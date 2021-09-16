Over the past six months, both Nebraska and Oklahoma’s football programs have been mired in off-the-field storylines.
The Oklahoma Sooners, members of the Big 12 Conference and its precursor, the Big Eight, since 1920, bolted from their long-time conference home for the Southeastern Conference in late July. Not only did Oklahoma leave the conference, it did so in tandem with longtime rival Texas.
Nebraska, meanwhile, has also had an incredibly dramatic offseason. Former athletic director Bill Moos’ retirement and an NCAA investigation into the Huskers’ program served as a precursor for what is a vital season in head coach Scott Frost’s tenure at Nebraska.
The Huskers and Sooners also shared headlines for a brief point in the offseason, although the story reflected far more on Nebraska than it did Oklahoma. In March, a report leaked that Nebraska was looking to add an eighth home game to its 2021 schedule to replace its road game at Oklahoma.
Moos, still the athletic director at the time, all but confirmed the validity of the report, but ensured that Nebraska and Oklahoma would still play their contractually obligated series.
The drama leading up to the 87th all-time meeting between Nebraska and Oklahoma on the gridiron has been extremely captivating. One can only hope the action on Saturday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will be just as captivating.
Here’s what to watch for as Nebraska faces off against No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday:
Nebraska’s defense against Oklahoma’s offense
Nebraska’s defense couldn’t be more confident ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley’s high-flying offense.
After keeping Fordham off the board for the entirety of the second half two Saturdays ago, the Blackshirts followed by not letting Buffalo finish a single drive inside Nebraska’s 20-yard line during the Huskers’ 28-3 victory last Saturday.
Oklahoma, though, represents an entirely different offensive beast. The Sooners, regarded as one of the best offenses in college football prior to the 2021 season, have done nothing to dispel that notion through their first two games.
The Sooners have scored an average of 58 points through their first two games, good for No. 2 in the country, and boast a roster of elite offensive playmakers. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler is a Heisman Trophy frontrunner, junior running backs Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray comprise an incredible backfield and sophomore wide receiver Marvim Mims is one of the best wideouts in the country.
What makes Oklahoma’s offense particularly tough to stop, though, is Riley’s offensive scheme — Husker defenders mentioned it at Monday’s press conference. Riley is an up-and-comer in the college football coaching landscape and one of the top offensive minds in the sport, so it’s no surprise that his offense is both unique and incredibly difficult to read.
Riley’s hyper-air raid offense is predicated around a couple of things: gap-scheme running, elite offensive line play and play-action passing.
Oklahoma’s bread-and-butter revolves around its gap-scheme runs. Riley’s offensive linemen frequently “pull,” meaning multiple offensive linemen move on the line of scrimmage to open up a certain lane for the running back to go through.
The Sooners frequently run this scheme, which works to great success a majority of the time, but Oklahoma is even deadlier when it decides to pass out of that look. Frequently, Oklahoma will line up like it is running a gap-scheme concept and even pull its offensive line to generate a hole, only for the quarterback to fake a handoff and fire the ball downfield.
The Sooners’ run game, and variations of it, requires cohesion between the offensive line, quarterback, running back and receivers. Fortunately for Oklahoma, Rattler and Co. are already extremely adept at running it. Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s unit no doubt knows this, and the chess match that ensues on Saturday should be a treat to watch.
Nebraska’s offense and Oklahoma’s defense, meanwhile, have more questions than answers
Last Saturday, Nebraska was depleted at wide receiver and tight end.
Junior wide receivers Omar Manning and Oliver Martin were already ruled out due to injury prior to the Buffalo game, as well as junior tight end Travis Vokolek. As the Buffalo game progressed, the Huskers’ crew of receivers only grew thinner.
Junior tight end Austin Allen left the game after his lone reception, and freshman wide receiver Zavier Betts went down injured as well. The Huskers were extremely shorthanded and relied heavily on senior wide receiver Samori Toure — and a plethora of backups — to get past Buffalo.
As of Wednesday, it appears the Huskers might be similarly shorthanded in that department against the Sooners.
At Tuesday’s press conference, Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said that injury decisions would be made closer to gametime, so it’s unclear who the Huskers will have at their disposal.
The status of two critical pieces of Oklahoma’s secondary is also in doubt. On Tuesday, Riley said that redshirt sophomore cornerback Woodi Washington was doubtful for Saturday’s contest, and freshman cornerback Billy Bowman remains questionable as well.
Regardless of who is or is not available, the battle between the Huskers’ skill position players and Oklahoma’s secondary should be one to monitor. Toure, who hauled in two 68-yard touchdowns against Buffalo, will need to replicate that performance if he serves as Nebraska’s primary receiving threat against Oklahoma.
Quick start will be critical
Over the past couple of weeks, Frost has harped on the importance of dominating the last five minutes of the first half and the first five minutes of the second half, especially after the Huskers failed to do so against Illinois.
What might be more important on Saturday, though, is how the Huskers start the game. Winning that Frost-stressed stretch of the game is still important, of course, but due to the nature of the opponent and the 11 a.m. kickoff, Nebraska would do well with making a statement early on.
Whether it’s making an early defensive stop or putting together an early scoring drive or, even better, some combination of the two, starting quickly would give the significant underdog Huskers confidence.
All told, beating Oklahoma is much easier said than done, but it’s not impossible. The Sooners lost to Kansas State at home last season and Iowa State on the road. In 2019, led by current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Sooners lost at Kansas State. In 2018, the Sooners squeaked out a seven-point overtime victory over Army at home.
And even just two Saturdays ago, the Sooners nearly blew a 37-14 lead at home against Tulane.
If the Huskers can start quickly on Saturday, they have the pieces to make the game competitive and the Sooners sweat. Whether or not the Huskers are able to execute is another story.