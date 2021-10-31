Who are you and what have you done with Nebraska basketball?
All jokes aside, Sunday afternoon’s performance by Nebraska was one to remember. The Huskers never trailed en route to a 82-67 victory over Colorado.
This outing for coach Fred Hoiberg’s squad was different in so many ways compared to games in the previous two years, or even against Peru State on Wednesday night.
For at least 34 minutes, Nebraska controlled the pace of the game. It was active and aggressive on defense. It used good shot selection and knocked plenty of those shots down. Nebraska did all the things that previous Husker teams had failed to do in a victory against a Colorado team that made the tournament a year ago.
Here are three takeaways following the Husker victory:
Hope is a Dangerous Thing
Let’s be honest, Husker fans needed this one Sunday.
After another brutal loss for Husker football on Saturday that saw many fans exit early, and a tough loss for Husker volleyball in five sets to Minnesota, there was a sort of depressed feeling in the air in Lincoln.
But, the fanbase got all it could possibly want on Sunday. Splashing 3-pointers, active defense and a great crossover in the paint by senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. all come to mind as fan favorite selections from the afternoon.
After a tough weekend for Husker athletics, Sunday’s game gave Husker fans a reason to have hope this season for men’s hoops. It was a feel good day all-around: even the ticket proceeds went to charity.
Hoiberg touched on the impact of the fans throughout his time rebuilding the program at Nebraska.
“It’s a great luxury when you have a fanbase that is going to be there and have your back through the good times and the bad,” Hoiberg said postgame. “It’s awesome to have our fans back in the building and we know they’re gonna play a huge part in the success we hopefully have this year.”
That impact was certainly felt Sunday, but with success comes expectations. Granted, Colorado had lost its two best pieces to graduation from a season ago, but it still is a Power Six foe picked to finish sixth in the PAC-12 and other than in Nebraska’s four minute scoring drought, the Huskers controlled this game from the tip.
The result will certainly draw some eyes from the general fan in Nebraska — without a doubt that is a good thing. But, with increased success, there will come increased pressure.
The question is, once this roster has success, and it will come, how will they handle it?
One thing is certain, Husker fans have hope once again.
Doing the simple thing will take this roster a long way
Coach Hoiberg talked about doing the simple thing and making the easy play in his Monday press conference earlier this week.
That theme was not absent in the postgame presser either.
“That’s the message to our guys ‘continue to make simple plays’,” Hoiberg said. “We don’t need to go out there and do things spectacular if you just go out there and play simple basketball.
The key is making the simple choice.
This was best exemplified by a stretch of decisions by Nebraska junior guard Trey McGowens. On three consecutive possessions, McGowens tried to be spectacular instead of simple.
The first was a tough shot resulting in a make, the second was a dunk that would have been on every highlight reel in the country. That is, if he made it. And the third came after forcing a turnover on a fast break.
McGowens forced an alley-oop pass to his brother, freshman guard Bryce McGowens, which went sailing out of bounds. Unfortunately, Trey McGowens missed a wide open shooter in sophomore guard Keisei Tominaga, who was all alone in the left corner and shot 2-of-4 from 3-point range in the game.
That was just one example. Series of plays such as that one were a large part of why Nebraska struggled in the second half.
“Everyone is just talking about working a game, making smart decisions, making the right play, and just not letting them get easy buckets on the other end,” junior forward Derrick Walker Jr. said postgame.
Simple plays with the bounty of shooters, post players and passers that Nebraska has will be enough to put together a successful season.
Nebraska finally has the roster to play “Pace and Space”
It requires underlining again: this team can score the basketball.
Nebraska has many solid weapons on offense, and there are a number of things that it has shown in these last two scrimmages it does well.
Nebraska has a solid pick-and-roll duo with Walker and Verge, the team can also go inside-out for good 3-point looks. Nebraska is deep.
Most importantly, Nebraska has great post play and interior defense that complements its wealth of shooting options.
Walker finished with 12 points and six rebounds and helped the Huskers control Colorado’s sizable backcourt. His presence in the paint, along with the Husker’s transition attack, allowed Nebraska’s shooters to get involved as well.
This helped five Huskers make 3-pointers in the victory, and four of those five had multiple makes.
“It’s kinda like pick your poison,” Walker said. “If you want to guard me, then (Verge) is gonna hit our shooters, and if you don’t, then I’ll be wide open.”
The Huskers shot 44% from beyond the arc, and this is sustainable given the wealth of options the team has in this area.
There are between four and five viable and consistent shooters on this roster. One of that group is 6-foot-8 freshman forward Wilhelm Breidenbach, who knocked down back-to-back shots from beyond the arc in the second half.
No longer is junior forward Lat Mayen the only shooter left on the floor at times. No longer does a player like Trey McGowens or a Dalano Banton from a year ago have to force 3-point shots.
The shooters can shoot, the forwards can work the paint and the slashers like McGowens and Verge can do what they do best: attack or pass.
Lastly, this team early in the season already shows signs of good leadership and team chemistry.
“I’m proud of my team,” Verge said postgame. “We’ve been battling each other for a minute...But finally to come out here and play together as a family, it felt good.”
The guard also expressed that sense of excitement and hope that the players had instilled in the fanbase Sunday.
“This is just the beginning,” Verge said.