After a 10 day COVID-induced layoff and two postponements, Nebraska returned to the court against one of the nation’s better teams, and its efforts came too little and too late. The Huskers’ 73-65 loss to Wisconsin dropped them to 6-14 and 0-9 in Big Ten play.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
National POY candidate Johnny Davis struggled, but it didn’t matter as Hepburn shined
One might think Nebraska would be able to capitalize on a day when Wisconsin superstar sophomore guard Johnny Davis was held scoreless in the first half and Nebraska freshman guard Bryce McGowens recorded his Big Ten career-high of 23 points. Instead, the Huskers were rarely in control on Thursday afternoon.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg credited junior guard Trey McGowens for his defense on Davis, who couldn’t finish a pair of highlight reel dunks off of lob passes and missed some contested inside shots en route to an 0-for-5 first half.
Still, the Badgers managed to hold an eight-point lead at halftime. Then Davis scored on Wisconsin’s first possession of the second half, sparking an 8-0 run to add to a lead that eventually reached 18 points.
Davis’ second half resurgence helped in these runs as Wisconsin pushed the lead to a seemingly safe point and fended off late rallies from the Huskers before an eight point win. He finished with 13 points and nine rebounds on 5-of-12 shooting.
Still, Davis, the slight favorite for national player of the year by mostsources entering the game, was outplayed by the true freshman McGowens, who had 17 in the second half.
Another Badger of note, Omaha-native freshman guard Chucky Hepburn, picked up the slack in Davis’ relative absence. Hepburn scored Wisconsin’s first points with a 3-pointer and had one of his better collegiate outings with 13 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists while making three of his five 3-pointers.
It was telling that Wisconsin played as it did without its bellwether at his best. It spoke to Hepburn’s potential. But the biggest contributor was fifth-year senior Brad Davison, who finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and continually drew the ire of the Nebraska fans.
Offensive rebounds again fell the Huskers
The Badgers made their fortune on second-chance shots, beating Nebraska 9-1 on the offensive glass in the first half and getting 10 more shots off as a result. That’s why, despite shooting worse than Nebraska from the field, they held the aforementioned halftime lead.
In the second half, the Huskers contained Wisconsin better on the glass and also allowed just one 3-pointer compared to nine in the first. As a result, the teams played to a draw after halftime.
As Nebraska shot better from the field, made more free throws and got just as many points off turnovers as the risk-averse Badgers, rebounds, particularly offensive rebounds, made the difference.
The final margins of victory for Wisconsin were 47-34 in total rebounds, 13-2 in offensive rebounds and 68-55 in shots taken. Several of those offensive boards in the first half turned into 3-pointers. The offensive glass has been Nebraska’s greatest achilles heel this season. Out of
358 Division I teams, the Huskers rank 351st and 330th, respectively, in offensive rebound percentage for them and opponents according to kenpom.com. Opponents snag offensive rebounds 13% more often, close to twice as often Nebraska does.
Through 20 games this season, the Huskers have not finished with more offensive rebounds than an opponent once.
Clearer skies ahead
As poorly as the start of Big Ten play has gone for Nebraska, the Huskers can take solace in an easier road ahead.
No, they won’t have a break in the near future. Going 10 days without playing due to a COVID-19 outbreak will have that effect. With this game against Wisconsin having been postponed and rescheduled, the Huskers will play three games in six days. Rutgers comes to town on Saturday, and the Huskers then visit Michigan on Tuesday.
Wisconsin is the last remaining team on the Huskers schedule that is currently ranked, though. Now come nine straight games against unranked foes before finishing the regular season with a road game at Wisconsin. The problem as ever — the Big Ten has no pushovers. Even teams without winning records, Penn State and Northwestern, find themselves ranked in the top 90 in kenpom.com’s adjusted efficiency. Nebraska, ranked 167th after Thursday’s game, is ahead of only two of the nation’s 75 other Power Six schools.
Home games against Northwestern and Minnesota on Feb. 5 and 9, after returning from Michigan, stand out as opportunities for the Huskers to notch their first Big Ten win of the season. Last year’s team began Big Ten play 0-9 and won three conference games when all was said and done.
With Trey McGowens back in the fold, it’s likely one or two of these games will break Nebraska’s way. After all, Thursday was not pretty, but the Huskers did just lose to the nation’s No. 11 team by single digits after a 10-day COVID layoff.