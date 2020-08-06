Nebraska athletes began a social media campaign Thursday morning including a two-page letter requesting greater representation of minorities in the NU athletic department administration.
With the hashtag #LegacyOverImage student-athletes shared their plan to have a greater representation of people of color serving as senior administrators, head coaches, psychologists and in hiring positions within Nebraska Athletics.
In order to make Nebraska what Nebraska must become. #LegacyOverImage pic.twitter.com/WH9yUVXeko— Sammi Haiby (@SHaiby_4) August 6, 2020
Along with the athletes' requests for increasing people of color within Nebraska Athletics, the student-athletes want the gap between minority staff population and minority student-athlete population to be non-existent within five years. Within three years, they ask for the gap to shrink by 50%.
The NU has not had a Black coach since its opening in 1869, and currently has one minority head coach, Pablo Morales, as the swimming and diving head coach.
Additionally, athletes ask for George Flippin, the first African-American football player to compete for Nebraska, to be memorialized. The letter calls for public acknowledgement of the wrongdoing and racism Flippin experienced, a recognition of Flippin as a Nebraska Football captain and for his picture to be placed alongside previous and future captains in Memorial Stadium.
The athletes closed with final requests including discussing the history of racism on campus as well as coaches, staff and faculty partaking in annual workshops. They also ask for 0.5% of the annual athletic department proceeds to be donated to Black-owned businesses within the community along with charities and organizations that support Black youth and the Black community.
The student-athletes ask all athletic teams and departments within Nebraska Athletics adopt a non-tolerance policy in regards to racial, ethnic, gender, religious, sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination along with public statement acknowledging the Black Lives Matter movement stating “Black Lives Matter.”
“We hope that Nebraska’s Administration will partner with us in order to make Nebraska what Nebraska must become,” the letter states.