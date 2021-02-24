With the Husker softball season scheduled to begin on Feb. 26 and the baseball season slated to kick off on March 5, it’s time to take a look at three players that could potentially make an impact on each team.
Baseball: Spencer Schwellenbach, junior SS
Schwellenbach will enter his junior season as a team captain after starting all 15 games at shortstop last season — only one of four Huskers to do so at any position. He is also a D1Baseball second team preseason All-American and a Baseball America third team preseason All-American.
After a strong debut in 2019, Schwellenbach turned in an even better season last spring as a sophomore. He batted .295 with 18 hits, two doubles, a home run, five RBIs and 13 runs scored. He also drew seven walks and two hit-by-pitches while only recording eight strikeouts.
Schwellenbach was a 34th-round selection to Cleveland out of high school in 2018 before turning down professional baseball to come to Lincoln. With a strong junior campaign, he could hear his name called even earlier in the 2021 MLB Draft.
Baseball: Leighton Banjoff, sophomore IF/OF
Banjoff started 13 of 15 games for the Huskers in 2020 en route to Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American honors. He played multiple positions, notching eight starts as the designated hitter, four starts at third base and one in left field.
Banjoff’s impact on the Husker lineup was immediate, as he led the team in batting average, stolen bases, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. He posted three multi-hit games and recorded another three with multiple runs batted in.
As a freshman, Banjoff batted .341 with a .636 slugging percentage, 15 hits, four doubles, three home runs, 13 RBIs and 12 runs scored. He also drew 13 walks against 16 strikeouts for a .517 on-base percentage.
In an 18-10 win at Arizona State on March 1, Banjoff went 4-for-6 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs. He ended the shortened season having reached base safely in 10 consecutive games.
Baseball: Cade Povich, junior LHP
Povich started four games for the Huskers on the mound last season after spending a year at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, posting a 1-2 record. The lefty led the team in both strikeouts and innings pitched while tying the team high with four starts and finishing second in earned run average.
In 21.1 innings pitched, Povich racked up 26 strikeouts to just two walks while allowing 28 hits and 12 earned runs for a 5.06 ERA. His strikeout-to-walk ratio led the Big Ten last season and ranked him 19th in the NCAA. In three of his four starts, Povich notched seven or more strikeouts.
Softball: Tristen Edwards, senior CF
Edwards returns for a fifth and final season in 2020, poised to close the book on a stellar collegiate career. She was named to the USA Softball Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List for the second consecutive season after earning Softball America All-American honors in the shortened season. A first-team All-Big Ten selection in both 2018 and 2019, Edwards ranks No. 23 on Softball America’s Top 100 list prior to her final year in Lincoln.
Last season, Edwards ranked third in the country in slugging percentage and fourth in home runs. She ranked third in the Big Ten in batting average and led the conference in slugging, runs scored, hits, doubles, home runs and total bases.
In just 23 games, she batted .434 with 33 hits, 10 doubles, 11 home runs, 22 RBIs, 28 runs scored, six walks and two hit-by-pitches while striking out just 11 times. Edwards posted a 1.000 slugging percentage for the first time and recorded an on-base percentage of at least .450 for the third consecutive season.
In the field, Edwards started every game in center field after spending much of her sophomore and junior years at shortstop. Last season also marked the first time Edwards posted a perfect fielding percentage — 24 putouts and one assist without committing a single error.
Edwards, who ranks in the top 25 among all active Division I players in career doubles, home runs and RBIs, has a good chance to cement her spot in Husker softball history with another productive season. She needs just 32 hits and nine walks to crack Nebraska’s career top 10 in those statistical categories, and she’s already there in several others.
Edwards is sixth in career batting average (.353), fifth in doubles (42, eight behind a three-way tie for first), second in slugging percentage (.677), fifth in home runs (42, 12 behind older sister Taylor for first), tied for fourth in extra-base hits (85, 20 behind first), 10th in runs scored and eighth in RBIs (140, 46 behind third). Additionally, she is one of just three Huskers with at least 40 career doubles and 40 career home runs.
Softball: Olivia Ferrell, senior RHP
Ferrell enters her senior season following her best season as a Husker in 2020. She appeared in 18 games as a junior, with 11 starts, three complete games and a 3-7 record. She led the Husker pitching staff in complete games, ERA, innings pitched and strikeouts.
In 66 innings pitched, Ferrell allowed a career low in both ERA (4.14) and opposing batting average (.269). She struck out 50 batters while allowing 34 walks, 71 hits and 39 earned runs. Additionally, Ferrell issued just one wild pitch all season, down from four as a sophomore and five as a freshman.
Ferrell also made an impact at the plate last season, batting .344 with 11 hits, two doubles, two home runs and career highs in both RBIs (10) and walks (8).
Softball: Cam Ybarra, senior 2B
Ybarra spent her first two collegiate seasons at Oregon State before transferring to Nebraska ahead of the 2020 season. She started every game at second base during her first year in Lincoln, finishing second among starters in batting average.
As a junior, Ybarra hit .312 with 24 hits, nine doubles, a triple and four RBIs. She also drew four walks and a hit-by-pitch while only striking out five times for a .349 on-base percentage.