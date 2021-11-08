The first week of November saw nine events for Nebraska athletics. In those nine events, the freshman class brought much action.
This week’s winner of the Daily Nebraskan Freshman Athlete of the Week not only brought competitive spirit but another step in improvement and notched a few first place finishes.
This week’s winner is swimmer Milica Opacic.
The Nebraska swimming and diving team had a competitive day in its only meet of the week, a dual meet against Kansas.
As a team, the Huskers took down the Jayhawks 192-106.
In the win, Opacic was dominant, sweeping her four events: the 200-yard medley relay, the 100-yard freestyle, the 100-yard butterfly and the 400-yard freestyle relay. Not only that, but Opacic earned a season-best time in both the 100-yard freestyle and butterfly.
The Novi Sad, Serbia native won the 100-yard freestyle in a time of 51 seconds and the 100-yard butterfly in 54.95 seconds. With these times, Opacic leads the team in both events on the season. Along with her individual events, Opacic also played a role in the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Opacic swam the 50-yard butterfly portion of the 200-yard medley relay, the third leg, and finished with a time of 24.56. Opacic’s relay team, consisting of senior Autumn Haebig, sophomore Ella Stein and junior Emily Haimes, finished the relay in a time of 1:43.55. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Haebig and Haimes were also present with Opacic, along with sophomore Lexi Kucera.
Opacic led off in the relay and finished her leg in a time of 51.22. As a relay team, the group finished in a time of 3:25.01.
On the season, Opacic now has 10 first place finishes — six individuals and four relays.
First honorable mention: Women’s basketball center Alexis Markowski
The Nebraska women’s basketball team returned for the 2021-2022 season with an exhibition game against Midland University. The Huskers defeated the Warriors soundly in the tune-up 87-42.
Although only an exhibition game, it was still an early test for all players involved. For Markowski, it showed that her high-ranked status in high school was no fluke. The Lincoln, Nebraska native led the team on the night in scoring 15 points. Markowski also led the team in rebounds with nine, along with a block and a steal in the game.
In the first half of the game, Markowski played nine of her 18 total minutes of action and scored 12 points, three rebounds, a block and a steal. In the second half, Markowski added three points and six rebounds.
Second honorable mention: Volleyball libero Lexi Rodriguez
The Nebraska volleyball team competed in two matches across four days in the latter half of the week. The matches were both on the road against No. 25 Illinois and No. 7 Ohio State. Nebraska defeated the Fighting Illini 3-0 and fell to the Buckeyes 3-0.
Rodriguez finished the week with a combined 24 digs, nine assists and a service ace. In the win over Illinois, the Sterling, Illinois native ended the match with 14 digs and five assists. In the loss to Ohio State, Rodriguez finished with 10 digs, four assists and a service ace.
On the season, Rodriguez has 344 digs, 88 set assists and 10 service aces.