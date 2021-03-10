This live blog will be regularly updated with thoughts and observations from the ongoing Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis
Jason Han - 9 p.m. EST
The winds were surprising, distinct from the last time I was here.
That Minnesota-Northwestern game, as well, was perhaps touched by the wind a bit, because I can’t explain otherwise just how poor both teams were at shooting the ball. But they have a far better rate than myself even in this state so I probably shouldn’t bring too much heat.
The thing that really struck me going into the stadium was the families. Kids and parents happily heading into the stadium, almost like it was pre-COVID. What really felt the most beautiful and endearing to me was that, yes, it did feel normal once again. Not like something I’d forgotten, and not a nostalgia either, but rather just the way I knew life to be.
Since I share a hotel with three other people for this trip, it was unavoidable that masking around each other wasn’t an issue (don’t worry, we wear them whenever in public, and all tested negative beforehand). The moment I entered the car and took the mask off, I was struck by how strange that felt, to be around acquaintances and not close family members and to be without that article. I suppose I’m partly glad it felt strange simply because of how judicious I’ve been in mask-wearing, but still, that feeling was eerie.
There’s a necessary nuance to the privilege of the normality I face, but it’s a notion I hold and cherish now, again, nevertheless.
Gavin Struve - 8 p.m. EST
We spent the afternoon toiling in our hotel on the outskirts of Indianapolis completing mundane tasks like Zoom classes and essays. Then, around 5:00, we piled in the car and ventured toward the streets of downtown Indianapolis to see real, live basketball.
It’s hard to overstate how large Indianapolis really is. As I mentioned above, it’s a major city, the United States’ 16th biggest to be exact, with nearly a million residents. When we saw the skyline looming in the distance as we drew nearer, we were taken aback by the sheer size of the city, and this sentiment only grew stronger as we drew nearer to the polis walls.
While far from the tallest, the structure that left the most lasting impression in my head was the Lucas Oil Stadium, a bonafide professional sports stadium stacked high with red brick with hundred-foot walls of sheer blue glass. This will be our haven for the next handful of days as the Big Ten’s fourteen basketball teams converged within the stadium to crown a tournament champion. For all the impressiveness of the city thus far, the hospitality of its people and the beauty of Lucas Oil Stadium, the most distinguishable characteristic of Indiana thus far has been its voracious winds.
After braving the elements, we picked up our credentials and went to the top of the building, the press boxes where the media will sit and watch Carson Wentz lead the Indianapolis Colts next year, or perhaps greatly disappoint.
The start of the actual game, just the fourth live basketball game I’ve watched since COVID-19 changed our world and the first for many of the 8,000 fans allowed to attend the Big Ten Tournament, was sloppy to say the least. Northwestern only had two points after 11 minutes of play. Despite this, Minnesota only led by seven at halftime, 27-20, as Northwestern shot 25.8% from the floor in the first half.
Northwestern’s seemingly poor shooting percentage was a welcome upgrade from 7.1% about halfway through. Minnesota shot 38.5% from the field but turned the ball over nine times.
Here’s to hoping the second half brings a more exciting, competitive game. A high-scoring affair in the Nebraska vs. Penn State matchup later tonight would be a welcome changeup to kick off this tournament’s first night.
Landon Wirt: 6:30 p.m. EST
Hi there! Landon Wirt checking in from Indianapolis.
Jason, rightly so, is centered on the main reason we’re here — the nightcap between Nebraska and Penn State. However, I’m excited to check out the evening’s first matchup between Minnesota and Northwestern.
The two squads couldn’t have entered Wednesday night’s opening game on more different trajectories. Minnesota hasn’t won a game in nearly a month, and is the loser of seven consecutive games. Northwestern, meanwhile, seems to have rebounded from a brutal 13-game losing streak with three consecutive wins to close the season.
In the teams’ lone meeting on Feb. 25, a 67-59 Northwestern win, Minnesota shot pathetically poor from long range. The Golden Gophers, already one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in Division I averaging 28.6% per game, shot well below their average against the Wildcats. Minnesota managed just 4-of-27 from behind the arc, good for about 15%.
Minnesota’s brutal outside shooting has all-but doomed a season that saw the Golden Gophers take down the likes of Iowa, Michigan and Ohio State early on. To add insult to injury, Minnesota will again be without the services of junior center Liam Robbins in tonight’s game against the Wildcats.
Robbins, who is missing his fourth consecutive game with a sprained ankle, averages 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and a Big Ten-leading 2.7 blocks per game. Junior guard Gabe Kalscheur will also not play versus the Wildcats, still recovering from a broken finger suffered in February.
No Robbins means Northwestern will have a massive advantage inside. How the Golden Gophers control the Wildcats’ height, specifically junior forward Pete Nance and sophomore forward Ryan Young, will determine who wins this game.
I give the slight edge to Northwestern, but I’m excited to see how the contest plays out.
Jason Han - 4:30 p.m. EST
Hello everyone!
We’re only a few hours away from the opening tip of what ought to be a fantastic Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament. After all, the fantastic teams in the conference, pent-up frustration from an unsatisfying end to last year and the curious inclusion of a number of fans back into the stadium ought to result in a wonderful atmosphere.
Playing at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, Nebraska will go up against Penn State in Wednesday’s nightcap. My own personal thoughts on this are somewhat mixed. Yes, Nebraska was able to pull out a win, but the circumstances of this game are far different.
First, I worry about Nebraska’s defense. Despite carrying over a trend from last year and defending from the 3-point line quite well, and giving up high volume at the same time, that trend seems to have regressed considerably.
Northwestern, a just-around average 3-point shooting team at 34.9%, was able to shoot 44% from the 3-point line against the Huskers last Sunday. In truth, Penn State’s 3-point shooting profile, at least according to load and completion rate, is highly comparable to that of Northwestern. 41% of the Wildcats’ shots are from the 3-point line; 42% of the Nittany Lions’ shots are also from that very same distance.
I’ll have more thoughts as we get closer, but that’s a stray observation which may prove important as we get into the thick of what is hopefully an enjoyable game.
Gavin Struve - 3:00 p.m. EST
Hello from Indianapolis!
The Daily Nebraskan basketball crew arrived in the greater Indianapolis area late last night, crossing an invisible border into the Eastern time zone. Our journey offered no distant mountain vistas or sweeping deserts.
Instead, the journey through northern Missouri and central Illinois was more or less clouded in shades of yellow and cloaked in hundreds of miles of fields, and the place we arrived in looks more or less like the place we left. The over 600 miles we traversed could have brought us deep into Colorado, or to Dallas or across the Canadian border.
Nonetheless, there’s nowhere I’d rather be right now. Indianapolis is a bustling metropolis that is currently serving as the mecca for all things college basketball, and that’s where our pilgrimage has taken us.
The Big Ten Tournament tips off tonight at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time inside the cavernous Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. The fourteen teams in the Big Ten will meet up in the center of the Hoosier state, well known for its basketball passion, to play in a football stadium. What a perfect way to conclude a strange season.
The Big Ten Tournament will serve as a warmup for the city before it hosts 68 teams in next week’s NCAA Tournament. Once again, as a basketball fan, there’s no better place to be right now than Indianapolis. With nearly 900,000 residents in the city and 10 Division I schools in the state, many within an hour of Indianapolis, the city should be well-equipped to host a large-scale tournament.
This morning brought a trip to the sacred grounds of Waffle House, which has only a handful of locations in the western U.S. and none in the vicinity of Lincoln. This afternoon, we will head into the big city for an appetizer in what will be a week full of basketball!