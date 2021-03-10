After a tumultuous college basketball regular season, postseason play has begun and there are less than two weeks until the NCAA Tournament.
Conference postseason tournaments began at the end of February, but the action seriously picks up this week. The Big Ten, SEC, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and Big East will all crown a conference champion this week, and several other smaller conferences will do the same.
The eyes of the college basketball world will turn its collective attention to Indianapolis, Indiana, when it plays host to the entirety of the NCAA Tournament a few weeks from now, but for now, it’s the host of the Big Ten men’s and women’s conference tournaments.
There are plenty of storylines to monitor, so here’s a look at some of those storylines as the 2021 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament gets underway.
14th-seeded Huskers get grudge match against Penn State
Nebraska and Penn State play in the nightcap on Wednesday, following a game between 12th-seeded Northwestern and 13th-seeded Minnesota.
The Huskers and Nittany Lions split two regular-season meetings, but the key figure involved in both contests will not be on the floor on Wednesday night. In the first matchup on Feb. 14, Nebraska junior guard Teddy Allen had a team-high 14 points and hit the game-winning runner in a 62-61 victory.
When the two teams met at Pinnacle Bank Arena less than two weeks later, it was again Allen who stole the show with a career-high 41 points on 16-of-24 shooting. His heroics were nearly enough to deliver a Nebraska victory, but Penn State dominated the Huskers on the boards and squeaked out a 86-83 win.
Six days after his 41-point performance, Nebraska announced that Allen was leaving the team. Since then, Nebraska has looked incredibly hit-or-miss. Nebraska dominated a likely NCAA Tournament team in Rutgers, was humiliated by Iowa and nearly led a heroic comeback before ultimately falling short against Northwestern in the regular-season finale.
The keys to victory for Nebraska on Wednesday night are twofold. First, the Huskers must be locked in on the defensive end. Northwestern and Iowa both shot more than 50% from the field on the Husker defense, which is a top-40 unit, per Kenpom.
Specifically, Nebraska has to do a better job defending the inside shot. Iowa shot 71% from inside the arc, and the Wildcats managed 60%. The Nittany Lions didn’t top 40% shooting in two matchups against Nebraska, but the Huskers will need to keep their defensive effort up to beat Penn State.
The second key for the Huskers is rebounding. Nittany Lion senior forward John Harrar gave Nebraska fits in the team’s second meeting, going for 10 points and 14 rebounds, eight of which came on the offensive end. In that game, Penn State grabbed 42 total rebounds to the Huskers’ 29.
Nebraska will need a team-wide rebounding effort in order to limit Harrar’s effectiveness on the boards. Husker freshman center Eduardo Andre, who’s seen an expanded role since the Feb. 23 contest between Nebraska and Penn State, could play a large role in that. Over the last five games of the regular season, Andre is averaging 13.2 minutes per game, 5.2 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game.
While he may not be the most noteworthy player on the Husker roster, he could prove a deciding factor. If the Huskers are able to lock in defensively and rebound, all while a Husker player has an Allen-like impact on the offensive end, Nebraska can stay close with the Nittany Lions once again.
If the Huskers get by Penn State, they’d square off with Wisconsin, a team that beat Nebraska twice this year. Nebraska struggled on offense in those games, scoring under 55 points in both contests.
In the first meeting on Dec. 22, Nebraska failed to take advantage of Wisconsin’s abysmal start to the game on offense. The Badgers managed just three points in the first 11 minutes of play, but Nebraska only scored 10 points during that timespan. Instead of a double-digit deficit, Wisconsin was down just a few possessions before its offense woke up and gained a 25-24 halftime lead.
The Badgers rolled from there to a 67-53 victory as four of Wisconsin’s five starters finished scoring in double figures. In the teams’ second meeting on Feb. 10, Nebraska got off to a hot start offensively before falling apart down the stretch. The Huskers had 20 points in the first eight minutes of the rematch, then just 28 points in the remaining 22 minutes of play. Another balanced Wisconsin attack led it to a 61-48 road victory.
Wisconsin’s style of play has posed fits for the Huskers under head coach Fred Hoiberg. The Badgers play at one of the slowest tempos in the country, but have an incredibly efficient offense and defense. Wisconsin won’t play a game with many possessions, but it will make those possessions count.
Big Ten bubble watch
Based on the consensus projections of most bracketologists this season, most Big Ten teams enter Lucas Oil Stadium with the ability to control their own destiny.
This is especially true for teams on the proverbial NCAA Tournament bubble. Michigan State is the lone squad that is in “must-win” mode for its first-round tilt with Maryland, but that pressure is eased significantly following the Spartans’ massive win over in-state rival Michigan on Sunday.
However, head coach Tom Izzo’s squad does still sit at No. 65 in the NCAA’s NET rankings and No. 55 in Kenpom’s adjusted efficiency rankings. Despite the Spartans’ rise over the past month of play, Michigan State is just 5-9 in Quad 1 games and 3-8 away from the Breslin Center.
Michigan State won six of eight to close the regular season, but one of those losses was a significant 73-55 pounding at Maryland. Michigan State shot 33% from the field and just 29% from long range, while Maryland neared 50% in both categories.
The Spartans may need to beat Maryland in order to lock up an NCAA Tournament spot. If they do so, look for junior forwards Aaron Henry and Joey Hauser to have a significant impact on the proceedings.
Another team worth briefly noting here is Nebraska’s first-round opponent, Penn State. The Nittany Lions have next to no chance of sneaking into the NCAA Tournament with a 10-13 record entering the conference tournament, but are capable of winning a few games in Indianapolis. If Penn State can make it to Friday, things could get very interesting for the Nittany Lions’ postseason prospects.
Ohio State met with opportunity to halt negative momentum
Following a Jan. 19 loss to Purdue, which handed the Boilermakers the season sweep of the series, Ohio State ripped off seven victories in a row.
Over that stretch, head coach Chris Holtmann’s team looked like not only one of the most entertaining squads in the Big Ten, but in the entire country. The Buckeyes enter the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 4 offense in the country, per Kenpom, and boast a variety of weapons.
Sophomore forward EJ Liddell leads the Buckeyes in scoring with 16 points per game and shows a deft touch at the rim but is also more than capable of knocking down an outside shot
Ohio State also boasts dynamic guards like junior Duane Washington Jr., one of the better pure scorers the Big Ten has to offer, and Marquette senior transfer CJ Walker. Junior forward Justice Sueing is an athletic slasher that gives opponents fits on both sides of the floor. Freshman forward Zed Key and senior forward Kyle Young are more conventional big men that are capable of generating their own shot inside.
Ohio State’s talent makes it all the more baffling that it closed the regular season on a four-game losing streak. Three of those four losses came to teams that will be competing for No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament in Michigan, Iowa and Illinois.
Sandwiched in between those losses, the Buckeyes dropped a 71-67 decision at Michigan State that was more head-scratching. Putting the Michigan game aside, a wire-to-wire shootout that finished 92-87, the Buckeyes’ once-efficient offense has hit a snag.
Ohio State hasn’t hit the 70-point barrier since the Michigan loss on Feb. 21. The Buckeyes cracked 70 points in every game of their seven-game winning streak, but their 57 points against Iowa on Feb. 28 was their lowest output of the season.
The biggest culprit of Ohio State’s offensive struggles over the regular season’s final three games has been the outside shot. On the season, the Buckeyes shoot just over 36% from 3-point range, good for No. 64 in the country. Over the final three games of the regular season, Ohio State couldn’t shoot over 31%.
Holtmann’s team not only has the chance to fix its flaws in the conference bracket before the NCAA Tournament, but also get revenge along the way. Ohio State first plays the winner of Northwestern and Minnesota, both teams it lost to once in the regular season.
If the Buckeyes win that game, their next game would be against Purdue, a school which they were swept by in the regular season. Ohio State could see Michigan in Saturday’s semifinal and attempt to beat the team that started their losing streak.
When Ohio State is clicking, it rivals Gonzaga and Iowa for one of the best offensive units in college basketball. If the Buckeyes can start hitting outside shots again, they could be playing basketball for a long time in March.
Who comes out on top?
Ahead of Ohio State, the tournament’s top four seeds each have a fascinating road to a Big Ten Tournament crown.
Purdue is the No. 4 seed, as head coach Matt Painter quietly guided his team to an 18-8 record and a double-bye in the conference tournament.
The Boilermakers have the No. 22 offense and No. 18 defense in the country, according to Kenpom, but play at one of the slower tempos in the country — No. 272. Purdue is led offensively by junior forward Trevion Williams, who averages 15.2 points per game and 8.8 rebounds per game. Freshman guard Jaden Ivey averages 10 points per game, and behind him Purdue has a host of quality role players.
If Ohio State gets past the winner of the Northwestern-Minnesota game, it will meet Purdue in Friday’s quarterfinal round. The Boilermakers and Buckeyes’ matchups both came relatively earlier in the season, before Ohio State’s seven-game winning streak and late-season slide. Purdue closed the regular season winners of five straight games.
Michigan is the No. 1 seed and Iowa is the No. 3 seed, at opposite ends of the bracket. The Wolverines lost two of three games to close the regular season, but are a clear-cut No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament and have one of the best freshmen in the country in center Hunter Dickinson. Iowa, meanwhile, has an elite offense and ever-improving defense. Senior center Luka Garza leads the Hawkeye offense, which ranks No. 2 in the country, according to Kenpom.
However, the most dangerous team entering Indianapolis appears to be No. 2 seed Illinois. The Fighting Illini have won 11 or their last 12 games, with the one loss coming as star junior guard Ayo Dosunmu suffered a facial injury. Sophomore center Kofi Cockburn is one of the most dominant players in the country, averaging 17.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.
Senior guard Trent Frazier and freshmen guards Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller have all shined when called upon, and junior forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili provides quality depth. The result is a Final Four contender which does nearly everything well.
Team depth showed as Dosumnu missed three games with his aforementioned facial injury. The Fighting Illini first rolled Nebraska on Feb. 25, then beat Wisconsin the following Saturday in a game that wasn’t as close as the 74-69 final score suggested. Then came a 76-53 victory at Michigan on March 2, a resounding win over one of the Big Ten’s best teams.
Simply put, Illinois appears to be playing its best basketball of the season at a great time to do so. Head coach Brad Underwood’s squad holds resounding wins over the Big Ten’s best teams, and it will take a herculean effort to defeat Illinois not only in the conference tournament, but also in the NCAA bracket.