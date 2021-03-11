It’s all over. Just like that, head coach Fred Hoiberg’s second year at Nebraska came to an end in devastating fashion.
Nebraska came into Indianapolis for the Big Ten Tournament with high aspirations it appeared, and the Huskers roared out to a 37-23 lead over Penn State at halftime, looking dominant in the process.
It was a refreshing start after the tournament’s tipoff game, Minnesota versus Northwestern, ended with a combined 97 points. How Nebraska came out in the first few minutes of the second half would dictate if it would let the Nittany Lions back in the game or blow them out like it did to Rutgers a couple weeks ago.
The Huskers chose the former. The meltdown was far more sudden than expected, but Penn State didn’t let the Huskers die quickly. It was a short, painful, inevitable demise filled with missed shots, fouls, and missed rebounds. Nebraska may have been in the game until the final minutes, but the air in the arena made it feel like the outcome was long since decided.
Perhaps if Nebraska would have drawn Minnesota or Northwestern it could have won, and spent another night in Indianapolis. But you don’t get to be picky when you’re last in the conference standings.
Here are three takeaways from the 72-66 loss:
Thorbjarnarson finishes potential last game with season-high, future unclear
First, the positives. Junior forward Derrick Walker continued a stretch of solid play to end the season with eight points, seven rebounds and a career-high six assists. Senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson was another bright spot for the Huskers in this game, burying four 3-pointers, including three in Nebraska’s dominant first half for a season-high 12 points.
Thorbjarnarson has struggled considerably this season, averaging just 3.9 points per game, down from 8.8 last year. However, he was more of a factor down the stretch as he started most of the final games, averaging 6.4 points and 3.1 assists in Nebraska’s final eight contests and serving as a key defensive contributor and leader.
Whether Thorbjarnarson returns or chooses to move on from Nebraska will be an interesting storyline to monitor this offseason. He is eligible to return given the NCAA’s ruling to grant all winter sports athletes an extra year of eligibility this season due to COVID-19. It would be expected that Thorbjarnarson would have a role on next year’s roster as a rotation piece and leader but his role would likely decrease once again, as Nebraska brings in what is currently atop-30 recruiting class.
Nebraska’s roster turnover as a whole will be interesting to watch. This iteration of the Huskers had just two contributing returners from last year and the year before had just one, Thorbjarnarson. Players like sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo, junior guard Shamiel Stevenson, and sophomore guard Dalano Banton could be candidates for the transfer portal after seeing their minutes and roles decrease toward the end of the season.
Senior guard Kobe Webster, the Huskers’ sixth man for most of the season, is in the same boat as Thorbjarnarson with the option to come back but perhaps a diminished role awaiting him.
Fouls, Rebounds Doom Huskers in Second Half
Nebraska’s biggest detractors in this game were not the usual issues that have plagued it all season. The Huskers, who rank 12th in the Big Ten in field goal percentage, shot a mediocre 40% from the field, but they bettered Penn State’s 35.6% mark.
Nebraska also ranks last in the Big Ten inturnovers per game with 14.4, and did commit 14 turnovers against Penn State, but the Nittany Lions had the same number. Furthermore, Nebraska outscored Penn State in points off turnovers, 19-15.
One of the debilitating issues for the Huskers was rebounding, an area in which they actually rank sixth in the Big Ten per game. Nebraska had one of its worst rebounding margins of the season in allowing 43 Penn State boards compared to 27 of its own, including a 14-7 loss on the offensive glass. The margin was more lopsided in the second half as Penn State outrebounded the Huskers by five in the first half and eleven in the second.
Additionally, Nebraska was snake bitten by fouls in the second half, committing 18 after halftime compared to just five in the first half. This led to Penn State reaching the free throw line often, tying the most free throw attempts by any Nebraska opponent this year, and making the most of any opponent with 23. In fact, their 79.3% conversion rate from the stripe is highest among any team to shoot over 20 free throws against the Huskers.
Nebraska didn’t shoot or take care of the ball particularly well, but that didn’t matter because neither did Penn State. The difference, and what allowed the Nittany Lions back into the game, was the Huskers’ struggles rebounding and their mounting fouls early in the second half.
Despite the same win total, Nebraska was better in every measurable category this year and expects more improvement
At first glance, Nebraska saw minimal improvement in Hoiberg’s second year at the helm. Nebraska’s win total was the same, although its win percentage and Big Ten win total were slightly higher.
Nebraska’s advanced metrics were much improved however, in part due to the shortened nonconference schedule and the Big Ten’s overall strength. Nebraska’s adjusted efficiency ranking on Kenpom sits at 93rd nationally after this game, up from 162nd last year.
Nebraska’s scoring margin also improved, from -8.2 per game last season to -6.2 this season. The stats also don’t account for the fact that the Huskers had a stretch from Feb. 6 to March 1 where it played 12 games in 24 days due to postponements and rescheduling caused by a COVID-19 pause.
The Huskers did all this with a roster that was almost completely new again, with five new starters. With some continuity and incoming talent in the form of five-star guard Bryce McGowens and four-star center Wilhelm Breidenbach, the Huskers should be expected to make another considerable jump.
Improving by about twice as much in advanced metrics rankings like they did this year would put Nebraska around the top 50 and in the NCAA Tournament conversation. That’s a best-case scenario for the Huskers, and shouldn’t be the expectation.
It’s too early to look ahead to next season with roster turnover and change across the NCAA bound to happen, but Nebraska should have some optimism going forth as it currently stands.
The fact that Nebraska was actually in position to blow a lead against Penn State in this season’s Big Ten Tournament as opposed to losing by 25 to Indiana last year is an improvement in itself, even if it may not feel like it.