Over the next week, The Daily Nebraskan will do an overview of the "winningest" head coaches in each sport in Nebraska history. This iteration will be an overview of men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, bowling and men’s and women’s gymnastics.
Men’s Basketball: Danny Nee (1987-2000)
Honorable mentions go to Joe Cipriano, who went 253-197 from 1964-80, and to Cipriano’s successor Moe Iba, who posted the program’s best winning percentage (.599) during his six years in charge and led the Huskers to their first-ever NCAA Tournament berth in his final season.
Danny Nee, however, spearheaded the most successful run in program history during his time in Lincoln. Replacing Iba for the 1986-87 season, Nee won 21 games during his first year before struggling for much of the next three.
Then, in the 1990-91 season Nee and the Huskers won a program-record 26 games — a mark that still stands today — and earned a 3-seed in the 1991 NCAA Tournament. However, Xavier stunned Nebraska 89-84 in the first round, part of a seven-year streak in which at least one 14-seed pulled an upset.
That 1990-91 Huskers team featured three future NBA players — center Rich King, forward Tony Farmer and guard Eric Piatkowski. Only Piatkowski, a freshman in 1990, returned the following season, and keyed a four-year stretch in which the Huskers reached the NCAA Tournament every season.
Under Nee, the Huskers won 254 games and only lost 190. Nee never replicated the success the Huskers found from 1991-94, but he did win the NIT in 1996 and reached the NCAA Tournament again in 1998.
Nee coached the Huskers through the 1999-2000 season before being fired. In the years since, Nebraska has one NCAA Tournament berth — as an 11-seed in 2014 under Tim Miles. Though Nee never won an NCAA Tournament game, he is responsible for five of Nebraska’s seven NCAA Tournament appearances and boasts the most wins in program history.
Women’s Basketball: Connie Yori (2002-16)
During 14 seasons in Lincoln, Connie Yori’s teams won 280 games, averaged 20 wins per year and reached the postseason 12 times, including seven NCAA Tournament appearances.
In 2009-10, Yori earned four different National Coach of the Year honors as the Huskers cracked the top 10 of the polls for the first time in program history, reaching as high as No. 3 and spending the season’s final nine weeks somewhere inside the top 10.
That season, the Huskers were anchored by senior forward Kelsey Griffin, who became the 2010 Big 12 Player of the Year and won the Lowe’s Senior CLASS Award, which “honors the attributes of NCAA Division I senior student-athletes in four areas: community, classroom, character and competition.” She was the first Husker in any sport to win the award.
Griffin, who ranks fourth in program history in both points and rebounds, powered the 2010 Huskers — picked sixth in the Big 12 preseason poll — to just the second perfect conference record in Big 12 history and to the school’s first 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history before losing to Kentucky.
In 2013, the Huskers reached the Sweet 16 again, this time as a 6-seed following an upset of 3-seed Texas A&M in College Station, before losing to 2-seed Duke.
The 2012-13 Huskers featured four sophomores who would go on to become the winningest senior class in program history — forward Emily Cady, guard Brandi Jeffery, guard Tear'a Laudermill and forward Hailie Sample. The group reached the NCAA Tournament all four years, but only reached the Sweet 16 once.
In April 2016, Yori resigned for what she insisted were personal reasons. During the time, allegations of mistreatment also surrounded the program. Former Husker Amy Williams took over the reins and led the Huskers to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2018 and another winning season last year. However, the Huskers have yet to surpass the highs Yori took them to during her tenure.
Bowling: Bill Straub
Bill Straub coached the Husker bowling team during its first season as a varsity sport during the 1997-98 season, but he had been at Nebraska since he began coaching the men’s and women’s club teams in 1983.
By the time he retired in August of 2019, Straub had turned Husker bowling into a powerhouse. He won a total of 12 titles combined between the men’s and women’s teams, including five championships after bowling became an NCAA-sanctioned sport in 2004. Nebraska won the first two NCAA Bowling titles, and Straub’s teams never missed the NCAA Tournament — the only program to accomplish such a feat.
During his career, Straub earned three National Tenpin Coaches Association Coach of the Year awards, and he’s a member of the Nebraska, Omaha and Lincoln Bowling Hall of Fames. Additionally, Straub’s final 11 squads all reached at least the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament.
Paul Klempa, a longtime assistant to Straub, took over the reins of Husker bowling last year and turned in a successful season, winning four regular-season events before the NCAA canceled the postseason amid the pandemic. The Huskers have top-five finishes in each of their three events so far this season, and Klempa looks poised to carry on the tradition of success the Huskers experienced under Straub.
Men’s Gymnastics: Francis Allen (1970-2009)
During his four decades as head coach of the Huskers men’s gymnastics team, Francis Allen built the program into a powerhouse. An eight-time National Coach of the Year and seven-time Regional Coach of the Year, he was enshrined in the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame alongside fellow coach Jim Howard in 1999.
Under Allen, three Huskers won the Nissen-Emery Award, given annually to the top men’s gymnast. Allen’s Huskers won 41 individual NCAA championships and earned 172 All-American nods.
The Huskers also performed well as a team during Allen’s tenure. The Huskers posted 20 different top-five team finishes at the NCAA Championships under Allen, including seven as the runner-up. He guided the Huskers to eight team national championships, including five in a row from 1979-83.
Allen also coached nine Olympians at Nebraska and is a two-time Olympic coach himself. He retired in 2009 and was inducted into the Nebraska athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.
Women’s Gymnastics: Dan Kendig (1993-2017)
In 25 years at the helm of the women’s gymnastics program, Dan Kendig brought the Huskers to national prominence. An 11-time conference Coach of the Year, Kendig coached Nebraska to 15 conference titles.
In postseason play, Kendig’s Huskers reached the NCAA Super Six finals 12 times, notching a program-best fourth-place finish in 2000. Overall, Nebraska gymnasts earned 150 All-American honors during Kendig’s tenure.
Just before the start of the 2018-19 season, Kendig resigned. The university self-reported NCAA infractions resulting in NCAA Level II penalties for the program. Kendig had paid a volunteer coach $300 a year per student athlete in exchange for floor exercise choreography and music. Given the coach’s volunteer status, that money was considered an impermissible benefit and pushed the team over the NCAA’s allotted number of countable coaches.
Former Nebraska gymnast and then-associate head coach Heather Brink was named the interim head coach following Kendig’s resignation. The school subsequently dropped the interim label and Brink is currently in her third year in charge of the program.
Wrestling: Mark Manning (2000-present)
In two decades at Nebraska, Mark Manning’s 257-96-3 dual record marks the most dual wins in program history.
He’s coached 53 of the program’s 112 All-Americans during his tenure and has led the team to six top-eight finishes at the NCAA Championships — two fewer than the previous 14 coaches had combined. Four other times, the Huskers have finished in the top 10.
Additionally, four Huskers have won individual national championships during Manning’s 20 years at the helm. Notably, Jordan Burroughs posted a 128-20 career record as a Husker and won two national titles. Burroughs won the 2011 Dan Hodge Trophy, presented annually to the best collegiate wrestler, and went on to have a successful international career, winning four world championships and a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.
Manning is a two-time conference Coach of the Year, the 2009 Dan Gable Coach of the Year and a three-time USA Wrestling Freestyle Coach of the Year.