20 minutes of game time was all Nebraska needed to go from the highest of highs to the most bitter of lows Wednesday night, its last game of the season.
By the end of the first half, the Nebraska men’s basketball team was up 37-23 and dominating the Nittany Lions in nearly every category. Penn State shot 2-of-15 from the 3-point line in the first half, while the Huskers shot 6-of-17. From the field, Nebraska shot nearly 50%, while Penn State only managed 28.1%.
It had all changed by the game’s end, the score 72-66 in favor of Penn State. One major incisive factor for the Nittany Lions was free throws. Despite only drawing five free throws in the first half, Penn State had shot 29 at the end of the game. Nebraska, by comparison, drew four in the first, and seven in the second.
The breakpoint proved to be the opening of the second half, the first moment where Penn State asserted itself. After just over five minutes, the Nittany Lions had torn off a 15-2 run and dropped the Huskers’ lead to a mere one point, the everest of Nebraska’s advantage toppled as if it were a mound of loose sand.
“We talked to our team, it was the exact same scenario they had in the last game. They keep fighting, keep coming after you,” head coach Fred Hoiberg said postgame. “Our guys battled all the way to the end, but in those first three minutes, everything went their way.”
Penn State had two great instigators which spurred its comeback, and despite grand performances by the end of the game, the most notable part of their game was their anonymity early on. Junior guards Izaiah Brockington and Myreon Jones combined for zero points on 0-of-4 in the first half, Brockington especially poor with only one shot attempted and two turnovers in 10 minutes.
The one low point for Nebraska in the first half was its rebounds. The Huskers in general are a rather poor rebounding team, though significantly improved from last year. This year, they never performed well against their grim reaper of rebounds in senior forward John Harrar.
Harrar, while not scoring well against Nebraska, made his presence known on the boards in the regular season. He had 11 rebounds against the Huskers in Penn State’s loss on Feb. 14, and followed that up with 14 in the revenge fixture on Feb. 23. Despite an overall terrible showing from the Nittany Lions early, Harrar had seven rebounds in the first half, most likely keeping the open Husker floodgates from destroying Penn State’s chances.
The loss of junior guard Teddy Allen, who played a pivotal role in both regular-season matchups with the Nittany Lions, casted a long shadow over the end of Hoiberg’s season. He took 32.7% of Nebraska’s shots in the games he played, which now needed to be split up between the rest of the team. To achieve this, Hoiberg opted to split it at least relatively evenly, though senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson was especially given new life.
The guard was one of Nebraska’s heroes Wednesday night, going 3-of-5 from the 3-point line in the first half. Thorbjarnarson also showed his off-ball, off-box-score utility throughout the game, restoring some of the arsenal of cuts which made him a danger last year while exercising a solid point-of-attack defense.
That being said, it was junior guard Trey McGowens who took home the emotional plaudits, not only in the first 20 minutes, but throughout the entire heart-wrenching endgame finale.
The guard was willing to — and did in many circumstances — give up his body for the cause of a Nebraska win. His plus minus at the end of the first half was +22, and despite recording a -13 for the second, that was still the highest of any Husker on the court.
Beyond that, the fading away of the final game was nothing special. Nebraska showed, perhaps, an extra amount of fight for a game that, with about 40 seconds left, was already decided. But those were merely the echoes of a defeat that felt inevitable many minutes before.
Hoiberg went into this season with a near-completely remodeled squad, a trick he pulled the year before that as well, and many expected it to go nearly the same way. In a season of postponements and general unpredictability, Hoiberg sees that his team has improved from a year before.
“The character they showed all year, the fight they showed all year, how they battled through more adversity than any other team in the country with all they went through,” Hoiberg said postgame. “It’s a team I thoroughly enjoyed coaching.”