The last full week of March was a rather suppressed period as there were only 16 total events. Half of the week’s action took place on the baseball field and the softball field. The DN Freshman Athlete of the Week competed on the diamond this week, and helped her team take three of four games from Penn State.
Softball infielder Billie Andrews is this week’s recipient of the award.
The softball team returned to action, after a two-week break between games, with its home-opening series against Penn State. The Huskers overall decimated Penn State over the course of four games with a 3-1 record, outscoring the Nittany Lions 32-11.
Andrews finished the series with 10 hits, six runs and five RBIs through 18 at-bats. Along with freshman infielder Sydney Gray, Andrews had her first home run of the season during the series. Andrews also had two triples throughout the four-game stand.
Andrews best game at the plate came in the second battle with Penn State. In the team's 8-2 win, Andrews went 3-for-4 with three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Andrews also had her aforementioned home run in this game, along with one of her triples.
Her weekend performance increased her batting average significantly, nearly doubling it from .158 to .302. She is now one of three players on the team to have a batting average above .300 on the season, while having more than 15 at-bats.
On the field, Andrews gave a solid performance, finishing the series with five outfield assists and four putouts.
First honorable mention: Softball infielder Sydney Gray
Andrews wasn’t the only Husker freshman to build up their stats against Penn State. Gray also had a solid four-game bout with the Nittany Lions.
Gray finished the series with seven hits, six runs and five RBIs in 12 at-bats. Gray’s hits included three doubles and her first home run of the season. Much like Andrews, this series helped Gray improve her batting average. Heading into the first game, Gray’s batting average was .276, but following Sunday’s game, it went up to a team-leading .366.
On the field, Gray saw her most action packed time at third base through the four games. Gray finished the series with 10 assists and six putouts from third base. Her biggest game on the field came in the second meeting with Penn State. Gray finished with four assists and three putouts.
The team’s next action will be a four-game series at Rutgers from April 2 to April 4.
Second honorable mention: Baseball infielder Max Anderson
The Nebraska baseball team also had a four-game home opener series over the weekend, this one against Minnesota.
The Huskers dominated the Golden Gophers over the course of four games, outscoring them 39-12 in the sweep. The team also improved its winning streak to six, giving it an 11-4 record.
Anderson helped spur the team in the series, finishing with five runs, three hits, three walks and an RBI. Anderson also finished with two putouts and two assists.
The team’s next series will be a three-game bout on the road at Illinois from April 2 to April 4.