On Thursday, two days after Fred Hoiberg dropped to 1-30 on the road in his tenure at Nebraska, athletic director Trev Alberts announced Hoiberg would be returning next year. On Sunday, Hoiberg rewarded his boss’s patience with something completely unexpected — one of Nebraska’s most dominant victories since joining the Big Ten.
Here are three take takeaways from the win:
Huskers spoil Penn State senior night
John Harrar was visibly upset. The fifth-year Penn State senior forward was on the verge of tears at multiple points in the second half as his Nittany Lions trailed the visiting Huskers by at least twenty points, on senior night no less.
His teammates looked despondent in the handshake line after Nebraska returned the favor of what Iowa did to them in Lincoln two nights prior, albeit with a worse outcome for the home team this time.
The Huskers paid no mind to the fact that Penn State had beaten four potential NCAA Tournament teams in Big Ten play and entered the contest six games ahead in the Big Ten standings. Nebraska simply came in on Sunday and did just about everything right en route to winning by 23, tied for their largest margin of victory this season.
This is what Hoiberg ball is supposed to look like
Sunday’s resounding victory was full of season bests for Nebraska. The Huskers made 13-of-20 3-pointers and shot 58.2% overall in a dismantling of Penn State, a team that entered the game as a 10.5-point favorite.
It was Nebraska’s best shooting performance this season both overall and from beyond the arc. The Huskers also had their largest margin of victory in rebounds (34-22) and offensive rebounds (10-6).
Nebraska hit improbable shots, grabbed offensive boards, jumped passing lanes, made the extra pass and held a comfortable lead for most of the game. Every starter made at least half of their shots and reached double figures in scoring.
Freshman guard Bryce McGowens had his most efficient Big Ten game yet with 25 points on 8-of-13 while his brother, junior guard Trey McGowens, had a season-high 12 points, as did junior forward Lat Mayen (13 points).
The Huskers played like many expected them to before this season. It was the kind of play Hoiberg’s arrival promised. And after it was announced he would be returning next year, he gave a tease at what the Huskers look like at their best. Maybe it will even influence some players to come back.
It was the kind of performance that inspires hope for the rest of the season in spite of all that had come before, an outlier in the purest sense of the word.
Hoiberg picks up second road win of tenure in fitting locale
It was only right that the Huskers picked up their first road win of the season — their first road win in 378 days to be exact — came at the place where Hoiberg’s last and only road win came.
Last season, Nebraska won its first Big Ten game of the season on Valentine’s Day in State College. This time, entering the same setting with similarly long odds, the Huskers provided a much more impressive win for their second Big Ten victory of the year in a major breakthrough performance.
Each time, Penn State was rated considerably higher by kenpom.com and the NCAA’s NET rankings. The Nittany Lions have played both games with a different coach, and it’s unclear what it is about central Pennsylvania that is so favorable for Hoiberg and his guys or if it is just a coincidence. But Nebraska will hope to continue its road magic this week.
The Huskers finish their regular season at Ohio State on Tuesday and at Wisconsin on Sunday. They have already played both teams and lost, but both losses came by only eight points, and the former was in overtime. Nebraska has played teams markedly better in rematches this season, and this week’s play could show whether that’s just an anomaly or if the Huskers have some more fight left in them. If nothing else, they could have the opportunity to play spoiler to a bubble team like Rutgers, Michigan or Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament.
The Huskers will not make two-thirds of their 3-pointers again this season, but they can display the same kind of chemistry and effort on the boards. Anything close to Sunday’s effort would likely result in a win over a team in the middle of the Big Ten standings.