Nebraska men’s basketball fell to 0-11 in the Big Ten and 0-11 at Michigan all-time with Tuesday’s narrow 85-79 loss to the Wolverines. Despite the loss, the Huskers felt close to finally reaching a Big Ten win and a turning point. Here are three takeaways from the defeat:
This Husker team does not know how to win close games
It has been most evident in the last two losses, but this is a deeper trend that spans the entire season. It started with the disastrous home loss to Western Illinois in the season opener and continued before Big Ten play with the quadruple overtime loss to North Carolina State.
This Husker basketball team is more talented than the last two renditions, but this squad has gone longer without a win in Big Ten play. Nebraska has been in what can be categorized as close games against seven of its last nine Big Ten opponents, and all of those teams have winning records.
Saturday’s two-point loss to Rutgers was perhaps the biggest meltdown. Nebraska led for the entire game until the last 90 seconds to a middling team it lost by 28 to three weeks earlier. On Tuesday, Nebraska found itself with multiple considerable leads at Michigan, another underachieving team that beat the Huskers by 35 in Lincoln nearly two months prior.
The Huskers played a near-perfect first half en route to a double-digit lead just before the Wolverines cut it to seven at halftime. Behind its star, 7-foot-1 sophomore center Hunter Dickinson, Michigan stormed out to a sudden 10-point lead after a 24-4 run that spanned both halves.
Then, something funny happened. Nebraska refused to wilt, instead parrying with the Wolverines, embracing a game of runs and eventually tying the game up and taking their own lead, which reached seven points with just over six minutes remaining. A questionable foul call led to a technical and a barrage of free throws that pivoted the game back in Michigan’s favor as they finally retook the lead several minutes later.
The end result, an 85-79 loss, further emphasized what Nebraska fans saw last game and several of those before it, that the Huskers don’t yet know how to win the close games against superior opponents they’re finding themselves in.
It’s an especially painful flaw for Husker fans who watched the Nebraska football team set an NCAA record for most losses by single digits in a season (9). With Tuesday’s loss, the basketball team has now matched that total. Winning even one tight contest could provide an infusion of confidence and largely solve the issue, but Nebraska has not done much of that under head coach Fred Hoiberg. With home games next week against the second and third-lowest ranked in the Big Ten standings, opportunity is there to finally break the skid.
Bryce McGowens has established himself as one of the nation’s best freshmen
Nevermind his slow start to conference play or his team’s general futility, freshman guard Bryce McGowens has arrived. Nebraska’s highest rated recruit in program history has lived up to any reasonable expectations, especially in comparison to his classmates nationwide.
The 6-foot-5 guard from South Carolina is second in the nation in scoring among true freshmen with his average of 17 points per game. He was the central reason the Huskers were in the game in Ann Arbor.
McGowens came out of the gates hot, scoring at least 25 points in the Huskers’ first two games before coming back to earth. Once conference play began, he failed to reach 20 points in 10 straight games after hitting that mark in four of his first eight contests. Now, he’s scored at least 20 in four straight games, all against Big Ten foes, including 24 on 10-of-20 shooting against the Wolverines. In that span, he’s averaging 24 points per game at a respectable 45% clip.
One could make an argument that McGowens is outplaying half of the nearly 30 5-stars rated ahead of him by most recruiting services. He’s one of two freshmen listed in the 247 composite database as a 4-star or higher averaging at least 17 points and five rebounds. The other is National Player of the Year candidate and No. 2 overall recruit and current Duke freshman forward Paolo Banchero. In fact, McGowens is one of just nine freshmen in that group of 122 that’s averaging at least 10 points and five rebounds.
In a year in which freshmen nationwide have struggled to adapt to college basketball, McGowens has been everything the Huskers could have hoped for. His performance against Michigan’s vaunted freshman class, one featuring three four-stars and two five-stars, served as a reminder of that.
Nebraska’s sweet shooting held strong, but rebounding performance reverted to the norm in second half
After one of Nebraska’s best halves of basketball this season, the Huskers’ numbers looked dominant. They were shooting 55% overall, 57% from beyond the arc, tied with Michigan in overall rebounds and led the offensive rebound and turnover battle by one. When the dust settled from another 20 minutes of Big Ten basketball, the Huskers still outshot the Wolverines overall, by a significant margin from beyond the arc and tied in the turnover battle.
The difference was on the glass.
Michigan won the rebounding battle 24-9 in the second half and 9-2 on the offensive glass. The Wolverines turned a draw into a clear advantage. Nebraska’s performance on the glass was a pleasant surprise in the first half, but it was never meant to last. Out of 358 Division I teams, the Huskers rank in the bottom 10 nationally in offensive rebound percentage according to kenpom.com.
They’re not much better on the defensive boards. So when Dickinson came out swinging after sitting the bench in foul trouble for much of the first half, Nebraska had no answer. He finished with 26 points, 20 of which came in the second half, and eight rebounds, a handful of which came offensively. Another clear weakness was free throws as the Huskers attempted 15 to the Wolverines’ 33 despite finishing with just three more fouls.
The reason Nebraska was able to make it a game was because of a season-best shooting performance in Big Ten play this season. The Huskers sank 50.8% of their shots overall, their first time making at least half of their attempts in conference play, and knocked down 7-18 (38.9%) of their 3-point attempts. The 12-of-15 performance from the free throw line was efficient as well.
If the Huskers shoot at that level and rebound marginally better, a home win over Northwestern or Minnesota next week should be a given.