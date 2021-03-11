Gavin Struve — 2:30: a.m. EST
Another day of basketball in Indianapolis brought another range of thrilling outcomes. Indiana versus Rutgers was the first time this week where the crowd’s influence was palpable. When sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis threw down a thunderous dunk, the arena erupted.
That was a primal sound that I had long- forgotten after COVID-19 ravaged our country and lives twelve months ago. Through watching hundreds of games on television with pumped in crowd noise and a handful in-person since I’ve started covering the Huskers, I had grown used to the new normal of relative silence save for the sounds of the game, the announcer and some artificial noise. This game was a glimpse at what life used to be like and what it will hopefully soon return.
When the hometown Hoosiers began falling apart late in the second half, the crowd grew more hostile. Chants of “Fire Archie” erupted, referencing Indiana head coach Archie Miller whose seat is reaching Carolina reaper levels of heat. Then came a chorus of boos as the game slowly seeped through Indiana’s hands like sand through a strainer, as the Hoosiers fell 61-50. I realize both Jason and Landon touched on my above sentiments to some extent, but it was wild seeing both a considerable amount of fans in the stands and the impact they had.
My senses proved correct regarding tonight’s game between Wisconsin and Penn State, which ended up being quite likely the most exciting game of the tournament to date. For some arbitrary reason, we all put a lot of stock into the Nittany Lions entering the game. Not only did Landon and I think they would cover the 5.5-point line as underdogs, but that they would win outright.
Toward the end of the first half, it became evident the game could follow a similar trajectory as yesterday’s nightcap between Penn State and Nebraska. The Nittany Lions fell behind by 10 at halftime as the Badgers made 60% of their 3-pointers and all 11 of their free throws. I wasn’t too nervous about my upset prediction as Penn State’s comeback from a 14-point halftime deficit against the Huskers last night was still ingrained in my mind.
The comeback did come, but much later than anybody could have reasonably expected. The Nittany Lions repeatedly made attacks at the Badgers’ lead but could never seem to get it back to single digits. With 5:21 remaining, Wisconsin senior forward Aleem Ford hit a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 16. Then, just as it did in the Minnesota versus Ohio State game this afternoon, things came unhinged.
Penn State junior guard Sam Sessoms made a driving layup then assisted on a 3-pointer. Then he took the ball to the hoop again, laying it in before dishing out a second assist. This cut the deficit by more than half, down to a manageable seven points with a little over three minutes left. Wisconsin scored, then Sessoms scored again, then junior guard Izaiah Brockington made a pair of free throws, then Sessoms made a pair of free throws to cut the Badgers’ lead to three points. A layup by none other than Sessoms with under a minute left cut the score to 75-74.
Wisconsin turned the ball over, and Penn State had the ball back down one point with 20 seconds left. The Badgers chose this precise moment to play suffocating defense, forcing a Sessoms turnover with a second left and stopping the Nittany Lions’ comeback just short. All told, Sessoms finished with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting in 16 minutes played. Penn State will go home after two days in Indianapolis, but if nothing else, the Nittany Lions are a team to keep an eye on in the future with five of their top six scorers returning.
Tomorrow, we get to see the Big Ten’s best of the best in action as Illinois, Michigan, Iowa and Purdue finally take the court within the red brick walls of Lucas Oil Stadium.
Jason Han — 9:45 EST
I’d like to take a moment to talk about the general fan distribution I’ve seen at the tournament so far. Funnily enough, just by taking a glance at the audiences of each game, the most represented fanbase was probably the likes of Indiana just a few hours ago and Wisconsin now.
You may think this follows a sort of geographic logic, where the closer a team is to Indianapolis the more people there are supporting the team in Indy, but that doesn’t really seem to be the case.
In terms of the most raucous fans, I’d say Indiana fans were the most vocal, especially as the team faded away near the end of the game. I am reminded of the general psychological phenomena, where the more people there are, the more inclined the group is to take on increasingly extreme positions. If this were the case, God help Wisconsin if it continues to play semi-poorly against the Nittany Lions, especially because Penn State only barely got past Nebraska.
On top of that, the food at Lucas Oil Stadium is just about OK. It’s that kind of stadium food which is both overly expensive, and yet you won’t feel ripped off because it’s not expensive enough to leave you feeling unsatisfied. Like, for example, the $7 bratwurst I tried, or the $10 pork tenderloin. They were just OK.
I realize I spent this post not talking much about basketball. As Gavin noted, the ending to that Minnesota game felt like the high point of the afternoon, and these games, while engrossing in their own right, are far less filled with the high drama that a furious comeback seems to embody.
Landon Wirt — 8:00 p.m. EST
So, about that whole “being a magnet for close games” thing. We’ve got what appears to be another good contest on our hands between Indiana and Rutgers.
It didn’t start that way, though. Indiana rode the wave of an energized home crowd (the first time I can say that in about a year) to a 21-11 lead with 8:53 remaining in the first half. The Scarlet Knights’ defense looked to be no match for Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, as he threw down vicious dunks and dominated on the glass. He scored Indiana’s last eight points leading up to the aforementioned 10-point advantage.
Rutgers responded on the backs of its guard play. Senior guard Geo Baker (seven first-half points) and junior guards Ron Harper Jr. (11 first-half points) and Jacob Young (five first-half points) made plays to bring Rutgers all the way back. The Scarlet Knights closed the half on a 14-4 run and now hold a 33-32 lead entering halftime.
For two teams that generally struggle to find consistent offense, the game is being played at a nice pace. Indiana and Rutgers are both getting up and down the floor quickly, and it shows in the teams’ shooting splits — both are over 45% from the field.
Regarding the pro-Hoosier crowd, the inside of Lucas Oil Stadium is the loudest I’ve heard a sporting venue be since last year’s Big Ten Tournament. It’s a welcome change to hear chatter in the stands and the roar of some fans, even if it is just a few thousand. I’d also like to note here that we can visibly hear a group of Indiana fans in the nosebleeds yelling at IU head coach Archie Miller whenever the Hoosiers slip up. I can only imagine the profanities we’d hear if Indiana doesn’t emerge victorious.
However I rode with Indiana pregame, and I still think they’ll pull this out in the second half. Hopefully, we’re blessed with another exciting half of basketball.
Gavin Struve — 5:45 p.m. EST
We seem to be a magnet for exciting basketball during our time here. Both of yesterday’s games were close finishes as the teams traded leads in the final minutes. The second game in the afternoon session, Ohio State versus Minnesota, unfolded in similar fashion.
We did not attend the first game today because all of us desperately needed to catch up on sleep after staying up past 3:00 a.m. writing last night. This morning’s game, as Landon talked about earlier, was not so close. I watched Michigan State spring out to a 17-6 lead in the first half while I was on the hotel treadmill, and the next thing I knew, Maryland had a comfortable second half lead.
Nonetheless, the Spartans should have done enough to secure an at-large spot in the NCAA Tournament, with wins over Ohio State, Illinois and Michigan in recent weeks. Maryland would have been on more perilous ground with a loss, but the Terrapins should be in now with another solid win to their name.
The second game of the day in Indianapolis played out similarly to several of the games across the country this morning. It went down to the wire with all of the madness inherent in a March conference tournament game, even if it didn’t start that way.
Ohio State sprang out to a 13-0 lead over Minnesota and held a double-digit lead late in the first half when we arrived at the arena and went into halftime up 12. The lead hovered around double digits through most of the second half. Minnesota did make a couple of scoring runs, cutting the lead to five with 8:42 left.
But Ohio State pushed its lead back upwards, going up 14 points with three-and-a-half minutes left and holding a 72-60 lead until Minnesota’s protean junior guard Marcus Carr buried a 3-pointer. He followed that with a jumper, then the Buckeyes made a few free throws. In between those, Minnesota freshman guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. made a jumper of his own then assisted on a couple shots to bring the Buckeye lead down to four with 37 second remaining.
What ensued was chaos. The Buckeyes missed a pair of free throws, and Carr nailed an off-balance three-pointer to bring the deficit all the way down to one. Unfortunately, that was the peak of the excitement as Ohio State’s stars, junior guard Duane Washington Jr. and sophomore forward EJ Liddell, made their free throws as the Buckeyes escaped the second round with a win.
Nevertheless, it was an unexpected and thrilling finish. Carr finished with 24 points but shot 7-of-24 from the field. Still, he was a joy to watch, a high-usage guard with endless confidence delivering down the stretch, as displayed by his wrist tap celebration popularized by Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard on his fadeaway 3-pointer to cut the lead to one.
I’m really excited for this Wisconsin versus Penn State game later tonight, and I’m not entirely sure why. I think the Nittany Lions could make a bit of a run in this tournament, and I’m looking forward to what should be a strategic game. I’ll check back in later tonight with more thoughts, perhaps after the conclusion of both games!
Landon Wirt — 3:45 p.m. EST
We’re headed back downtown to Lucas Oil Stadium to catch the evening slate of action.
This morning’s action started with some fireworks, as Michigan State built a 23-11 lead on Maryland with 10:24 left in the first half. Surprisingly, though, head coach Tom Izzo’s squad fantastically collapsed as Maryland went on a scorching 23-7 run to close the opening 20 minutes.
Michigan State continued to look lifeless in the opening minutes of the second half, failing to score in the first six minutes as Maryland built a 12-point lead. The Spartans did get back within single-digits with 12:11 remaining, but Maryland was able to keep them at bay. The Terps built an advantage as great as 19 points before seeing out a 68-57 victory.
We were treated with some great games to flip through in our hotel room before departing for downtown. Oklahoma State took the season series against West Virginia in an impressive 72-69 victory, and Virginia defeated Syracuse by the same scoreline after a last-second 3-pointer.
Today’s action finally makes me feel like we’re in the heart of what’s now known as “Champ Week.”
I don’t expect Minnesota and Ohio State to be any sort of competitive battle, but tonight’s two games both present compelling storylines. It will be interesting to see how Indiana fares with a true home-court advantage and whether or not Penn State can build on last night’s thrilling victory.
Jason Han — 1:30 p.m. EST
Hello again!
Personally, I do actually feel better after the utter devastation of whatever happened to Nebraska last night, though perhaps some of that is just sleep, and not any real emotional recovery.
Reading back the last few posts, I can really feel in Landon and Gavin that delirious lack of energy mixing with the high drama of Nebraska’s defeat. While I’ll have more thoughts on proceedings in the other things we’re doing today, that rather special feeling is the most significant emotional legacy from my time in Indy.
Speaking of the games today, beyond the current matchup of Michigan State and Maryland, I’m probably most looking forward to Rutgers and Indiana. I’m the kind of the guy that wants to watch fast, exciting and efficient basketball, and while that isn’t exactly what we’re getting with the Rutgers-Indiana matchup, it’s at least marginally better than Minnesota and Ohio State or Penn State and Wisconsin.