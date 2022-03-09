Imbued with the momentum of lightning, the great Nebraska renaissance of March 2022 saw the moment extinguished, though it lasted for another 20 minutes of gametime.
Still, despite the loss, it was not all in vain. The conditions which led to the grim restructured-contract prognosis seem to have been magically obliterated. Head coach Fred Hoiberg’s team demonstrated more in the runup to the game than it had in the entire three years since his arrival.
It may still be a mistake, and the ever-changing nebula of college basketball means nothing is granted, but if the team reverts back to its form before the run, Hoiberg will have still granted the Huskers a couple fond memories along the way.
20 perfect minutes
Perfect in this sense is used rather creatively, because there were indeed plenty of faults the Huskers displayed in their first half domination over the Wildcats.
Despite ending the half up 39-25, the Huskers only converted on one of their seven 3-point attempts. On 38 possessions, the team also gave up the ball a full seven times, above average for the team. Freshman guard Bryce McGowens, back from injury, did little to affect the game in his 17 minutes and ended the half with only three points.
If the half was far from flawless, then what makes it perfect? It’s because it demonstrated, in no uncertain terms, that Nebraska need not perform outside the bounds of basketball physics in order to run riot over opposition.
In the very doldrums of its season, Hoiberg himself seemed to wonder if it would require a truly flawless performance in order to win in the Big Ten. As the last week and tonight’s game proved, the ambitions of the program are more realistic than that statement may imply.
Continuing the energy of a three-game winning streak, the last two against ranked opponents, the Huskers’ success came from a fantastic effort around the rim, in large part instigated by senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. and junior guard Trey McGowens. This also opened space up for junior forward Derrick Walker Jr., who scored 11 points in the half off 4-of-5 shooting.
It was a brilliant display, but it couldn’t last.
The iceman cometh
For as much things clearly improved, a certain run in the second half demonstrated how much still stayed the same for Hoiberg’s team Wednesday night.
It’d be unreasonable to expect the Huskers to run away with the game given just how poorly the Wildcats shot the ball in the first. A 28% field goal completion rate simply isn’t feasible for a Big Ten team to hold throughout a game. Things were going to improve, the question was how well Nebraska could deal with it while getting shots of its own.
Then, the clockwork struck up again, and Nebraska slowly lost control.
In the first 10 minutes of the second half, a staggering 39-25 lead slipped away, imperceptibly at first. Yes, Northwestern opened with five points, but to respond Verge scored a nice stepback and later Trey McGowens drained a couple free throws.
After senior guard Kobe Webster hit a 3-pointer, holding a 15-point lead with 15 minutes left in the game, that’s when the Huskers’ collapse began in full. Nebraska didn’t score for about four minutes, but in truth for Hoiberg’s team that’s almost par for the course at times. A four-minute cold spell isn’t even all that exceptional compared to very good teams. Basketball is a game of runs, after all.
If anything was Nebraska’s downfall in this stretch, it was an old enemy. No, not rebounds. The Huskers in this span tried and missed three consecutive 3-pointers. There are a number of reasons for this. For one, the Wildcats ran a zone defense the Huskers didn’t seem prepared for beginning in the second half. This constricted the under-basket opportunities players like Verge or Bryce McGowens thrived on throughout the run.
But, to blame everything on the zone would be far too easy. Ostensibly, it’s the job of a coach to adjust for the everbecoming chess match that is a basketball game.
Some clever maneuvering from Northwestern head coach Chris Collins and the basketball gods are most to blame for the incredible three-minute, 15-point collapse.
Boo Buie, Nebraska’s bane
Nebraska has seen far too much of Northwestern junior guard Boo Buie this season.
First, he hit six 3-pointers and went perfect inside the arc on course for a 27-point tour de force where the Wildcats finished 87-63 victors at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Then, at Northwestern, the Huskers lost once more with Buie dropping another 15.
In the first half against the Wildcats, it seemed like the Huskers had figured him out. He went 0-of-5 from beyond-the-arc and gave up a full four turnovers. Buie’s only two points came from the free-throw line in the first half.
In truth, if any one player can be seen as the sword, the tip of the lance breaking through a Nebraska team with all the momentum in the second half, it would have to be Buie, the team’s arch-nemesis on the season.
In the second half, Buie scored 14 points and went 3-of-5 from the 3-point line. The most brutal bucket Buie scored Wednesday came with six minutes left in the game. Verge turned the ball over and the Wildcats broke down the left lane, the score 62-60 in favor of the Huskers.
By this point in the game, the Huskers had indeed given up their once seemingly insurmountable lead, but had built another nice cushion of five points. Some poor rebounding, a common Husker fault but a rather quiet one on Wednesday, gave the Wildcats a silly second chance bucket and Buie assisted Pete Nance a basket later. This is what set up Buie’s dagger 3-pointer.
Scrambling, Buie did what he does best against the Huskers and gave his team the lead. Though it would be short-lived, it erased any illusions that the Huskers would run away with the game.
Then, at the end, Buie emerged from the malaise of his first half to bravely take the charge against Verge. He missed an ensuing free throw the Huskers conceded, but it didn’t matter — Buie had secured the victory.
In truth, if the guard didn’t step in front of him and force the turnover, it’s unlikely Verge would’ve scored anyway, but there’s a kind of poetry in the play, the fact it was him that stood between Hoiberg and something more.