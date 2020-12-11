In some ways, Nebraska men’s basketball’s loss to Creighton on Friday was a narrative-defining performance for head coach Fred Hoiberg’s unit. After all, another 20+ point loss to Creighton coming off the heels of a heavy loss to Georgia Tech, this week appears all too reminiscent of a season Hoiberg would prefer to have buried.
On top of that, tonight’s loss to Creighton establishes more fully yet another worrying trend: a complete second half meltdown on part of the Huskers. Despite going into the half only four points apart, that difference ballooned to 21 by the 10-minute mark in the second half. This closely resembles the game against Georgia Tech on Wednesday, where the Huskers gave up a 22-7 run in the span of about seven minutes halfway through the second half.
However, the game against Creighton and the game against Georgia Tech are not necessarily synonymous, and the Creighton game in particular carries distinct oddities.
Here’s three takeaways from the game:
Turnovers sink Huskers
Nebraska has been pretty good when it comes to turnovers this season. Currently, according to kenpom.com, the Huskers carry a turnover rate of 18.8%, right around average in the nation.
This makes sense relative to Hoiberg’s offensive style. After all, fast pace with fewer passes means that there’s less chance the team gives up the ball, and therefore most turnovers have to be produced off of lost balls and steals. Lost balls is normally a chemistry problem, while susceptibility to steals is a harder problem to quantify.
Unfortunately for the Huskers, they gave up 25 turnovers to Creighton, many of which came down the stretch during the critical period in which Creighton pulled away. The Bluejays scored 38 points of their 98 points off of those turnovers.
Creighton is great at stealing the ball, currently ranking 66th in the nation in steal percentage. However, its non-steal turnover percentage is near horrific, only 238th in the nation at 8.7%. Therefore, it’d stand to reason that Nebraska would give up more steals to Creighton than non-steal turnovers.
This basically goes as expected. Creighton had 16 steals out of the Huskers’ 25 turnovers, good for a 19.5% steal rate on the night. The Huskers, in total, had a turnover rate of 30% on the night, far higher than its average and far beyond Creighton’s average, as well.
Creighton’s turnover production plagued the Huskers throughout the game. Nebraska had 12 turnovers in the first half and 13 in the second.
This would not imply that the abnormal turnover production was a function of the Huskers collapse in the second half, but rather that there was something systemic which caused the struggles.
What that thing was in particular is hard to say. It could be, perhaps, a matter of size. 12 of Creighton’s 16 steals came from guards. While guards are, on average, somewhat more likely to accrue steals over forwards, this disparity is notable. Perhaps having a smaller lineup than Nebraska helped contribute to the turnover problem.
Ultimately, it’s hard to say what exactly caused the Huskers’ turnover problem Friday night. However, the turnovers appear to be what sunk Nebraska in the end. Despite the scoreline, the Huskers shot the ball pretty well.
Nebraska puts together one of its best shooting performances this season
Nebraska currently shoots a rather low 31.1% from behind the arc. This is only good for 180th in the nation. Against Creighton, however, it shot 42.3% from 3-point range. If this were held for an entire season, the Huskers would be the 17th best shooting team in the nation.
The Huskers also shot 45.2% from inside the arc. This is under their average of 49.3%, but is improved from their performance against Georgia Tech where they only shot 39.5% on 2-pointers. Finally, Nebraska shot a poor 59.1% from the free-throw line, but this was on 22 attempts, a relatively high 38.5 FTA/FGA (free-throws attempted over field goals attempted). Nebraska’s average for this metric on the season is 38.9, which is good for 83rd in the nation.
With all this in mind, how did Nebraska lose? Well, Creighton must’ve shot a lot better. Actually, that’s not quite the case. Creighton did shoot somewhat better, but in theory not enough to make a tangible difference. The Bluejays shot 46.7% from 3-point land and 55.8% from inside the arc. This may sound bad, but also note that Creighton drew 13 free throws on the night.
This list of stats, without context, may imply a closer game than the one we ended up having.
Again, turnovers rear their impact on the game. Creighton ended up having 16 more shot attempts than the Huskers in the game. That kind of disparity in raw attempt numbers is near-impossible to overcome.
Teddy Allen takes on mantle of talisman in merry-go-round
From game-to-game, Nebraska’s best player can change. This is one of the team’s best qualities. On Friday, junior guard Teddy Allen showed again why he’s one of the Huskers best players even in lieu of fantastic free throw production.
Allen was generally disappointing against Georgia Tech. Despite a great run to start the second half, the guard went 4-of-11 on the night and 0-for-5 from the 3-point line. On top of this, he was unable to accrue any significant free throw and steal production.
Normally, a lot of Allen’s ability hinges on whether or not he can draw fouls and steals; these are the two most potent weapons in his arsenal. However, he only took four free throws against Creighton, making three. Furthermore, he grabbed two steals. Therefore, his status as near-undisputed Nebraska MVP may appear questionable at first. And even more strange that Allen finished the night with 26 points.
The bulk of Allen’s production came from a 7-of-14 shooting performance inside the arc. The guard showed extraordinary ability in leveraging his weight, frame and athleticism in getting to the rim and forcing shots to go through.
Allen also shot 50% on six 3-point attempts against the Bluejays, helping to keep the Huskers in the game throughout.