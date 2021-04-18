Aside from the final score, the biggest headline of the day came before first serve.
Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, the two-time All-American who sits third nationally in hitting percentage this season at .473, would not play Sunday due to an undisclosed injury.
With one of the team’s captains out of the lineup, the Huskers needed to regroup and face a physical Baylor lineup. Nebraska’s serving and defense promptly stepped up in Stivrins’ absence and recorded three-straight set victories.
Here are four takeaways from Nebraska’s victory in the regional semifinals:
Depth matters
In college volleyball, it’s rare to have a player on the bench with as much experience in big matches as junior middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach. With Stivrins out, the 2018 Big Ten all-freshman team honoree was thrust into the starting lineup in the biggest match of the year.
The transition was a success. Nebraska head coach John Cook was proud of the way the team responded to the sudden change
“The team did really well,” Cook said postgame. “We asked some of the players to step up, and they did.”
On the stat sheet, Schwarzenbach stepped up with five blocks to lead the team. She contributed several more quality block touches that gave the team opportunities in transition.
The junior’s three kills on the match did not mirror Stivrins’s normal production, but she filled her role admirably. Cook said her performance mirrors what Schwarzenbach has done behind the scenes this year.
“She’s worked really hard, and that’s what competition does,” Cook said. “She never wants to leave [practice].”
Cook gave a non-committal “we’ll see” regarding the status of Stivrins for the regional finals. In any case, Nebraska’s middle blocker position will be anchored by experienced players.
Serving leads the way
Baylor senior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley is the reigning AVCA National Player of the Year. Slowing her down requires some aggressive strategies.
Nebraska’s aggression came from the service line. Big Husker scoring runs came primarily from tough serving to stress Baylor’s passers.
The service pressure showed up on the stat sheet, too. Senior outside hitter Lexi Sun set a new career high with five aces. Senior defensive specialist Hayley Densberger added two of her own in the serving specialist role.
Sun said after the match that the key to the strong serving was to not become complacent behind the line.
“We’re working on [serving] every single day,” Sun said. “Sometimes it’s easy to get into the game and just not trust your training.”
With Sun and the Huskers finding that self-trust, serving will remain a point of emphasis for Nebraska moving forward.
Adapting to the environment
One of the big focuses for all teams in this tournament remains the ability to focus in an unfamiliar setup.
Cook remains impressed with the way his team has responded to the circumstances.
“Our team has handled it really well. A lot better than I have,” Cook said.
The Husker head coach previously compared the tournament environment to a club tournament. With multiple matches occurring simultaneously on peripheral courts, the fake crowd noise and electronic whistles echoing can be distracting
“Weird” has been a word used more than once by Cook to describe this year’s tournament. But, for now, the unusual feel has not prevented the Huskers from winning.
Monday’s match might offer a more familiar atmosphere for the Huskers, however. The regional finals will be played in the main arena at the CHI Health Center after preceding rounds were held in the facility’s convention center. It’s the same floor where Nebraska won national championships in 2006 and 2015.
The tough road ahead
The regional final round presents few easy matchups.
Nebraska is familiar with the challenge that the regional finals round presents. The Huskers have appeared in every regional final since 2012.
This year, though, Nebraska’s road to the national semifinals is a decidedly difficult one. Awaiting the Huskers in the regional finals is Texas, the Big 12 champion and fourth-overall seed.
With 23 wins, the Longhorns have the most victories over the Huskers of any school all-time. Over the past two decades, Texas has knocked Nebraska out of the tournament in regional finals in 2009 and 2013.
Cook understands the history between the two programs and is aware of the challenge ahead.
“They’re typical Texas,” Cook said. “A big, physical team.”
The old rivalry will be renewed once more as two blue bloods vie for a spot in the national semifinals.