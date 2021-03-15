The first full week of March saw a number of freshmen step up when it was needed. There were breakout performances, game-winning moments and freshmen continuing to build on their season. The DN Freshman Athlete of the Week is softball infielder Sydney Gray.
The Nebraska softball team concluded a near three-week stay in Leesburg, Florida with a back-to-back three game series against Michigan and Purdue. As a team, the Huskers finished the six games with a 3-3 record to improve to 6-6 on the season. Through its first six games, Nebraska has scored a total of 17 runs.
Infielder Sydney Gray, in her second week of Husker action, concluded the Florida trip with six hits, two RBIs, two doubles and a run through 18 at bats.
Gray’s biggest game came in the team's third contest against No. 23 Michigan. The Arizona native was coming into the game with an 0-5 start in the series, and was looking to bounce back. In the Huskers’ 5-4 victory over the Wolverines, Gray came in clutch in extra innings. After being tied at three at the end of the seventh, Nebraska was trailing 4-3 at the bottom of the eighth.
With two outs and two on, Gray nailed her second hit of the game — a walkoff single to give her team the win.
Gray followed this up in the three-game series against Purdue, where she had four hits, two doubles and a run through nine at bats.
The team will now have a near two-week break before returning to action on March 26, where it’ll host Penn State in a four game series in Lincoln.
Gray wasn’t the only softball freshman to make an impression in the team’s last six games. Outfielder Caitlynn Neal also had a solid week with five hits, three runs, three RBIs, two stolen bases, through 12 at bats.
First honorable mention: Women’s golfer Michaela Vavrova
Nebraska women’s golf competed in the Arizona Wildcat Invitational from March 8 to March 9. As a team, Nebraska finished 10th out of 16 teams with a final score of 902.
Freshman golfer Michaela Vavrova had a breakout performance at the invite, sharing the title as the Huskers’ top golfer alongside senior Kate Smith. Smith and Vavrova tied for 21st overall in the final standings with a score of 219 through three rounds.
This was Vavrova's best overall performance of the season. She started off with a 76 (+4) in the first round, but then followed it up with a season-best round of 70 (-2), before rounding out her performance with a 73 (+1). This is her first top-25 performance in her Husker career.
The team is currently in New Orleans competing in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate Golf Tournament, which will go from March 14 to March 16.
Second Honorable Mention: Baseball infielder Max Anderson
The Nebraska baseball team took a trip to Minneapolis, Minnesota to compete in a four series against Iowa and Ohio State. As a team, the Huskers went 2-2 with a win and loss from both the Buckeyes and the Hawkeyes, but tallied up 19 total runs.
Anderson competed in all four games for Nebraska and finished the weekend with three hits, three RBIs, two walks and a home run through 15 at bats. He also had a catch and three assists on the field.
All of these stats came in the first two games for Anderson. In the team’s huge 10-4 over Ohio State, Anderson blasted a three-run homer in the second inning to give Nebraska a 5-1 lead. This was Anderson’s only hit of the game, but it was a big one.
He then followed this up in the team’s 4-0 win against Iowa the next day. In the game with the Hawkeyes, Anderson had two hits and a run.
The team’s next series will be another round against Iowa on March 19 through March 21.