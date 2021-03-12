Gavin Struve — 8:30 p.m. EST
We’ve been spoiled with incredible basketball during our time in Indianapolis.
We watched the Michigan versus Maryland game on TV this morning after a late night of podcasting, and saw the Wolverines cut away at a double-digit lead and pull away early in the second half. Of course the first game we showed up for was a thriller, but just like several of the close games before it, it didn’t start out the way.
I had forgotten, as COVID-19 stopped the season early on in most conference tournaments last year, just how chaotically beautifully college basketball can be in March. In the last couple days, we saw Penn State overcome a 14-point halftime deficit to beat Nebraska and a 16-point deficit with just over five minutes left down to just 1-point in a loss to Wisconsin last night. The next day, Minnesota did almost the exact same thing against Ohio State.
That being said, when Purdue went down 18 to Ohio State at halftime, I really didn’t think there was a chance the Boilermakers could come back. But the hometown team did just that,, tying the game with under a minute left before subsequently losing in the tournament’s first overtime game.
As it stands right now, it looks like Illinois, one of the nation’s top four teams, will hold onto its double digit second-half lead over Rutgers as we watch high above the action in the press box, but I should know better by now than to make any assumptions.
In between games, we treated ourselves to a gourmet meal at Buffalo Wild Wings while Jason enjoyed what was surely a more gourmet meal (although you can never go wrong with parmesan garlic boneless wings and blue cheese) and finally got to walk around downtown for a while. I’m still hoping to get to see the world’s largest bracket on the façade of the JW Marriott. Until then, I’m going to watch the rest of this game and drink in every moment of seeing Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and the rest of the Fighting Illini in person. The nightcap, Wisconsin versus Iowa, is sure to be an enticing matchup as well.
Landon Wirt — 5:00 p.m. EST
This Purdue-Ohio State game was nothing short of insane.
If there’s one thing I’ve learned in Indianapolis thus far, it’s that no late-game lead is safe. So far, we’ve seen Nebraska, Ohio State and Wisconsin have second-half leads evaporate, although only the Huskers ended up losing. The Buckeyes let yet another second-half lead go to waste this afternoon against Purdue, and the Boilermakers did what Minnesota couldn’t against the Buckeyes yesterday.
Ohio State led by 18 points at halftime, as Buckeye senior forward Kyle Young led the way with 18 first-half points. However, Young left with an injury early in the second half, and Ohio State struggled to replace his presence on both ends of the floor. Case in point, Purdue junior forward Trevion Williams went to work over the game’s final 16 minutes, dominating from the field and firing up a pro-Boilermaker crowd.
Williams’ 18 second-half points were instrumental in leading the Boilermaker comeback. He made two impressive plays on the Boilermakers’ last two field goals, including a bruising game-tying layup that sent the game into overtime. Meanwhile, Ohio State didn’t make a field goal over the final 5:23 of regulation. The game went to overtime tied at 72.
As I noted earlier, Purdue was fueled by its home crowd. The Boilermakers seemed to feed off of the increased energy of their fans as Ohio State’s lead got thinner and thinner. I truly thought that Ohio State stood no shot at competing in overtime, especially considering the home-court advantage Purdue possessed.
Not the case. Ohio State senior forward Seth Towns and Buckeye junior guard Duane Washington Jr. each had five points in the extra session. Purdue didn’t score from the field for over half of overtime, and Ohio State won 87-78.
Despite the loss, Williams finished with 26 points on 12-of-23 shooting with 14 rebounds. He’ll merit serious all-tournament team consideration despite playing just one game. Ohio State, meanwhile, continues to impress with its solid play in Indianapolis. The health of Young will be something to monitor going forward, but a rematch against Michigan on Saturday will be must-watch television.
As for the rest of the evening, we’re headed out to grab a bite to eat before returning to catch tonight’s doubleheader.
Jason Han — 2:00 p.m. EST
Day three of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament! After an incredible day two, we’re really into the full swing of things and, given the progression of that Michigan-Maryland game, I’m interested to see whether or not day two proves to be the best overall.
After a bit of reflection from last night, I looked back at the blog and noticed something a little funny. Perhaps two or three minutes into the second half of the Penn State-Wisconsin game, I effectively noted, “These games have been enjoyable, but nothing beats a good comeback.”
Well, I’ll say that I’m not wrong, but at the same time, I had no idea what I was getting into with that game. I honestly didn’t really expect Penn State to put up any real resistance after that first half collapse and, also, I felt that way up until Penn State really started its comeback.
If there’s anything to enjoy from the evolution of basketball and basketball play, it has to be the comeback. Long gone are the days of low post pounding and no shot clock, the latter of which, honestly, should’ve killed basketball on the spot when it was first invented all those years ago. But, now, the 3-pointer can vanish a lead in seconds, one that would be insurmountable, or near that, in any other era.
I suppose you could say it cheapens the pure emotionality of the comeback, but if you can watch that Penn State-Wisconsin game and think, “Oh man it’s not like how it used to be,” you’re probably just a contrarian anyway.
Now, I said this in the podcast earlier and I’ll say it again. I do think that the best game tonight will be Iowa-Wisconsin. Not necessarily to watch, though I hope that too. But rather because it is two utterly opposite styles battling for supremacy.
Generally, when this happens, you can see one team just dominate the game and not let go. That can happen if one team is able to assert itself on the game early. But, the far more interesting alternative is a kind of give-and-take where the thing that wins is either, well, luck, but also great coaching.