Nebraska football redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey, junior wide receiver Kade Warner and sophomore offensive lineman Will Farniok all entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.
The news was first reportedby HuskerOnline.
McCaffrey’s decision is perhaps the most notable loss, as the quarterback who started two games and played in seven in 2020 was called “the future” by head coach Scott Frost earlier this season.
However, McCaffrey mostly struggled on the field in 2020. He finished the season with 830 total yards and four total touchdowns, but turned the ball over eight times. Through the air, he had one passing touchdown and six interceptions.
The highlight of his Nebraska career came in his first start. With Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez experiencing early-season struggles, McCaffrey earned the start against Penn State on Nov. 14 and led the Huskers to their first victory of the season. He threw for a career-high 152 yards, a touchdown and an interception in that game, while adding 67 yards and another score on the ground.
He followed that up with a three-interception game the next week in a blowout loss to Illinois, although he did finish with 122 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Warner and Farniok also had struggles in 2020. Warner, a team captain, had just five catches for a career-low 40 yards in 2020. Farniok only appeared in one game.
Nebraska’s offense has experienced crucial losses already this offseason in addition to this, with wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson transferring and multiple starters, including running back Dedrick Mills and offensive lineman Brendan Jaimes, declaring for the NFL Draft.