers, Trey McGowens went down with a foot injury only a few games into the season. Despite returning months later, Nebraska was already in the midst of its epic Big Ten losing streak.
Still, on Friday night against Iowa, Nebraska fans were given a parting memory for what could’ve been. The brothers combined for 22 points on the night on solid efficiency with few turnovers.
For Bryce McGowens, his 13 points was functionally an underperformance, a sign of his immense talent. But his brother has struggled so far this season offensively, partly due to Hoiberg almost completely overlooking the player from the 3-point line.
So far this season, Trey McGowens has taken only 15 3-pointers throughout the season compared to his 76 last year. Regardless, the guard found a way to contribute to the offense against the Hawkeyes, going 4-of-7 from the field.
Bad rebounding, Nebraska’s eternal return
In truth, on the balance of percentages alone, the Huskers should’ve won this one. Overall, they shot 51.8% from the field and a solid 8-of-18 from the 3-point line. This, compared to Iowa’s slightly more modest 9-of-22 from the 3-point line and 50% field goal completion rate, paints an extraordinarily winnable match.
So, what went wrong?
Unlike other games, it wasn’t turnovers. The Huskers are rather good at preventing turnovers overall, but on bad nights that’s sometimes the culprit. This tends to result in a dearth of fastbreak points for the opposition, but the Huskers limited Iowa to only six points of this kind on the night.
Instead, the culprit dates back to the yearly problem of all Hoiberg Nebraska setups. Somehow, for some reason, the problem the team has never been able to shake is rebounding.
Against the Hawkeyes, the Huskers gave up 19 second-chance points on 12 offensive rebounds. The devastating statistic ended the game for Nebraska when the team had every chance of winning.
It’d take far more time to explain why this phenomenon is so pervasive in the team, transcending not only individual players within a single season but afflicting the setup general across each year of Hoiberg’s tenure.
Regardless, despite its universality, Nebraska’s hideous rebounding affected it in a game circumstance once more against the Hawkeyes.
Things look increasingly bleak for Hoiberg
The day before Senior Night, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced via radio that Hoiberg would stay another year at Nebraska with a restructured contract.
The fact that things have gotten so desperate as to require that step augur poorly for Hoiberg’s future with the team, and the Senior Night festivities demonstrated another cause for concern.
In the Senior Night celebrations, the Huskers honored all but one member of Hoiberg’s starting five, the exception being Bryce McGowens. While this, of course, does not necessarily mean all of those players are leaving, it’s a worrying possibility for Hoiberg.
Regardless of what anyone thinks about the current players on the team, the primary factor dictating success year over year is experience within the program. Hoiberg goes into next year with the very real possibility of losing his entire starting five, as well as a significant part of his bench.
This is a circumstance Hoiberg faced in both his first and second years at Nebraska. In theory, year three was supposed to be the inflection point. The season where things, if not coming together, started to gain momentum. Now, the Huskers look more lost than ever.
There are some silver linings, of course. Holding onto players like freshman guard C.J. Wilcher is crucial and the return of freshman forward Wilhelm Breidenbach will be useful in filling out the squad next season. The team also has a rather fair 33rd nationally ranked recruiting class it can boast heading into next season.
That being said, Hoiberg held the 18th best recruiting class in the nation this year. The chaotic, warping nature of Hoiberg’s roster constructions up until this point inspires little confidence in a quick turnaround barring some incredible transfer pickups. The transfer portal, where Hoiberg once made such a splash, is now thoroughly mechanized to service the interests of better programs.
In order for there to be any serious chance at success, Hoiberg needs time. And yet, at the same time, he’ll likely be given a tight window to demonstrate this turnaround — another reasonable fact given the team’s utter impotence until now. These two opposing forces produce a brutal economy for Nebraska basketball and Hoiberg. It’s hard to see him overcoming it.