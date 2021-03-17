Covering the Nebraska men’s basketball team’s latest game meant we had easy access to some of the best basketball the NCAA has to offer at the 2021 Big Ten tournament.
With this in mind, we planned to stay for several days in the crossroads of America, watching the nation’s deepest conference, one which features more NCAA Tournament teams than not. For three days, the cavernous Lucas Oil Stadium played host to us. For Nebraska’s game on Wednesday night, we got to sit in the press rows at court level, but a first round loss spelled the end of that treatment. For the rest of the games, we sometimes slipped into the stands for games with our credentials as safe bearers but mostly watched from the press box.
When the Big Ten emailed me a ballot to choose the best performers of the week, my childlike excitement was met with mild disappointment when I saw it was limited to five players. I couldn’t fathom cutting my running list of impressive players from my time in Indianapolis to just five names. Somehow, I managed to make the necessary reductions. Below are the five most impressive players I saw at the Big Ten Tournament and some honorable mentions.
Ayo Dosunmu, junior guard, Illinois
This one was obviously coming. Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu, one of the five best players in the nation, was the top player on the tournament’s top team, an Illinois squad that has lost just once in the last two months.
The Fighting Illini looked dominant in the Big Ten Tournament, and Dosunmu was a huge reason why. With a considerable fan advantage in its first game of the tournament against Rutgers, Illinois raced out to a 19-point halftime lead against the Scarlet Knights and never looked back.
Dosunmu, looking every bit a superhero or supervillain in his black facemask, made 8-of-11 shots to finish with 23 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals. In the blowout win, the crowd roared every time Dosunmu slipped to the rim and teammates exchanged flying chest bumps as the lead grew with each Rutgers timeout.
The Fighting Illini did not hold the same level of dominance over Iowa, a top-ten team, but still essentially led the Hawkeyes wire-to-wire — they were up by double digits in most of the second half. Dosunmu turned in another all-around performance with 18 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.
He was less elite in Illinois’ championship win over Ohio State, but still looked like the Fighting Illini’s best player. On the whole, he averaged 19 points, seven rebounds, and 6.3 assists over three games while shooting a solid 45.4% overall. He was my choice for the tournament’s most outstanding player, and clearly I wasn’t alone as he took home the award.
Kofi Cockburn, sophomore center, Illinois
All year, Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn has played the Robin to Dosunmu’s Batman, so it should come as no surprise that the Jamaica native, a regular season first-team All-Big Ten honoree, was a force in Indianapolis.
Through three games, Cockburn averaged 20 points and 9.7 rebounds per game on 61.1% shooting. Cockburn especially shined in the victory over Iowa, outplaying Hawkeye senior center Luka Garza, the national player of the year favorite, as he poured in 26 points in 24 minutes.
Cockburn had a more-than-credible case to be the tournament’s most outstanding player, but Dosunmu handled the brunt of the minutes and ballhandling. It’s plain to see that Illinois needs both Cockburn and Dosunmu to operate at the level it has as a Final Four-caliber team.
Luka Garza, senior center, Iowa
I had watched Garza play on many occasions, even full games, but never up-close like I did last Friday as the Hawkeyes took down Wisconsin in the quarterfinals. Garza is as good as advertised, but to say he plays a fluid, high-flying and athletic brand of basketball would be misleading.
Garza plods downcourt and largely achieves his scoring and gaudy numbers through sheer size, strength and fundamentals which perhaps makes his dominance more impressive. He is bigger than most players on the floor but rarely as gifted in a traditional sense. That is, in large part, why a player many consider the best player in college basketball is only ranked as a consensus second-round prospect for the 2021 NBA Draft.
Still, his scoring in the win over Wisconsin looked more effortless than about any player in college basketball. He’s a big man who plays the angles game and can shoot as well. He averaged between the two tournament games 22.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists. 2.5 blocks and two steals per game. Cockburn very well may have been better when they clashed on Saturday, but Garza still looked like one of the nation’s best players in Indianapolis.
Duane Washington Jr., Junior Guard, Ohio State
No player exceeded expectations in Indianapolis more than Washington Jr. Billed by many as an oft-inconsistent, high-usage guard with considerably less fanfare than his teammate, sophomore forward E.J. Liddell, it appears Washington Jr. came to Indianapolis with a chip on his shoulder.
His first two games weren’t pedestrian, but they were nothing out of the ordinary for him either. Washington Jr. had 16 points and four assists on 6-of-9 shooting in the Buckeyes’ narrow win over Minnesota followed by 20 points, five rebounds and three assists against Purdue. It was in the final two rounds, against the most difficult opponents, where Washington Jr. really shone.
Kenpom’s advanced metrics rated Washington Jr. as the MVP in each of the final two games of the tournament after Purdue junior forward Trevion Williams earned that honor against the Buckeyes in the quarterfinal. In a huge win over Michigan in last Saturday’s semifinal, he scored 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting and added six rebounds and four assists.
Then in the championship game overtime loss, Washington Jr. poured in a career-high 32 points, 19 of which came in the second half, on 12-of-21 shooting to go with eight rebounds. Washington Jr. did not record an assist in the final game, but did have just a combined three turnovers between the final two games despite recording the Buckeyes’ highest usage rate by a considerable margin in those contests.
With the ballot due with five minutes remaining in regulation, in danger of forgetting later, I submitted it at halftime of the championship game, with Dosunmu as my conditional most outstanding player if the Fighting Illini won and Washington Jr. if the Buckeyes won. Of course, Washington Jr. exploded in the second half of the loss.
I feel my pick ended up being the technically right one in Dosunmu, the player who did the most for the winning team. But I feel some guilt as by definition, Washington Jr. was the most outstanding player, the biggest surprise of the tournament and quite possibly its best player especially when it mattered most.
All told, Washington Jr. averaged 23 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on 50.7% shooting overall through four games. He also averaged a respectable two turnovers per game compared to Dosunmu’s tournament average of five.
If nothing else, it was an awakening, a realignment that proved to both Washington Jr. and the rest of the country that Ohio State’s lead guard is not to be cast aside or trifled with. Like his more recognized counterpart Liddell, Washington Jr. is a force unto himself.
Trevion Williams, junior forward, Purdue
Williams snagged the last spot in my group despite just playing a single game in the tournament. I valued his one game of dominance against Ohio State in an overtime loss over Liddell’s four games of substandard play. After all, the Boilermakers very nearly beat the Buckeyes, and Williams proved to be the best player on the court.
Williams entered halftime of last Friday’s quarterfinal with four points on 2-of-7 shooting as the Boilermakers trailed by 18. However, if there was anything we learned in Indianapolis, it was that no lead is safe in March. As Williams exploded in the second half, so too did the Boilermakers. Purdue battled back from the mountainous deficit behind a notable home-court advantage to send the game to overtime. Despite having the momentum, Purdue fell short in the extra period in an 87-78 loss. When it was all said and done, Williams had compiled 26 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and two blocks on 12-of-23 shooting.
It was quite likely the best performance I saw in Indianapolis. Therefore, Williams’ one game of glory gets him on this list.
Honorable Mentions
Liddell was probably the first player off the list. He ended up getting a spot on the media conglomerate all-tournament team over Williams; after all, he was Ohio State’s leader and its second-best player in a deep tournament run. Liddell did not play up to his usual standard, putting up solid stats of 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists per game but shot a substandard 31.6% from the field.
After Liddell, there is little separation between players, largely because most teams only played about two games. Illinois freshman guard Andre Curbelo, the Big Ten’s sixth man of the year, was a big part of the team’s tournament championship, especially in the semifinals and finals where he averaged 14 points, 6.5 rebounds and four assists per game on 54.5% shooting.
Michigan senior guard Mike Smith had a masterful 18-point, 15-assist performance in the quarterfinal round against Maryland but followed it with 10 points on 1-of-11 shooting against the Buckeyes. Fellow Michigan teammate, freshman center Hunter Dickinson, had a quiet six points in the quarterfinals but stepped up in the semifinals with 21 points and eight rebounds.
Maryland junior guard Eric Ayala averaged 20 points and seven rebounds between his two games. Minnesota junior guard Marcus Carr, the Big Ten’s third-leading scorer, struggled shooting the ball but had little help from his teammates and made plays and shots when it mattered most to beat Northwestern, then almost took down Ohio State in the second round. Liddell, Curbelo, Dickinson, Ayala and Carr would probably make up my second team.
Other players of note in the tournament were Iowa senior guard Jordan Bohannon, Wisconsin senior guard D’Mitrik Trice, Penn State senior guard Jamari Wheeler, Michigan senior guard Eli Brooks and Rutgers junior guard Ron Harper Jr.
Among other things, the Big Ten Tournament makes me even more excited about the NCAA Tournament set to start in the same city this week, and the Big Ten’s prospects in the field. The inclusion of fans, which will also happen in the NCAA Tournament, reminded me of how live sports are meant to be enjoyed.
Here’s to a prosperous month of madness for the Big Ten’s nine teams in the big dance.