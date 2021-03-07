Sunday’s loss at Northwestern didn’t matter for any practical reasons, and yet it stung just as much for the Nebraska men’s basketball team.
The Huskers came to town locked into last place in the Big Ten standings ahead of the conference tournament on Wednesday. Nonetheless, Nebraska entered the game with something to prove. Beating Northwestern, the team that was directly above the Huskers in the standings, would have meant Nebraska entered the tournament on a relative hot streak and perhaps shown it wasn’t the worst team in the Big Ten.
However, it was the fashion in which Nebraska lost that had to sting the most. Clawing back from a double-digit deficit and holding a one-point lead with the ball and 40 seconds left, Nebraska first committed a shot-clock violation then saw Northwestern make a second-chance shot with 2.7 seconds remaining. Those two blows proved to be fatal for the Huskers.
Here are three takeaways from the 79-78 loss to the Wildcats:
Huskers continue losing streak in high-scoring games
Sunday’s loss made Nebraska 0-14 this season when allowing at least 75 points. Nebraska is 7-5 when holding opponents under that mark. This makes sense, given that Nebraska is among the lowest-scoring teams in the Big Ten and relies on a respectable defense that sits in the top 40 of Kenpom’s adjusted efficiency rankings.
Still, it’s a wild statistic that Nebraska has yet to win when an opponent scores at least 75 points, a mark hit relatively commonly hit in college basketball. The median NCAA Division I team this season averages 71.5 points per game.
If the Huskers want to have any semblance of a chance at making a run in the Big Ten Tournament, one would think they’ll need to be able to win a game in which opponents are making shots and scoring at above-average levels.
Huskers set season-highs in 3-point makes, assists
On a positive note, the Huskers continued their recent stretch of impressive shooting performances, Thursday’s loss at Iowa aside, and set a season-high with 14 made 3-pointers.
Nebraska tied for its second-most attempts this season with 33 for a conversion rate of 42.4%. Overall, the Huskers shot 46.1% from the field and had one of their best free-throw shooting performances this season, making 12-of-16 from the line.
Nebraska’s backcourt was especially lethal on Sunday. Senior guard Kobe Webster buried 7-of-12 3-pointers for a season-high 23 points and fellow senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 2-of-3 from long range. Junior forward Lat Mayen, Nebraska’s leader in makes and attempts from distance, had uncharacteristic struggles shooting, connecting on just one of his six attempts.
Nebraska set yet another season-high on Sunday despite the unfavorable outcome. The Huskers had 21 assists as a team on their 26 made shots, their highest assist count against Division I opponents this season.
Thorbjarnarson had at least five assists for the third straight game, leading the Huskers with a career-high six assists. Junior guard Trey McGowens also had five assists for the third time in four games and Webster added five of his own. The ball movement and shot-making made for impressive offense as Nebraska reached its second-highest point total in conference play.
Nebraska has performed surprisingly well offensively without Teddy Allen
Since junior guard Teddy Allen left the team a week ago, Nebraska has played surprisingly well offensively without its top scorer.
That isn’t to say the Huskers are better off without Allen. He provided needed offense throughout the season and sometimes seemed to be the only player on the floor willing or able to score. It would have made sense for Nebraska to struggle to create and make shots in his absence, but thus far, that hasn’t really been the case.
Allen didn’t make much of an impact in his final two games as a Husker, scoring seven points in 20 minutes at Illinois then going scoreless in just 10 minutes in Nebraska’s win over Minnesota.
All told, Nebraska has had three of its better offensive showings in conference play in games where Allen didn’t contribute. The Huskers shot 33.8% in Thursday’s loss at Iowa and could have used some garbage time points from Allen, but they turned the ball over 20 times in the first place, a few extra made shots would have had no bearing on the game’s outcome.
The Huskers combined for 150 points in their wins over Minnesota and Rutgers and made over half of their shots in both games then followed that with 78 points and a season-highs in made 3-pointers and assists against Northwestern.
They are more than surviving without their talisman and should feel confident in their ability to defend and score points going into the Big Ten Tournament. How they react to opponents making shots and scoring points at a high rate will determine how far they can go.