Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.