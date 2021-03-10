Over the next week, The Daily Nebraskan will be doing an overview of the winningest head coaches in Nebraska history in each sport. This iteration will be an overview of softball, baseball, football and volleyball.
On Feb. 27, the Nebraska softball team dominated Michigan State 7-1 in the first game of a doubleheader. The win pushed head coach Rhonda Revelle into previously uncharted territory for a Husker coach — the 1,000-win plateau.
This season, Husker softball is 3-3 through six games, bringing Revelle’s record as Nebraska’s coach to 1,001-585 early in her 29th season at the helm. No other coach in the history of Nebraska athletics has more than 800 — former baseball head coach John Sanders, the second-winningest coach, has 767.
Since Revelle, a member of Nebraska’s 1982 Women’s College World Series team, took over the program in 1992, the Huskers have 20 NCAA Tournament appearances. Revelle, a four-time conference Coach of the Year, has won seven conference titles during her time in Lincoln. Three times, the Huskers advanced to the Women’s College World Series — in 1998, 2002 and 2013.
While Revelle is the winningest coach in the history of Nebraska athletics, several other coaches have found success while at the helm of the Huskers in their respective sports.
Baseball: John Sanders (1978-97)
An honorable mention must go out to Dave Van Horn, who boasts the best winning percentage in program history of any coach who spent multiple seasons in Lincoln (.699) and guided the Huskers to their first two College World Series appearances in 2001 and 2002.
However, he’s not the winningest coach, because he only spent five years in Lincoln from 1998-2002 before taking over the reins at Arkansas, his alma mater.
Instead, that distinction goes to Van Horn’s predecessor. The aforementioned Sanders, who Revelle passed as the winningest coach in the history of Nebraska athletics in 2013, won 767 games during his 20 years at the helm of Husker baseball.
Among coaches who have spent at least three seasons in Lincoln, Sanders ranks third in winning percentage (.629), behind only Van Horn and Mike Anderson, who took over after Van Horn left for Fayetteville and coached the team through the 2011 season.
Under Sanders, the Huskers reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 1979. They did it again the following year and then a third time in 1985. However, the team would not advance past the NCAA Regionals until 2000.
Football: Bob Devaney (1962-72), Tom Osborne (1973-97)
The rise of Nebraska football began with head coach Bob Devaney, who left a successful stint at Wyoming to take over a languishing Husker program that had just three winning seasons from 1940-61.
In 1962, Devaney’s inaugural team beat Miami in the Gotham Bowl for the first bowl win in school history. Devaney then spearheaded the Nebraska football renaissance, winning the program’s first national championships in 1970 and 1971 before retiring following the 1972 season. The 1981 College Football Hall of Fame inductee then served as Nebraska’s athletic director until 1993.
Osborne, Devaney’s handpicked successor, maintained the momentum Devaney had built during his time patrolling the Husker sideline. From 1973-97, Osborne won 255 games and only lost 49 with three ties. He is the winningest coach in Nebraska football history, and his .836 career winning percentage slightly ekes out Devaney’s for the second-best mark among coaches spending multiple seasons in Lincoln.
Nebraska never won fewer than nine games during Osborne’s career, and the Huskers appeared in a bowl game every season.
During a three-year stretch from 1993-95, Osborne and Co. were especially dominant, winning 36 of 37 games (the lone loss came in the Orange Bowl against Florida State to close the 1993 season) and back-to-back national championships in 1994 and 1995. Osborne added a third title during his final year in 1997.
In 25 seasons, Osborne’s teams won 13 conference titles, including six during his last seven seasons. Nebraska won at least 10 games 15 times during Osborne’s tenure, and his final five seasons at the helm marked the greatest stretch in college football history — 60 wins, three losses and three national titles. In 1999, Osborne joined Devaney in the College Football Hall of Fame. The playing field at Memorial Stadium also bears his name.
An honorable mention goes to Ewald “Jumbo” Stiehm, who boasts the best winning percentage in program history, winning 91.3% of his games from 1911-15.
Volleyball: Terry Pettit (1977-99), John Cook (2000-present)
Terry Pettit ranks seventh in NCAA Division I history in win percentage (.820), posting a 694-148-12 record in 23 seasons in Lincoln. The Huskers won 21 conference championships under Pettit, and they reached the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament six times, winning the program’s first national title in 1995.
Pettit was a two-time American Volleyball Coaches Association National Coach of the Year and a nine-time conference Coach of the Year. In 2009, he was enshrined in the AVCA Hall of Fame, and he is a member of the 2020 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame.
Current Nebraska head coach John Cook is starting to approach Pettit’s win mark. In 2000, Cook inherited a program coming off 18 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and promptly won the school’s second national championship during his first season in Lincoln.
Two decades later, Cook — whose .829 career winning percentage ranks fifth all-time and third among active volleyball coaches — has posted a 588-81 record during his Nebraska tenure, boasting the best winning percentage in the country (.879) during that time.
During Cook’s 20 years at Nebraska, the Huskers have four national titles (2000, 2006, 2015 and 2017), nine NCAA Semifinals appearances and 12 conference crowns. Cook is a two-time AVCA National Coach of the Year, a seven-time conference Coach of the Year and a member of the 2017 AVCA Hall of Fame class. Additionally, Cook won USA Volleyball’s All-Time Great Coach Award in 2008.