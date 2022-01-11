Nebraska basketball as a rule so far this season has been unpredictable. Or, perhaps, anti-predictable might be a proper neologism in this instance. If the Huskers should play one way, they’ll probably do another.
For example, few expected the Huskers, a team fresh off a drubbing to Rutgers, to pose really any threat to a nationally ranked Fighting Illini squad. That being said, with a mere three minutes left in the game, the Huskers were level with Illinois and had the chance to win.
They didn’t, and the method of their collapse at the end of the second half was wholly unremarkable. Still, the team showed some positives in a game with no expectations.
Here’s three takeaways from the loss:
Post-seven drought strikes again
Sometimes it takes a little longer, sometimes it starts quickly but, regardless, one can count Nebraska basketball to suffer from its signature post-seven drought. Or, in other words, a long period of offensive impotency spurred, it seems, only by the clock.
Against Illinois, seven minutes into the game, the Huskers were flying. 3-pointers from sophomore guard Keisei Tominaga and junior forward Lat Mayen helped catapult the Huskers to a 19-10 lead. The team, so often maligned for its 3-point shooting, had gone 4-of-4 from behind the arc and looked exceptional.
Then, like so many games before it, the offense stopped. A team that looked so dynamic just before was reduced to little more than odd spasms into the paint and turnovers. After going up 19-10 to start the game, the Huskers allowed an 18-2 Fighting Illini run in the next 7 minutes of the game.
Lots of factors go into this cold stretch. Illinois, for example, recovered from early blows and covered the 3-pointer better after Tominaga made it 16-4 a mere four minutes into the game. At the same time, basketball is a game of runs, so that also accounts for part of it.
Regardless, Nebraska’s offensive meltdowns are endemic to its play. Instead of trying to stop it from happening entirely, the Huskers against Illinois instead resolved to recover itself.
At least to end the first half, their recovery was about as successful as one could hope for. Following a 3-pointer from Illinois senior guard Alfonso Plummer, the game looked close to spiraling out of control. The Huskers were down 28-21, and hadn’t scored in more than four-and-a-half minutes.
By the end of the half, Nebraska led by three points.
Freshman guard Bryce McGowens played a slightly outsized role, drawing the foul to break the deadlock at the line, but Nebraska’s run was a team effort.
This was most exemplified when senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr., with 30 seconds left in the half, exploited an action way off in the left wing to cut into the paint. In earlier possessions, errant passing lanes and general confusion would’ve resulted in one-of-a-few poor results.
Instead Verge found Mayen in a skip pass down to the right corner, with the latter hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer thereafter.
Whether Nebraska overcame this first-half drought is the key hurdle to deciding whether a game ends up competitive, as in Ohio State, or a blowout, as in Rutgers. Thankfully for Hoiberg and the team, they managed the former through their end-of-half heroics.
Cockburn’s missed dunk was entertaining
It’s trivial to point out that the Huskers had serious problems containing junior center Kofi Cockburn — that’s already a given. And, really, the Huskers did even a little bit above average defending one of the country’s finest centers, though part of that’s attributable to luck.
One example: a moment in the second half stands out. Cockburn, free down in the low post, had thoroughly pushed freshman forward Eduardo Andre out of the way. Andre, likely Nebraska’s second-best match for Cockburn, really didn’t even stand a chance.
So when Cockburn, free with only the basket ahead of him, wound up for the dunk, most Nebraska fans in the arena averted their eyes to the only possible outcome. Once the hammer came down, however, the ball flipped out to the right corner rather sadly. The backboard felt more from the collision than the scoreboard. This eventually resulted in an Andre steal and an and-one at the other end.
That small moment, however, was likely the only fun Pinnacle Bank Arena had when Cockburn was on the ball. His combination of exceptional low post entries, traditional big man low-post backdowns and post-hooks gave the Husker faithful a spectacle, regardless of whether they wanted it.
Nebraska’s interior defense falters, with caveats
The Huskers so far this season have inverted the gambit, the proposition, of its defense. It’s had mixed successes.
Whereas in previous years Hoiberg relied on a scheme that got teams to both take and miss a lot of 3-pointers, the team so far this year has relied on shutting down star bigs while opening up the perimeter. At its best this can result in the meticulous game-planning on the likes of Ohio State junior forward EJ Liddell, but at its worst nothing really goes right and the team collapses in spectacular fashion.
Against Illinois, Nebraska was somewhere in the middle. Though it played admirably against Cockburn, the team struggled mightily to contain Illinois’ guards, due in no small part to Cockburn’s gravity.
Though Cockburn finished 8-of-18 from the field, rather poor numbers given his average 62% field-goal completion percentage heading into the game, his teammate, senior guard Trent Frazier, played well inside, going 6-of-12 from the field while making eight of his 10 free throws.
The Huskers’ defense sold out in a big way to stop Cockburn. At one point in the second half, near the top of the key, Cockburn was marked by no less than three of the five Nebraska players on the court. But in doing so, the team opened up space for others.
That being said, Nebraska is normally punished from outside, not inside. The team currently has the 301st-worst opponent 3-point completion percentage in the nation per kenpom.com.
On this front, the Huskers were strangely competent. Illinois went into the half 3-of-10 from the 3-point line despite relatively open opportunities. A fair bit of this is attributable to luck, naturally, but it was also that kind of luck the Huskers missed in the adjoining weeks and months leading up to the game.
That luck, unfortunately for the Huskers, ran out right before the end of the game. Illinois hit a pair of 3-pointers to put the game out of reach at the end.