Rust may have been a concern for No. 5 Nebraska coming off a near three-week break from any games. The Huskers played Texas State, a school that had already played 39 matches compared to Nebraska’s 16 matches.
The Bobcats had experience playing top Big 12 teams, even upsetting No. 12 Baylor on April 1, but Nebraska overcame a couple of hurdles to pull off the 3-0 sweep.
Here are four takeaways from the win:
Serving is a mixed bag
Before Nebraska’s long three-week break, the Huskers dominated Michigan. One particular strength was serving, where freshman Keonilei Akana had five serving aces in one of the matches.
Against Texas State, Nebraska finished with just three aces and eight serving errors through three sets. An ace-to-error ratio of .375, a significant decrease from the team’s total of .724. The serving was at times ugly for Nebraska, but there’s more to serving than aces and errors.
Nebraska had more errors but consistently got the Bobcats out of system in all three sets. Getting an opposing offense out of their system is just as significant as an ace. That led to quick kills for Nebraska and unforced Texas State attack errors.
One such case was Nebraska taking a 14-10 lead in the first set after sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik’s serve led to a Bobcat scramble before junior Janell Fitzgerald hit only net.
Nebraska’s ability to serve the Bobcats out of system made life easier for itself and helped set up the offense. On the receive, the Bobcats had only two serving aces and that set up Nebraska’s best offensive performance of the season.
The Husker serve left a lot to be desired with the errors, but getting the Bobcats out of system made life much easier.
The Nebraska middles shine
Nebraska’s middle blockers dominated the match, getting 21 kills with only four attack errors. As a group, the Husker middle blockers hit .700 and the Bobcats did not have many answers.
Texas State brought seven different players from the bench to try and stop the Husker attack but throwing bodies at the problem did not work. In the first two sets, senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins had 10 kills on 14 swings and was a nightmare for the Bobcats.
Stivrins’s hitting efficiency, a .571, was only outmatched by Nebraska senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey. Caffey hit .667 with nine kills and had a hand in five of seven blocks. Stivrins was part of the other two.
The defense of the two had the Bobcats going deep into their bench for a solution to overcome the two. Fitzgerald and sophomore outside hitter Caitlan Buettner combined for 12 kills and eight errors.
Against Utah Valley, the two had 28 kills in the 3-1 win. Texas State’s inability to stay in system along with a strong block prevented its two main outside hitters from carrying their performance from the first round match.
Life without Stivrins in the third set
Stivrins did not play the third and final set. She sat out to rest and also to give junior middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach some game experience, Cook said in the post game press conference.
For the first time in years, Nebraska did not have one of its best offensive and defensive players on the court. The defense took a couple of steps back in the third set as the Bobcats’ bench pieces started to click.
Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Lauren Teske and junior outside hitter Kenedi Rutherford did not play against Utah Valley, but were a couple of the Bobcats’ offensive leaders in set three.
Rutherford had five kills in the third set while Nebraska’s defense let up. Surprisingly, the Bobcats were keeping pace with Nebraska. Unfortunately for Texas State, the defense struggled while Nebraska’s offense did not skip a beat.
Half of Kubik’s 12 kills came in the third set while right-side hitter Jazz Sweet had five third set kills. The two filled the void of no Stivrins and with the set tied 20-20, the two led a 5-0 run to seal the deal.
Sweet had two kills and a block assist while Kubik added a kill to the run. Texas State will likely be the Huskers’ easiest match of the tournament, but closing out a set without Stivrins is a big confidence booster.
The third set offensive showing also highlights how good the passing was, as five different Huskers had kills through junior setter Nicklin Hames’s assists.
A review of the court
The last bit is not a takeaway from the match but a takeaway of the court. One interesting note about the court came from Kubik’s first kill of the match. Kubik’s kill appeared to touch the ceiling, because dust fell down.
That was one of two quick delays where the court was wiped down due to dust falling from the ceiling. Kubik also noted in the press conference that serving was a little different from an arena.
“There’s a little bit of a draft in the convention center so the ball does drop off, ” Kubik said. “We talked about being aware of that in serve/receive.”
The convention center had a much different feel compared to a normal arena, but the court did not restrict the Huskers from offensive dominance. The ceiling did not hinder attacks from Kubik or senior outside hitter Lexi Sun.
In other words, the convention center performed alright. Overall, Nebraska hit .398 and won its ninth consecutive second round match as a program.