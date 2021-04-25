Nebraska dropped the series finale against Wisconsin on Sunday, losing 9-3.
The Huskers scored three runs in the first two innings, but Wisconsin’s eight runs in the final four innings put it comfortably ahead for the victory.
Nebraska got its best start of the series in the bottom of the first. Junior utility Peyton Glatter hit a double, scoring two runs to give the Huskers an early 2-0 advantage.
Wisconsin got on the board in the top of the second inning. Freshman third baseman Skylar Sirdashney hit a solo home run off the scoreboard in left field, cutting into the Nebraska lead to make it 2-1.
Senior catcher Ally Riley answered back with a solo home run of her own in the top of the third. Riley was 2-of-3 at the plate, and reached base in every at-bat.
“I just really bought into the scouting report today,” Riley said postgame. “We’ve played them three times already so we have a lot of information on where they’re going to pitch you and what type of pitches they’ll be throwing.”
That homer was the last run Nebraska would get in the game. Wisconsin junior pitcher Maddie Schwartz came in relief of senior Haley Hestekin following Riley’s home run. Schwartz earned her third win of the weekend for her performance on Sunday, striking out six batters and allowing two hits with no runs scored.
“Schwartz might be the only pitcher in the league who’s built for this,” Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle said. “She’s routinely in three of the four games in a weekend. She keeps the ball down low and changes speeds well.”
Wisconsin tied the game in the top of the fourth with a two-run home run by junior right fielder Morgan Kummer.
The Badgers continued their power surge with a home run in the top of the fifth inning by junior left fielder Megan Donahue, giving Wisconsin the 4-3 lead. The home run skied over the scoreboard in left field and marked her sixth RBI of the series.
“If she’s not Big Ten Player of the Week I don’t know who is,” Revelle said. “We couldn’t get her out, she hit both sides of the plate and both speeds well.”
The solo shot started what would be a five-run fifth inning for the Badgers. Wisconsin quickly followed up with two singles and a double steal to put runners on second and third. A single by Sirdashney drove both runners home and extended the Wisconsin lead to 6-3.
Kummer plated Sirdashney on a single to center field, giving Wisconsin a 7-3 advantage. The last runs of the inning came on a double by freshman shortstop Peyton Bannon, scoring Kummer and making it an 8-3 game. Bannon tried to stretch the double into a triple, but was thrown out at third to end the frame.
A sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth scored sophomore second baseman Fiona Girardot for the game’s final run, giving Wisconsin the final 9-3 lead.
The loss puts Nebraska at 16-16 on the season, and the Huskers have dropped 6 of their last 8.
“I’m not looking at it that we’ve dropped six of eight, I look at it that we are getting back up for the next one,” Revelle said. “If I look at it that we’ve dropped six of eight it’s going to be really dark for the team. We’ve been right there in the games for most of the stretch, so we need to focus and build on that.”