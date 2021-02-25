Illinois men’s basketball finished off the season sweep of Nebraska on Thursday night, as the Huskers fell 86-70 to the Fighting Illini.
Even with a decent 44.1% shooting performance from the field, Nebraska struggled offensively, turning the ball over 17 times and recording only eight assists. While Illinois also had struggles in some areas, it was in control of the game from start to finish. The Huskers never led.
Here are three takeaways from the loss:
Fouls. A lot of fouls.
Nebraska committed its most fouls in a single game since March of 2019, being called for 25 against Illinois.
However, the calls weren’t limited to the Huskers. In the first half, there were 20 total fouls called between the two teams. This includes two double technicals that occurred 17 seconds of game time apart, and a team technical foul on the Fighting Illini early in the half.
The second half was arguably worse. While there were no more double technicals, the Huskers committed 14 of their 25 fouls throughout the rest of the game. This included a flagrant by freshman center Eduardo Andre, who committed four total in the second half.
On the other side, Illinois’ fouling also got worse. It finished the half with 11, two more than the nine it committed in the first.
For a game that wasn’t close enough to feature a significant amount of late-game fouling, the whistle was blown a lot. In a near 18-minute stretch, from the 8:32 mark in the first half to the 10:43 mark in the second half, 31 fouls were committed. Even taking out the times that multiple fouls were called at once, there were 27 stoppages of play in that span, or just over 1.5 stoppages per minute of game time.
Putting aside how difficult this made the game to watch at points, Illinois ended up earning the biggest benefit from the fouls. The Fighting Illini shot 29 free throws, including 22 in the second half. This was a large reason Illinois was able to put the game away down the stretch, as it made 22-of-29 shots from the line in the game.
Kofi Cockburn can’t be stopped (again)
In Nebraska’s much-closer Feb. 12 matchup with Illinois, Fighting Illini sophomore center Kofi Cockburn dominated, although his performance was overshadowed a bit by the late-game brilliance of junior guard Ayo Dosunmu. In that game, Cockburn had 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting, along with 13 rebounds and four blocks.
On Thursday, Cockburn shined again, this time without Dosunmu playing. The 7-footer had a team-high 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting, adding seven rebounds and a block. While he didn’t nearly reach the same dominance in the block or rebound departments, in part due to his minute load, he put up another incredibly efficient scoring effort with ease.
After a quiet, six-point showing in the first half, he exploded to start the second and helped Illinois seal the win. Cockburn went on a 9-0 run by himself in less than two minutes to expand the Fighting Illini’s six-point lead to 15. He converted eight free throws in the final period as well.
Nebraska’s roster currently features nobody that can come even close to matching up with Cockburn physically. While the center’s success didn’t stop the Huskers from staying in the game last time around, he was a main reason they couldn’t hang with Illinois down the stretch tonight.
The finish line is near
Nebraska basketball inspired an incredibly tiny bit of hope coming back from its COVID-19 break, taking then-No. 6 Illinois to overtime and breaking a lengthy Big Ten losing streak against Penn State.
While those feats obviously aren’t enough to make one think the Huskers had suddenly completely turned things around, there was decent reason to believe Nebraska could pick up a few more conference wins. Most optimistically, the Huskers had a chance to get out of last place in the Big Ten standings.
However, after rematches with both the Nittany Lions and Fighting Illini, anything more than one more conference win seems like it could be a longshot. Maryland turning the ball over a season-high 17 times wasn’t enough for Nebraska to earn another win on Feb. 16, and the Terrapins led by 20 in the second half in the second game of the back-to-back on Feb. 17.
Junior guard Teddy Allen’s 41-point game against Penn State also wasn’t enough to push the Huskers over the top, although they did have a chance to tie the game at the buzzer. Tonight, Nebraska lost by an even larger margin against a Dosunmu-less Illinois.
Of course, nobody should fault Nebraska for this. It’s even fair to say that the team has still been showing signs of improvement in these losses. However, it’s hard to see another conference win coming before the end of the season.
That being said, there is some opportunity. The two most likely options seem to be against Minnesota (6-10 in Big Ten play) at home in two days, or in the season finale against Northwestern on the road (3-13 Big Ten). While even this might be a longshot, it would be nice to see the Huskers hit at least one more high note in a season full of COVID-19 issues and packed schedules.