Texas did it again.
The Longhorns, a perennial thorn in Nebraska’s side since the two were running mates in the Big 12, gave their old conference foe one more heartbreak on Monday. On a snowy April afternoon, No. 5 seed Texas dispatched No. 4 seed Nebraska 3-1 in the NCAA Tournament Regional Final in Omaha, where history was usually on Nebraska’s side.
Here are four takeaways from the loss:
Duel of the outsides
Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins returned to the starting line-up after missing the Huskers’ last game against Baylor, but her touches were limited from the first serve. If the Huskers were to win, their three outside hitters were going to have to steal the show.
On the other side, Texas junior outside hitter Logan Eggleston was the engine for the Longhorn offense as she averaged over 10 swings per set and hit .328 coming into the day. Eggleston delivered in the Longhorns’ 25-21 first-set win with seven first-set kills and only one attack error.
Eggleston dominated touches for Texas against Nebraska, with 53 swings throughout the match. However, Nebraska found ways to counter Eggleston’s hot start through Nebraska senior outside hitter Lexi Sun.
Sun excelled on the serve line, getting a second-set ace and serving for the majority of a 4-0 and 3-0 Husker scoring run in the second set. Sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik picked up her play with four second-set kills and with Eggleston slowing down, the Huskers tied the match at 1-1.
The Huskers outside hitters could not simply overpower the Longhorns but held their own in the second set. Eggleston may have slowed down, but another Longhorn rose up to lead Texas to victory.
Texas sophomore outside hitter Skylar Fields followed up her 21-kill performance in the team’s Penn State victory with 18 kills and one attack error against Nebraska.
Kubik led the Huskers with 15 kills and senior outside hitter Jazz Sweet was relied on throughout the match to help hit cross-court shots. Those two were still no match for Fields.
Fields and Eggleston combined for 36 kills while Sun, Kubik and Sweet had 27 kills. Fields’s performance helped overcome a strong Nebraska serve as the Longhorns hit .336 as a team.
Fields hit .630 while Eggleston hit .226. Kubik was the only Nebraska outside hitter to hit above triple zeroes, posting a mark of .256.
A cautionary tale of serve and pass
Nebraska’s 25-19 win in the second set on Monday closely resembled the Baylor match. Texas outhit Nebraska for the majority of the set but had five serving errors, including a stretch with four straight errors that maintained a four-point Nebraska lead.
The Huskers did not commit many service errors but struggled mightily against the Longhorn serve in the third and fourth set. Texas’ eight serving aces and 15 serving errors do not do justice how good the Longhorns were on the serve.
After an error-filled second set for Texas, the Longhorns responded with five serving aces in the third and kept Nebraska from setting their middles constantly. Eggleston was particularly strong, with three third-set aces and serving on eight Texas points.
The lack of action over the middle for Nebraska can be attributed to Texas consistently serving the Huskers into out of system plays. The Huskers’ lack of middles use over the last two sets hurt the offense and made it predictable.
Stivrins and senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey combined for 28 touches while the outside hitters had 63 swings. The Husker offensive attack was not balanced, which significantly hurt the Huskers’ chances to return to the Final Four.
Despite Nebraska having one of its better serving performances of the season, the Longhorns were simply better overall.
A Longhorn block party
Head coach John Cook described Texas as a typical ‘Texas’ team after the Baylor game. When Nebraska was able to get in system and find an offensive rhythm, the Longhorn front row was prepared.
Texas had 12 blocks with junior middle blocker Brionne Butler and sophomore middle blocker Asjia O’Neal leading the party. O’Neal was a part of seven Texas blocks, including three in the 25-15 third-set thumping.
Butler’s fourth-set performance with four block assists helped launched Texas’ comeback. The Longhorns were down 13-8 before a 3-0 run made it 13-11. Butler’s two consecutive blocks were a changing of the tide from a potential fourth set Nebraska blowout to Texas delivering the knockout punch.
Nebraska’s offense could not survive both the Longhorn serve and the more physical front row. Nebraska hit just .171 as an offense and .154 in the final set.
Strange spring season is in the books
Cook said in the postgame press conference that his team had four positive tests from COVID-19 antigen testing today and Texas had one. The game was still played, meaning another round of testing came back negative.
Nebraska faced a daunting challenge even before the season, which was dealing with the coronavirus. The team did not experience any outbreaks, but were essentially on lockdown since January, unable to see friends and family for about four months.
On top of that, injuries to Stivrins and sophomore outside hitter Riley Zuhn hurt the Huskers significantly. Nebraska was playing with house money by the time it reached Texas in the Elite Eight.
Omaha has treated Cook and Nebraska like royalty, as the Huskers won the 2006 and 2015 championships in the city. As they’ve done two other times in the past 12 years, the Longhorns ended the hopes of another potential dream Husker volleyball season.
Nebraska’s short spring season comes to a bitter end, playing only 19 matches and never getting that chance to play a signature match against No. 1 Wisconsin or Penn State. Fans were allowed to be in attendance only for Nebraska’s final match of the season, where it was mostly silenced by Texas.
For Nebraska, fall can’t come soon enough.