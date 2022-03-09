Axelina Johansson was supposed to end up in an entirely different Midwest town.
But now, over 4,500 miles and an ocean away from home, the Swedish shot putter is prospering, and she plans to stick around for a few years. First, she has an NCAA medal to chase in a matter of days.
The 21-year-old freshman was looking at going to college and competing in the United States last year, and she connected with then-North Dakota State throws coach Justin St. Clair over social media.
“I knew I wanted to go to the United States and try college, because I knew that if I didn't go I would regret it when I was older,” Johansson said. “So I was looking for a good coach and a school that had the education I wanted to do. And then I knew a guy that knew Justin, and Justin knew a coach back home, and I thought Justin was a good coach.”
The pair had a mutual connection through St. Clair’s former college teammate, who was Johansson’s coach in Sweden. Whether or not colleges knew she was planning on competing in the NCAA, Johansson was a prized recruit. The potential allure of competing under a coach of St. Clair’s pedigree further added to North Dakota State’s draw.
While at North Dakota State, St. Clair was voted the Midwest Region Coach of the Year eight times and was named National Assistant Coach of the Year for men’s indoor track and field in 2019. So when St. Clair was hired as the throws coach and associate head coach at Nebraska in May 2021, Johansson didn’t hesitate to follow.
“When I ultimately decided to come here to UNL, I reached out to her and said, ‘Hey, you know, you don't by any means have to, but just so you know, I’m not going to be at my former institution,’” St. Clair said. “And she said ‘wherever you're going, that's where I'm going.’”
Johansson was accomplished before she moved continents. She was one of the top shot putters in Sweden, winning herself a bronze at the European U23 Championships in the summer.
Since moving to Lincoln under St. Clair’s tutelage, she’s only improved. After a massive personal best in early February, Johansson has redefined expectations. Her personal-best mark of 18.23 meters (59 feet, 9.75 inches) ranks second in Nebraska program history. She was not one of the six Husker athletes to win an individual Big Ten title in late February, but she still stands as the highest-ranked Husker on the leaderboard of her respective event at third in the nation. Fittingly, she has some big goals.
“I want to go to the World Champs, and also I want to take the medal at Big Ten and NCAA outdoors too,” Johansson said. “But after the college season, I’m gonna go back to Sweden, then I would like to go to the World Champs and the European Championships.”
The qualifying mark for the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon in July is 18.5 meters for the women’s shot put, the same mark for the Olympics last summer. While Johansson still has a little ways to go, she already improved her personal best considerably with her aforementioned 18.23-meter final throw on Feb. 5, and St. Clair thinks she’s at an Olympic level right now.
“She can do that tomorrow,” St. Clair said. “She's in position. All she has to do is feel good going into the meet. She's fully capable of doing that at any given moment.”
Still, he doesn’t like to put added pressure on his athletes with defined expectations. He considers the mental side of track and field to be just as, if not more important than the physical side for top athletes. As a result, building confidence is invaluable. Even for an athlete of Johansson’s caliber, the transition to the NCAA level can be tough, especially as an international student.
“It's a far move for somebody to move from Europe to the U.S.,” St. Clair said. “And I think it's important that somebody has that relationship to where they feel, ‘Hey, they're not just interested in me in the athletic standpoint, but as a person in general and if I'm over there, and if I need something, I'm not necessarily going to be alone, that there's going to be somebody there to help take care of me.’”
Johansson had been to the United States just once before traversing the Atlantic Ocean and coming to Lincoln. She competed in a training camp in California in 2020 before COVID-19. So while she visited the U.S. before and grew up learning English as a second language, moving to a larger city in another country at such an uncertain time presented its challenges.
“It was a way bigger change, a way bigger culture shock from what I thought it would be,” Johansson said.
Track and field has been the one constant, not all that different from competing here than from competing back home. It is through track and field that she met the closest thing to a Swedish compatriot in the U.S.
“There’s a girl that’s from Norway, so I can talk Swedish to her and she talks Norwegian to me, so we can communicate to each other,” Johansson said. “She’s a discus thrower, [freshman] Elisabeth Rosvold.”
Johansson also appreciates that the track and field team is full of other international athletes who have something in common with her beyond sport, even if they are not all too similar.
“It’s very challenging to come from a different country, especially if you have a different language and you have a completely different culture too,” Johansson said. “For me, I think it’s been really good to be able to talk to people that are in the same situation as me. And I think it’s really fun too because you learn so much about other countries and other cultures too.”
That’s all proved invaluable as the transition from competing in Sweden to competing and studying in Nebraska was even more significant than expected.
Still, she has thrived in competition in just over two months competing as a Husker. She won the shot put in the first three meets she competed in before settling for bronze at the Big Ten Championships with just her third-best mark of the year. An All-American finish at NCAA Indoor Nationals seems likely.
Either way, Johansson plans to be back next year and the year after that as she uses her three remaining years of eligibility to pursue her degree. She is majoring in graphic design, which she plans to pursue a career in after, or perhaps during, her track career.
“My goal is to be a professional shot putter,” Johansson said. “But I wanted to have something I can work with at the same time because sometimes it can be hard to get the money to do just track and field.”
She will be chasing her next medal with St. Clair at her side at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama on March 11 on ESPN3.