For the first 16 minutes or so, things couldn’t have been going better for Nebraska. At the same time, things couldn’t have been going much worse, either. The quality of basketball on display sixteen minutes into the game was so questionable that one would only be mildly mistaken for hearing groans in an empty Kohl Center on Tuesday night’s broadcast.
Yet, these poor minutes of basketball ended in favor of the Huskers. After all, they were up 21-11 and holding firm against one of the premier teams in the Big Ten. Unfortunately for Nebraska, it deteriorated from there.
Here’s three takeaways from Nebraska’s loss to Wisconsin.
Nebraska has a rotation, defense that can contend with the Big Ten’s size
Wisconsin is one of the most deadly offensive units in the nation right now. According to kenpom.com, the team ranks 13th in offensive efficiency. This metric measures how many points the Badgers would score over 100 possessions. Currently, that number is at 112.3 points per 100 possessions.
However, against Nebraska, the Badgers only scored 67 points on about 60 possessions. This, when blown up to 100 possessions, means the Badgers only had an offensive efficiency of about 89 points.
While much of the reason for this was an almost inexplicably poor performance for the first 15 minutes of the game, Nebraska’s defensive performance in those first 15 minutes shouldn’t be overlooked.
There are few things Big Ten basketball is more synonymous with currently than high-caliber big men. And Wisconsin is no exception to this, with senior forwards Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter making up more than 50% of the team’s shots while they’re on the floor. Potter in particular has proven to be a deadly offensive weapon, with a top-250 offensive rating in the nation individually.
Against Nebraska, both performed only around average, combining for 20 points in total on pedestrian shooting splits. In the matchup between the two teams last year at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Potter performed significantly better, going 6-of-7 from the field.
Nebraska’s newfound ability to contest, harry and silence the contributions of Wisconsin’s elite big men mostly comes down to lineup construction. To start the game, Nebraska ran an abnormally lengthy lineup that consisted of sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo and junior forward Lat Mayen. In Ouedraogo’s spot, Nebraska has normally opted for a slightly shorter guard, somebody like senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson.
Ouedraogo has had a rough start to the season. He only had four points and four rebounds against Creighton just a few weeks ago. However, head coach Fred Hoiberg’s faith in the big man helped propel the Huskers to the first half lead they held for a majority of the opening 20 minutes.
While Ouedraogo’s box score on the night, with six points, six rebounds and two blocks may not appear to be all that impactful, the size of the Frenchman helped to clog passing lanes down in the low post and frustrate Wisconsin’s halfcourt offense.
This is part of the problem when analyzing Nebraska’s defensive performance from this game and trying to project future performances off of it. Wisconsin runs a very unique style of offense which is both reliant on slowing the game down and predicated on shooting 3-pointers. Unless Nebraska has to play Virginia or Davidson sometime this year, it won’t face this kind of offense again.
So, some of Nebraska’s exceptional performance against Wisconsin may come down to favorable scheme matchups. Against the likes of Iowa, one may not be able to use Wisconsin as a roadmap.
Nevertheless, Nebraska’s defensive performance in the first 15 minutes and in total should be lauded. Hoiberg’s eyebrow-raising inclusion of Ouedraogo proved to be an astute one, and further evidence to the quality of the former NBA manager.
Yet another second half collapse condemns the Huskers
Nebraska’s second half collapses seem to be near inevitable at this point. Against Nevada, Georgia Tech and Creighton, the Huskers held second half leads at some point, only to give up large runs and fade away.
To some extent, Nebraska’s collapse against Wisconsin is different than the other three. The biggest reason for this probably lies in the offense. While against Creighton and Georgia Tech, much of the blame can be laid at Nebraska’s offense going incredibly cold and giving up easy fastbreak opportunities to the opponent, Nebraska’s offense against Wisconsin was never going all that well in the second half.
Instead, what went wrong falls down to the defense, which had played abnormally well up to that point. One may be compelled to say that Wisconsin’s poor offensive performance in the first half necessitated a run because Wisconsin’s performance had been below average up until that point. This is a pretty simple gambler’s fallacy.
Wisconsin’s uptick in offensive performance in the second half can be more readily attributed to Nebraska being unable to handle the Badgers’ guard unit. While Nebraska had a defensive lineup that was very capable in handling the big men, that same lineup seemed less capable of handling the likes of senior guards D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison. Davison, in particular, would prove valuable and ended the game as Wisconsin's top scorer.
When Hoiberg attempted to account for Wisconsin’s adjustment with further lineup changes, including senior guard Kobe Webster, this helped to only open the Huskers up defensively. For the average performances Potter and Reuvers put in, most of those stats came in the second half.
The easiest explanation for continued second-half collapses is simply a lack of drilling. After a while, offensive and defensive styles become tired as the opponent adapts. As a result, what works early in a game can become stale by the end of it. Without having experience, both with teammates and the coach, it’s hard to overcome this entropy. This’d be hard to overcome no matter the coach, and this point shouldn’t be taken as criticizing Hoiberg. If anything, Hoiberg appears to be doing a good job in staving off the rot as long as he does.
Nebraska’s utility statistics look concerning
Early on in the season, one particular point of strength for the Huskers seemed to be all of the little statistics which build the backbone of a team and add value in unexpected places. Metrics like steal rate, turnover percentage and free throw rate had the Huskers as one of the better gadget teams in NCAA basketball.
Unfortunately, that appears to have been a nonconference mirage, with a number of those statistics dropping since a few weeks ago. The lone bright spot that remains is steal percentage, which still ranks 39th in the nation, mostly due to the efforts of junior guard Teddy Allen, who ranks 29th in the nation for individual steal rate.
For non-steal turnover percentage, however, things are looking worse. The Huskers are now down to 227th in the nation in this statistic. While steal percentage will be able to continue to hold up the total turnover contribution on defense, the Huskers’ free throw rate and percentage have no such recourse.
The Huskers are drawing considerably more free throws than last year. Their FTA/FGA ratio currently ranks 87th in the nation, while last year, that ranking was at 268th. Despite this improvement in drawing free throws, the Huskers appear to have only made marginal strides in actually completing any of them.
Last year, Nebraska was 351st in the nation for free throw percentage. This year, the ranking has jumped to 267th. While some may characterize this a victory, it’s almost inexplicable that the number is still this bad considering just how much of the playing staff has changed.
Allen, for example, was an 88% free throw shooter coming out of Western Nebraska Community College. This has depreciated considerably, with Allen only hitting 60% of his free throws this year. His percentage is even worse than his time at Western Virginia, where he shot 77.4% from the charity stripe.
While one may wish to blame coaching, that’s a hard thing to levy at a staff. Most coaching staffs will not work on changing a person’s free throw shooting form unless it’s poor. Therefore, for Allen to start performing poorly from the charity stripe, it doesn’t point to poor coaching and more to some psychological issue.
If nothing else, it’s just strange.