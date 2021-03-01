Nebraska men’s basketball junior guard Teddy Allen is no longer with the team, according to a press release on Monday morning.
Allen was the Huskers’ talisman during his brief stint in Lincoln, leading the team in scoring with 16.4 points per game. He also led the Huskers in 3-point shooting at a 37.6% clip, among players that attempted more than 20 shots from behind the arc. The Boys Town attendee and Western Nebraska Community College transfer also had 1.3 steals per game, which ranked second on the team behind junior guard Trey McGowens.
“I would like to thank [Nebraska men’s basketball head coach] Fred Hoiberg and his coaching staff for allowing me to come back to Nebraska and have the opportunity to play basketball in the best conference in the country,” Allen said in the release. “I appreciate the support I’ve received from everyone in the program.”
“I enjoyed the opportunity to coach Teddy over the past year,” Hoiberg said in the release. “We will support him as he finishes the spring semester, and we wish him nothing but the best going forward.”
The unquestionable highlights of his Nebraska career both came against Penn State. In the teams’ first meeting on Feb. 14 at State College, Pennsylvania, Allen led the Huskers in scoring with 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting. He made one of two game-winning plays to break Nebraska’s 25-game Big Ten losing streak, stealing a Nittany Lion inbounds pass and converting a game-winning runner with 12 seconds left.
A McGowens steal on Penn State’s next possession sealed a 62-61 Nebraska victory.
On Feb. 23, when the two teams met in Lincoln, Allen exploded for 41 points, a single-game record at Pinnacle Bank Arena. He did so efficiently, too, shooting 16-of-24 from the field and nearly willing the Huskers to a victory. Nebraska wound up losing 86-83, and that outing marked the last productive one Allen had in a Nebraska uniform.
Allen started but played just 10 minutes in the Huskers’ 86-70 loss to Illinois on Feb. 25, recording five points and four turnovers. In Nebraska’s 78-74 win over Minnesota on Feb. 27, Allen did not start on senior night and once again played 10 minutes, failing to score.
In total, Allen played in 22 games this season for Nebraska. He had 20 or more points on eight occasions. According to the release, Allen will be finishing the spring semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and will focus on “getting fully healthy in preparation for the next step in [his] basketball journey.”